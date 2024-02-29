After we put ourselves in the spotlight, we gave you the chance to make your F1 2024 predictions and you certainly did not disappoint.

From a title prediction for Yuki Tsunoda to some absolutely huge majorities backing one team-mate over another, your responses have certainly made for some interesting reading.

So without further ado, here’s what you all think is going to happen this year.

Max Verstappen sweeps the board for driver favourite

One of the most one-sided questions came right at the start with 77.5% of you predicting it will be Max Verstappen to win this year’s title.

Following the Dutchman was Lewis Hamilton on 12.5% while Charles Leclerc was in third on 4.6%.

In terms of the more outrageous shouts, one of you said Yuki Tsunoda and two of you said Logan Sargeant – but we admire your confidence.

Red Bull also strong favourite for Constructors’ title

The choice of Red Bull to win was a little less emphatic than for Verstappen, but still a strong favourite with 72.5% of you picking them for glory.

In terms of runners up, it was a close battle but Ferrari just narrowly beat Mercedes by three votes.

Again there were some rogue choices like the three of you who chose Haas!

Some clear team-mate favourites but tougher calls as well

Moving onto the team-mate battles and there are some clear favourites. Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon all got more than 90% of their representative votes with the latter picking up the highest at 96.8%.

Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and Lando Norris both secured around 75% of their votes while Pierre Gasly was just shy at 71.6%.

One of the closest battles was Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz with the former getting 66.4% but the closest rivalry on the grid according to you will be George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton took it at 60.8% but that is the lowest of any winning driver on the grid.

Ferrari the favourite for P2

Onto P2 now should Red Bull win the title and you were pretty unanimous that Ferrari would get that spot.

Over half of you voted for the Maranello outfit with Mercedes taking the next spot at 27.7%.

It was then a sizable jump down to McLaren at 12.3% and Aston Martin at 2.9%.

Red Bull not tipped for a clean sweep

Just one short of winning every race in 2023, Red Bull have been tipped to make it a bit more exciting in 2024 with an overwhelming 94.4% of you reckoning they will not win every event this season.

Hopefully for all our sakes that becomes true…

New faces predicted for 2024 season

The off season of 2024 will go down in history not as just one of the most dramatic in F1 memory but also because for the first time, every driver that ended the old season will start the new one.

But plenty of you think change is coming with 71.1% saying the grid will be different at the end as it was at the start.

And in terms of who comes in, there is one leading candidate…

Liam Lawson tipped for F1 return

We also asked you for one name to be on the grid in 2025 and Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson was the overwhelmingly favourite.

Other names include Mick Schumacher and Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli, while the likes of Theo Pourchaire, Jack Doohan and Felipe Drugovich are also mentioned.

There was even a shout for the return of Sebastian Vettel.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 predictions: The pecking order heading into first F1 2024 race

As F1 returns, is winning the first race crucial to becoming the World Champion?

Your bold predictions

Onto the bold prediction and given the vastness of this category, there was understandably not one standout.

There were plenty of race win predictions including for Alonso and Ricciardo as well as a maiden victory for Norris.

Some of you reckon there will be a mid-season swap at Red Bull while another predicted two podiums for Williams.

After testing there were also some gloomy predictions for Alpine with one saying they will get zero points and another suggesting they will finish ninth.

In terms of ownership, some believe Haas will cease to exist and others reckon Andretti will take their place.

So that was what you all reckon will happen this season. As for whether you are right or not, time will tell but be sure to check back at the end of the year to see if you were close!

Read next: F1 predictions 2024: Title winners, team-mate wars, Lewis Hamilton replacement and more