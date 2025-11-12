Forget reverse grids: F1 Sprint reached its complete form in Brazil

How does Formula 1 get the best out of its polarising F1 Sprint format? Keep it exactly as it is, that is the answer.

At the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, we saw the F1 Sprint format deliver exactly the kind of action and narrative which it was designed to inspire. No further tweaks are needed. If the Sprint is here to stay, then this is as good as it gets.

F1 Sprint light bulb moment finally arrived in Brazil

The F1 Sprint race weekend is not for everyone, but the gripping spectacle which it produced at Interlagos was the ideal case study to bring people round. We have seen tweaks and twists since the concept debuted in 2021, but at last, the F1 Sprint truly felt right, and it delivered across the weekend.

First up, we got an exciting Sprint race. Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes harried Lando Norris all the way to the chequered flag, while Oscar Piastri found the wall as the mini-race added a further layer to the Drivers’ Championship battle. With that, Norris went from one point clear of Piastri to eight.

Next up was qualifying for the main Grand Prix. Teams had just one practice session and the Sprint to inform their following steps with setup and Red Bull got it horribly wrong.

Max Verstappen was eliminated in Q1 on pure pace for the first time in his career.

It was a mixed-up order in general. Predicting the polesitter was an absolute lottery. For a time, Haas’ Oliver Bearman looked like a contender, until Norris shone again to clinch pole ahead of Antonelli.

Then, we had the Grand Prix. Red Bull decided that its hastily-finalised Saturday direction – such is the nature of the beast for every team – was not going to cut it. It broke parc ferme rules to overhaul Verstappen’s setup, gave him a new engine, and took the pit-lane start which comes with that.

From there, we were all treated to a Verstappen masterclass as he carved through the pack. So extreme was his progress that, for a time, it looked like history could be made: was Verstappen about to be the first driver to go from pit lane to victory? Not quite, but his drive to third was a thriller and meant Norris could never truly relax on his road to victory.

The F1 Sprint format served up a continued, gripping narrative throughout the race weekend. It delivered exactly what the F1 higher-ups dreamed it would, turning practice sessions into must-see F1 competition.

Sure, I can hear the shouts of: ‘It’s just one race!’ Let’s be honest, not every race delivers, and the F1 Sprints have had less opportunities to deliver, simply due to there being six of them – or three in the early days – per season, compared to 24 grands prix.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali has recently hinted at putting reverse grids back on the table to further refine F1 Sprint weekends.

In Brazil, we saw an alternate race weekend which did not feel artificial, a sensation which such a concept would engineer. Every team had the same, reduced timeframe to make the best of their packages, and that meant we saw Red Bull ride a wave of failure to triumph.

We didn’t even need rain for any of this!

So, keep your reverse grids. The F1 Sprint format is complete, and like with any F1 race weekend, will produce sporadic magic to create highlights which live favourably in the memory for a long, long time.

