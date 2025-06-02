A handful of teams too the opportunity to introduce new design features at the Spanish Grand Prix, alongside the changes they were forced to make, in order to be compliant with the revised front wing load and deflection tests.

This includes Ferrari, Aston Martin and Racing Bulls, all of which made the switch to a design that’s likely been inspired by Mercedes, who’ve been racing something similar since last season’s United States Grand Prix.

Mercedes W16: A source of inspiration



The Mercedes solution, seen above, has gone through its own iterative transformation since it was introduced but clearly serves as the inspiration for the solutions that we’re now seeing on the Ferrari SF-25, Aston Martin AMR25 and Racing Bulls VCARB02.

This vane structure acts as an additional flow conditioning device, with the flaps still providing their own assistance below as they’re still angled outwards and given exposure by the cut out in the lower rear corner of the endplate alongside.

Ferrari made a number of alterations on their front wing for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the outboard vane solution noted above just one of those.

The switch suggests that given the changes to the flexibility of the wings, Ferrari were looking for a more robust solution for generating outwash, with the Scuderia having previously utilised the semi-detached curved flap tip arrangement.

Of the new arrivals that have moved more in this direction, Ferrari’s is the closest to the one currently being raced by Mercedes, with the vane providing some additional outwash as it has angled guides on the upper surface that make use of the extra height that’s been created for the cut out in the lower corner of the endplate.

By contrast the vane itself is much less complex on the Racing Bulls and Aston Martin wing than the one used by Mercedes, with a more simplistic, flat, blade-like metal strake used to connect the flap tips to the endplate.

This allows the flap tips, which have retained a similar curved appearance, to be pushed further inboard, providing a revised aerodynamic effect as the airflow circulates around the region and the various vortex structures are generated.

The side-by-side comparison of the new and old specification design on the VCARB02 shows how the cut out in the lower rear corner of the endplate has been increased in height, allowing room for the metal vane structure.

This provides passage for the airflow from above the vane and allows it to work in conjunction with the arched and outwardly angled flap tips below.

The small chunk taken out of the lower rear corner, above the main cutout, also appears to have been taken into account and optimised in order that it still provides the necessary effect that the designers are looking for.

Aston Martin’s solution also features a fairly rudimentary metal blade-like vane, which is being used in conjunction with the flap tips in a very similar way, resulting in their geometry only being massaged, rather than completely redesigned, in order to achieve the effect that they’re looking for.

Notably, the vane is skewed relative to the endplate though and extends beyond its trailing edge, now that the lower section of that element has been trimmed back.

This has also resulted in an additional winglet being added at the rear to help turn the airflow outward.

And whilst there’s clearly changes to the outboard section of the wing, it’s worth remembering that these have been done in tandem with the alterations that were necessary for their wings to be compliant with the revised load and deflection tests.

This suggests that the alterations made to the wings flexibility has forced several teams to reorganise their design in the outboard portion of the wing, in order that the outwash being generated is at a similar to the level seen before.

This is also a more effective way of maintaining a similar level of performance for the entire aero map, without having to dramatically overhaul other surfaces downstream, with the floor and its ancillary components all affected by the turbulence created by the front wheel assembly that the outwash is helping to combat.

Although we’ll still likely see teams make changes to those components in the coming races, as they look to fully optimise the car, just as Mercedes did in Spain, having already introduced a modified front wing solution at Imola.

