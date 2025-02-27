Join us as we delve into the technical details on display during the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Digging into the details

Ferrari installed a small but interesting Kiel probe array on the SF-25’s for Lewis Hamilton’s first run, with four Kiel probes out ahead of the front wing to gather data on what the wing is receiving

McLaren had multiple Kiel probe rakes mounted on the MCL39 for their first run of the day, with a rake behind the front wheels, in the centre of the car and behind the rear wheels. A significant amount of data will have been captured here on the whole aerodynamic map of the car, which will help with correlation for their simulation tools.

The Haas VF-25 with a much more simplistic Kiel probe rake mounted behind the front wheels shows the different level of definition that they’re working with compared to their rivals

The Racing Bull VCARB02 with the same, very wide, Kiel probe rake mounted behind the front wheels that they had on the car for the first run on day one.

Red Bull have the supplementary driver cooling inlets in use on the vanity panel, which although not a new feature is interesting to see given the ambient temperatures in Bahrain. Also note the horizontal Kiel probe rakes hung from the side of the airbox.

Not new but worth noting is the smaller ‘mouse house’ that Haas use in the sidewall of their diffuser, which also has a wider footplate than some of their rivals.

Alpine with a pair of rakes mounted behind the rear wheels on the A525, notably with the Kiel probes oriented in the expected direction of flow.

A nice look at the rear end of the Red Bull RB21 as it exits the pitlane, with a row of Kiel probes notably squirrelled away under the left-hand side of the floor.

