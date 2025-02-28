Join us as we delve into the technical details on display during the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Be sure to check back regularly throughout the day too, as we'll be sure to keep it updated with the latest images from the circuit.

F1 Testing 2025: Digging into the details on day 2

An overview of McLaren’s rear wing assembly, with attention to be paid to the shape of the endplate and how it merges with the mainplane. Also note the deep, upwashing, swage line on the exterior of the endplate, below the Dropbox sponsorship logo.

The Racing Bulls VCARB02 with flo-viz paint on the edge of the floor and edge wing, as the team look for visual confirmation that the parts are performing as anticipated.

A close up of the fairing around the rear leg of the halo on the Williams FW47, which as you can see is a separate panel to enable the team to make modifications without needing to change the entire fairing. In Williams case they have a very thin tail-like upstand, with a winglet mounted on the side.

A close up of the nose tip section on the McLaren MCL39 with the driver cooling inlet closed off

A shot of the Alpine A525 with the DRS flap open.

Similarly and comparatively, a shot of the Red Bull RB21 with the DRS flap open.

A shot from the rear of the Alpine A525 with the DRS open.

To compare and contrast, a shot of the DRS flap open on the Williams FW47.

More to follow throughout the day…