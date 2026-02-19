Red Bull arrived at the second pre-season test with a suite of updates to the RB22, as it looks to get a baseline for the opening round of the F1 2026 season in Australia.

This includes a new front wing, sidepod and engine bodywork, the addition of airbox winglets, modifications to the diffuser and the extension of the rear crash structure winglet.

Substantial package of parts

The new front wing features a completely different mainplane geometry. The central section is scooped, whilst the leading edge of the remainder of the mainplane has a profile that’s upwardly swept in certain areas to expose the underside of the wing.

This may help with pitch sensitivity which aerodynamically speaking, will be a concern as the loads change during the transitional period when active aero is in the static state or deployed on the designated straights.

There’s also some subtle differences to the rest of the flap’s geometry, especially in the outboard section, as Red Bull looks to manage the competing needs of generating downforce and flow guidance.

The footplate has been modified too, with the arched funnel now a steeper proposition, front-to-back. This has resulted in the addition of an outwardly angled vane also being added to the upper surface (arrow, inset).

The biggest change that the RB22 has undergone though is in the sidepod and engine cover department. Red Bull pulled its punches with the original design, as the new solution is much more akin to what is expected from the squad.

The old spec now gives A-spec vibes in comparison, with the inlet size, shape and position adjusted. There is also a deep undercut that merges into the G-line as the sidepod taper toward the rear of the assembly, rather than having the downwash ramp the bodywork originally had.

The cooling outlets, both on the side of the engine cover and at the rear, have also been modified, along with some of the shapes and contours of the bodywork, too.

A new horizontal wing mirror mount has been deployed, with a distinctive dipped section in the central section now present.

The team has also added winglets to the side of the airbox, like many of their rivals already have. This will tidy up some of the losses in that region and add performance downstream.

Red Bull is unlikely to appreciate the above image as we get a very good look at its diffuser from beneath. From it, we can see what it’s doing in terms of roof geometry and strake design. We also get an idea of how it’s treating the interaction in the outer corner with the newly placed floor winglet.

Speaking of winglets, the ones beside the crash structure have also been increased in height (green arrow, main image), whilst there’s an interesting pair of C-shaped elements to be found on the inner wall of the rear wing pillars, just below the mainplane (green arrow, inset).