Attending a Grand Prix in 2026 will cost fans an average minimum of almost $300, but an investigation into F1 tickets across all 24 races reveals vast differences on the calendar from the cheapest to most expensive events.

PlanetF1.com has delved into general admission and grandstand ticket prices for every event, and revealed a hidden gem in the process.

Best value F1 tickets revealed

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Growing interest in F1 globally has seen demand for tickets skyrocket, with a host of events now boasting sell-out crowds.

At this year’s British Grand Prix, that translated into the largest weekend attendance in the history of the world champion, with over 500,000 in attendance.

At $360 for a general admission pass for the weekend, the Silverstone race had one of the highest barriers to entry on the calendar.

However, its most affordable grandstand ticket was more accessible at $620.

By contrast, the cheapest F1 grandstand tickets on the calendar come in at just $95, and gives fans a seat along the back straight for the entire Sao Paulo GP weekend.

The ticketing structure at Interlagos is unique, with general admission style access coming in at $240.

That affords fans entry into a sponsored zone on the inside of the circuit, offering more of a party atmosphere where children under 18 aren’t permitted.

At the other end of the spectrum, a seat for the Monaco GP weekend set fans back $1170 while general access passes came in at $290.

Uniquely, there is no all-weekend general admission pass, with fans instead having to buy three separate tickets that combined cost $290.

That places the famed event just above average when it comes to general admission tickets, with a ‘ground pass’ to the United States GP costing $450 per ticket.

A grandstand pass to the Circuit of The Americas is just over $600, which places it on par with most other races.

On average, the most affordable races on the calendar are the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix, where general admission passes cost just $70 and $113 respectively.

Fans looking to do it in greater comfort can shell out just $235 for a grandstand seat in China, or $140 in Suzuka, making the two events arguably the best value on the calendar.

The Miami and Las Vegas Grands Prix are, however, the least affordable.

Both events are promoted either entirely by Liberty Media or in partnership with it, with a basic ticket costing at least $400.

In Miami, the cheapest grandstand pass is $670 for the weekend, while Las Vegas is second only to Monaco for a seated ticket, with fans set to fork out $875.

Other hidden gems include the Saudi Arabian, Qatar, Austrian, and Hungarian Grands Prix, the latter two the most affordable European events of the year.

Conversely, Singapore rivals the United States Grand Prix for the most expensive general admission pass, though for only $45 more fans can get access to a grandstand seat making it a very reasonably priced upgrade – if tickets are available.

The hidden gem

For fans looking to attend an event, the Hungarian Grand Prix is a standout.

Not only are the ticket prices on the affordable end of the spectrum, but the location of the circuit makes it an easy journey from Budapest.

Running around the lip of a natural bowl, there is good viewing to be had, and there are sections of the circuit where fans can get comparatively close to the circuit and gain a more visceral experience.

The caveat, however, is the weather is typically hot and, for those with a general admission pass, shade is sparse.

That aside, when also considering the sightseeing to be had around Budapest, a city that is modernising but retains much of its old-world charm and character, and it makes for a complete weekend.

Cheapest F1 tickets in 2026

The table below details the cheapest tickets PlanetF1.com could find for general admission and a grandstand seat, with all figures in US dollars.

Event Cheapest GA Cheapest Grandstand Australian GP $270.00 $400.00 Chinese GP $70.00 $235.00 Japanese GP $113.00 $140.00 Miami GP $430.00 $670.00 Canadian GP $295.00 $315.00 Monaco GP $290.00 $1,170.00 Barcelona GP $230.00 $370.00 Austrian GP $195.00 $250.00 British GP $360.00 $620.00 Belgian GP $250.00 $420.00 Hungarian GP $195.00 $310.00 Dutch Grand Prix $370.00 $650.00 Italian GP $275.00 $630.00 Spanish GP $340.00 $630.00 Azerbaijan GP $180.00 $650.00 Bahrain GP $220.00 $350.00 Singapore GP $430.00 $475.00 United States GP $450.00 $604.50 Mexico City GP $190.00 $640.00 Sao Paulo GP $240.00 $95.00 Las Vegas GP $400.00 $875.00 Qatar $175.00 $295.00 Abu Dhabi $350.00 $650.00 Saudi Arabia $139.00 $267.00

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