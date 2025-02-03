Watching a Formula 1 race is an unbelievable experience no matter what your vantage point – but why not get your money’s worth and go premium to take in a Grand Prix weekend in ultimate style?

A premium hospitality package is the perfect way to elevate your experience, and we have chosen five races to visit in 2025 that are iconic on the calendar and might just be more affordable than you think for a real bucket list weekend.

What is hospitality in Formula 1?

Formula 1 hospitality packages offer fans the opportunity to watch racing legends take to the track from prime vantage points around the circuit, with added bonuses to boot.

These packages include access to exclusive lounges where fans can relax and engage with fellow motorsport enthusiasts. Inclusive premium dining options and a meticulously curated selection of beverages will also enhance the race day experience.

Premium experiences also offer guided track tours, exclusive access to the pit lane, and engaging entertainment.

Explore the wide range of Formula 1 hospitality options available through Seat Unique, and enhance your Grand Prix experience with these exciting additions.



What do Seat Unique offer?

For every Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar, Seat Unique offers official race tickets and hospitality packages that bring a distinctly premium experience to a race weekend.

With secure 24/7 online sales, free ticket delivery and guaranteed five-star treatment as a part of your package, your VIP hospitality experience will be one to remember.

The exact specification of hospitality packages varies race by race, but Seat Unique has you covered through it all – and for Formula 1’s official offering, F1 Paddock Club and Champions Club packages are available at most race weekends.

F1 Paddock Club tickets

F1 Paddock Club has been the quintessential F1 hospitality experience for over 40 years, with individuals and businesses taking in high-class dining, premium open bars and a superb viewing platform above team garages during race weekends.

Alongside all the benefits of the Champions Club, to take the experience one step further, Paddock Club customers can take pit lane walks daily, are welcomed with an appearance by a ‘Key F1 Insider’ at their race weekend and receive access to the F1 paddock, as well as the podium celebrations.

F1 Champions Club tickets

The F1 Champions Club enables guests to have a prime view of the circuit on any given race weekend, alongside a tour of the F1 paddock and special guest appearances from the great and good of Formula 1 throughout the weekend.

On top of that, Champions Club guests have the incredible opportunity to walk on the starting grid before the race, getting to be in the heart of the action just minutes before the race gets underway.

Which Grand Prix weekends do we recommend?

We have handpicked five races for you that represent fantastic value for money for hospitality packages – and four of them are only a short flight away from the UK, making these Grand Prix weekends easily accessible.

The last pick is one of the sport’s iconic tracks, as well as the scene of many a title decider in years gone by. If you are looking to branch out and look further afield, we have the race for you.

As all of these destinations prove, though – these are more than just race weekends.

Monaco Grand Prix

May 23-25 2025

Buy Monaco Grand Prix Hospitality tickets from £3,299

The Monaco Grand Prix remains the jewel in Formula 1’s crown, and who wouldn’t want to watch it surrounded by all the luxury this race represents?

You could even be on the harbour yourself with a special Yacht Hospitality package with Seat Unique, but with any of these options, any long-time Formula 1 fan would dream of getting to see the Monaco Grand Prix up close and personal.

Watch in awe as the drivers push themselves millimetres away from the barriers around each of its 19 world-famous corners, as the streets of the Principality are transformed into a racetrack for the weekend that makes up Formula 1’s leg of motorsport’s Triple Crown.

For all 78 gruelling laps, the drivers know that one mistake could mean it’s game over around the sport’s original, most iconic street circuit – and the track that is most associated with the glamour of Formula 1.

Away from the racing, Monaco sits compactly as the second-smallest country in the world, and some of its tourist attractions sit neatly on the circuit itself – not least the Casino de Monte-Carlo, where any petrolheads will no doubt be able to see some of the finest cars in the world parked nearby, or you can head in yourself to try your luck, but don’t forget to dress for the occasion.

If Monaco is already booked up for the weekend, however, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to gorgeous nearby cities to stay – with Nice just a short hop away, and Cannes a little further afield.

Spanish Grand Prix

May 30 – June 1 2025

Buy Spanish Grand Prix Hospitality from £2,099

Situated within 25km of Barcelona’s city centre is the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which not only provides Formula 1 fans with the opportunity to watch a race which has been a mainstay on the calendar since 1991, but offers the chance to spend the weekend in one of Europe’s most vibrant and popular cities to visit.

You will have to be quick to snap up Sky View Racing Lounge and Trackside VIP Hospitality packages, though, with limited availability on these deals as Formula 1 arrives at a fan favourite event.

The racing is often action-packed around Barcelona, with the fast, flowing nature of the circuit leaving multiple overtaking opportunities for the drivers, alongside a fervent home atmosphere in support of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

In your down time away from the Formula 1 action, fans can take in the sights of a city that can cater to all tastes as an ideal minibreak destination.

From the beaches of Barceloneta to taking in the stunning architecture of the Gothic Quarter, the scenery of Parc Güell, the famous Sagrada Familia, or taking in one of Barcelona’s multiple museums, it is a city that truly has something for everybody.



Belgian Grand Prix

July 25-27 2025

Buy Belgian Grand Prix Hospitality tickets from £1,999

The draw of the Belgian Grand Prix is taking in one of the most iconic circuits in Formula 1, with so many of the sport’s most famous corners knitted together in one track.

Nestled in the Ardennes, Spa-Francorchamps is a destination circuit all in itself, with the quality of racing on show among the highest of the season – and well worth any travel it takes to reach, with a full support schedule to take in alongside the Formula 1 action.

Not only that, Seat Unique are offering a huge nine different hospitality offerings that will cater to every taste, all to make your experience of the Belgian Grand Prix unforgettable.

The speeds around Spa are among the highest of the entire season, and with the weather being able to turn at any moment, you never know what drama might lay around the corner.

There are multiple options for places in which to base yourself for the weekend, too, with the circuit sitting within driving distance of the borders of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The nearest big city to the circuit to stay, though, is Liège – home of the famous Belgian waffle, for any fans of sweet treats – situated approximately 50km from the circuit.

Hungarian Grand Prix

August 1-3 2025

Buy Hungarian GP Hospitality tickets from £1,799

If you are looking for value for money from your race weekend, look no further than the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

A challenging circuit that the drivers love, the Hungaroring has been on the calendar for almost 40 years and the layout has only had minor tweaks in that time.

With tickets available at some of the best prices you will see on the calendar alongside stunning hospitality packages that offer enormous value built in, and not forgetting a race that often provides thrilling events, the Hungarian Grand Prix might just be the race at which to treat yourself to a VIP experience.

But with the circuit only a short drive from Hungary’s capital, you also have the opportunity to spend the weekend in one of Europe’s most popular destinations – famed for its vibrant nightlife, thermal spas and stunning architecture.



Brazilian Grand Prix

November 7-9 2025

Buy Brazil GP Hospitality tickets from £3,649

In southern São Paulo, you will find the Autódromo José Carlos Pace – or, as it is more commonly known, Interlagos.

This glorious circuit has bore witness to title climaxes and countless incredible races in years gone by, and Seat Unique is offering incredible Champions Club and Legend F1 Paddock Club hospitality packages for this year’s edition of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

For those looking beyond Europe, and perhaps wanting an autumnal getaway in a tropical climate, Brazil often serves up one of the best races of the entire season, with warm but unpredictable weather meaning any Grand Prix can turn in an instant.

Away from the racing action, São Paulo is a city full of culture, with a visit to Liberdade, São Paulo’s ‘Little Japan’ coming highly recommended, along with taking in the city’s parks, museums and architecture.

