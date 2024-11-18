Max Verstappen has the first match point to become a four-time World Champion at the next race in Las Vegas. The Red Bull driver, with two rounds to go in the 2024 F1 season after the race in Nevada, can clinch another title after an up-and-down battle against Lando Norris.

So, what does Verstappen need to be champion in Las Vegas? And what does Norris need to stay in the title race and remain a contender in Qatar?

Explained: The F1 title permutations in play at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Those are undoubtedly the big questions ahead of the next race and at PlanetF1.com we wanted to clearly explain what all the possible permutations are for Verstappen to become champion and also what Norris needs to do to stay alive in the fight.

To see it clearly, we have to imagine three different scenarios: Verstappen gets the fastest lap in the race, Norris gets the fastest lap in the race, or neither of them do. Based on this premise, the permutations for the title fight in Las Vegas are as follows.

If Lando Norris sets the fastest lap:

If Verstappen sets the fastest lap:

If neither Verstappen nor Norris set the fastest lap:

In short, for Verstappen to be crowned a four-time World Champion in Nevada, it is enough for him to finish ahead of Norris or for the McLaren driver to fail to score – or that neither driver scores. After this race, 60 points are still up for grabs and the current gap between the two drivers is 62 points.

Therefore, for Norris to stay alive in the fight for the World Championship he must at least outscore Verstappen by three points. It will never be enough for Norris not to score or finish P10 regardless of Verstappen’s result. He needs to at the very least finish P9 and set the fastest lap to stay alive in the fight… and for Verstappen not to score in this scenario.

Whatever happens, Verstappen is depending on himself to be a four-time World Champion. If the Red Bull driver wins the race or finishes ahead of Norris, he will be crowned champion in Vegas.

But also, if Norris wins he will save this first match point. So the McLaren driver also depends on himself to stay alive in the fight, but only if he manages to win.

Without any doubt, the most favourable scenario for Verstappen is to achieve the fastest lap as this would force Norris to win the race if they both finish on the podium.

And of course, after the race in Brazil, it is only Verstappen and Norris who are contenders for the World Championship. Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri are now mathematically out of the fight.

To continue making your predictions for this next race, we encourage you to use our calculator we have developed at PlanetF1.com to see how the World Championship will look before the Qatar GP after introducing the positions for both drivers in Las Vegas.

