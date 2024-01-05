With a record number of races this season, we have ranked every venue set to host an F1 2024 race.

With 24 different venues across 21 countries and five continents, F1 is truly a global sport.

In 2024, changes have been made to ease emissions but the F1 circus is set to travel to almost every corner of the world. We have ranked every track ahead of us.

The best

Suzuka International Racing Course, Japan (April 7)

It was described as a circuit designed by the gods by Sebastian Vettel for a reason.

Suzuka may have been moved to an earlier April slot but it is unlikely to take anything away from the stunning circuit.

The Esses, Spoon Curve and 130R are some of the most iconic sections of a Formula 1 track and among the few circuits where an F1 car is tested to its limit.

Suzuka has been home to some of F1’s most memorable moments and with a Japanese crowd always embracing it, it is deserving of its lofty reputation.

Circuit de Monaco, Monaco (May 26)

Monaco has become the marmite of the F1 world: you either love it or you hate it.

Yes, it is unlikely to produce a thrilling race given the size of the circuit relative to the beastly modern F1 cars but it still produces a great event.

Monaco is the jewel in the F1 crown and it is hard to find a more stunning view on the 2024 calendar.

As always, qualifying tends to be the most exciting session and Max Verstappen’s sector three skill in 2023 was one of the highlights of the season.

Love it or loathe it, for now Monaco is still one of the F1 events of the year. An F1 calendar wouldn’t be the same without it.

Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom (July 7)

One of the original and still one of the best, Silverstone is a masterful track with some of the best sections on the calendar.

The speed of the cars flying through Maggots and Becketts is one of the best places to watch F1 and the whole circuit has corners designed to test a driver’s talent.

It is also the history of the place with no end of iconic drives having taken place in rural Northamptonshire.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (July 28)

The best ever? Spa has a legendary reputation amongst F1 circuits.

First used in 1950, it continues to produce the edge-of-your-seat thrills that made it so popular in the first place.

Eau Rouge is perhaps the most iconic corner in F1 history and the unique weather behaviour of this small section of Belgian countryside ensures drivers can never be too comfortable.

But, of course, safety is always a concern.

Following the death of Dilano van ‘t Hoff in 2023 there were further calls to make it safer, but even with the recent tragedies that have occurred there Spa still warrants a spot on the calendar.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy (September 1)

If F1 cars going as fast as they can is your thing then look no further than the Temple of Speed.

What makes a track one of the best is the combination of circuit design and atmosphere and, at Monza, you have both in abundance.

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is up there with Austria for simplicity but still produces exciting races due to its long straights and sweeping corners.

A win here is on any Ferrari driver’s bucket list.

Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Brazil (November 3)

An excellent venue and one which many hope would return to its season finale hosting duty.

The Autódromo José Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos, features the Senna S and plenty of banked corners before a technical middle section and then a blast down to the end.

Away from the circuit, the carnival vibe brought by the Brazilian crowd is amongst the best on offer.

Great

Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan (September 15)

It is a street circuit, so will have a ceiling. But of all the city tracks, Baku is one of the best.

The Baku City Circuit is one of two halves with the first being long straights and 90-degree corners with the second a more twisty and difficult-to-manoeuvre portion.

The castle section is also a great view for an F1 track and the corner approaching it has led to some memorable incidents.

Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy (May 19)

One of two Italian circuits in 2024 and while it is not Monza level, Imola is still an excellent F1 venue.

It is a circuit steeped in history, most notable for the tragic death of Ayrton Senna, but it has been made safer since the Brazilian’s passing in 1994.

Nineteen corners over 4.9km with drivers never really able to switch off, it is often praised for the challenge it offers.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Canada (June 9)

Can one wall make a race venue? In Montreal’s case it certainly can.

The Wall of Champions has claimed the races of many legendary figures but the Canadian circuit is also notable for another thing – the weather.

2011 remains one of the wildest races in F1 history with Jenson Button emerging as victor after four hours and it seems rain is never too far away in Montreal.

A challenge with a good portion to overtake on the back straight, more often than not the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve delivers.

Red Bull Ring, Austria (June 30)

For such a simple layout, the Red Bull Ring has no right to be this good but yet somehow it is.

A dash into Turn 1 is followed by a long straight that leads into a tight right hander and a chance for the drivers to get their elbows out.

Next is a twisty section that sees drivers turn back on themselves more than once before a final run down to the finish.

Work needs to be done on the final corner in terms of track limits, but aside from that Austria is a great race on the F1 calendar.

Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands (August 25)

The house that Verstappen built.

The Dutchman has done more for his country’s love of racing than any other in history and it is thanks to him that Zandvoort is now a permanent member of the calendar.

It is one of the more unique venues with the beach a stone’s throw away from the circuit and that helps with the one element that makes Zandvoort one of the best – the weather.

The misty sea breeze can nullify even the most high tech weather systems, as we saw in 2023, and the banked corners can only really be appreciated in person.

Circuit of The Americas, Austin (October 20)

Austin is a Frankenstein’s monster of a circuit with designer Hermann Tilke taking some of the best sections of other tracks in the world and putting them together for one super-design.

With Suzuka and Silverstone-like elements, it is a great circuit but then you add the enthusiastic atmosphere of the dedicated US crowd and it makes the trip down south always welcome.

Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore (September 22)

After Red Bull’s winning run was ended here in 2023, the track has grown a reputation for being the thorn in a dominant team’s side.

It is also the one race circled by all F1 personal trainers as the humidity provides a challenge unlike any other venue.

The original night race, it has served as a tested formula which many other venues have looked to recreate.

Good but could be better

Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain (March 2)

The new home of the season opener but one that produces great races once in a while rather than on a consistent basis.

The 2014 Duel in the Desert between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg remains the best and the circuit is another of Tilke’s creations but it is not one of the best venues on the 2024 calendar.

Albert Park Circuit, Australia (March 24)

The typical season opener for so long saw a change when an initial four DRS zones were scheduled for the 2022 race.

Although that was later dropped down to three, it showed the willingness of the organisers to change for the better and while the circuit is good, it is more the love of the Aussie fans that makes it an enjoyable grand prix weekend.

Hungaroring, Hungary (July 21)

A fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since 1986, the Hungaroring resembles a karting circuit with its short sharp bursts of throttles and medium speed corners.

It has produced some good races with a surprise win for Daniel Ricciardo in 2014 and Esteban Ocon in 2021 but is more celebrated for its proximity to Budapest than the race itself.

Worst

Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Saudi Arabia (March 9)

Setting aside the very real issues with a country like Saudi Arabia hosting an F1 race, the circuit itself is very dangerous.

Verstappen described it as the worst on the calendar for safety after Spa was put under the spotlight and Mick Schumacher’s crash in 2022 was memorable for its brutality.

It is quick but, unlike Monza, has Monaco-like walls and 27 corners, meaning an accident is often just waiting to happen.

Miami International Autodrome, United States (May 5)

Once you have gotten over the view of a stadium in the background, there is really not a lot Miami has to offer.

After being dangerous in its inaugural year, the Miami International Autodrome improved for 2023 but it was not much of a leap.

The tight corners are too tight and the straights too long meaning both races held there so far have largely passed from memory.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain (June 23)

The Barcelona circuit is not a bad track but is not one exciting enough to deserve a long stay in F1.

Truth be told, it has had its time and having been previously used as an F1 testing venue the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has become a predictable venue.

A move to Madrid in 2026 is heavily rumoured and would be a welcome change given the current offering.

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico (October 27)

An unbalanced mix of some of the best fans in the world but one of the worst circuits.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was brought back in 2015 largely due to the popularity of Sergio Perez, but while the stadium section is aesthetically pleasing it does not produce the best corners for racing.

It is Monza-esque in its layout but nowhere near as exciting as its Italian counterpart.

Losail International Circuit, Qatar (December 1)

Qatar could grow in popularity with its later December slot but, for now, it is one of the worst tracks given its ability to push beyond acceptable limits of the drivers through heat exhaustion.

Temperatures hotter than Singapore led to drivers retiring and later admitting they blacked out going into corners in 2023 and the excitement of the race was left wanting.

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi (December 8)

Abu Dhabi has benefited from becoming the host of the season finale but aside from the end-of-school feel, it has little going for it.

The organisers have made the effort, replacing a slow chicane for a quicker first sector in 2021 but still it is not a venue that lives long in the memory.

Jury is out

Shanghai International Circuit, China (April 21)

The Shanghai International Circuit is by no means a stranger to the F1 world but, after four years away, the jury is out on what kind of racing it may produce in the modern era.

We have yet to see how the circuit will perform with these new regulation cars but from the design, it looks likely to be a good race.

But on paper is one thing, we will have to wait until April 21 to see what it is actually like.

Las Vegas Strip Circuit, United States (November 23)

With just one race taking place there, it is hard to give Vegas a fair score just yet.

It was a weekend of highs and lows and started in disaster when a loose water valve destroyed Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

But the race itself was actually an exciting one with three drivers leading at one point but how much was down to the circuit and how much was down to the cold temperature and slick surface remains to be seen.

