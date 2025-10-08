After two races on the lower end of the downforce spectrum, it was all change for the Marina Bay circuit, as the teams had to prepare their cars for the rigors of both a high downforce track layout and the challenges posed by the heat under the lights in Singapore.

Join us as we delve into the technical details that were on display at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Singapore Grand Prix: Digging into the details…

A look at the McLaren MCL39 as it’s prepared for action, noting that they were also installing their driver cooling system at the front of the car, given that the FIA had given the teams a heat hazard warning ahead of the event.

A close up of the Mercedes W16’s bulkhead and some of the inboard front suspension elements, including the Bellville sprung heave element.

A look at the rear of the Aston Martin AMR25’s steering wheel and the various paddles employed for the clutch, gear shifts and other protocols.

An overview of the Mercedes powerunit install at the rear of the McLaren MCL39, including the various covers and baffles installed around components to create a thermal shield. Also note the windowed fairing surrounding the rear brake disc, of which a curtain of different material is installed in order to alter the thermal transfer.

A nice shot of the Mercedes W16’s front wing, with particular attention paid to the outboard section, where the designers have sought to alter the airflow’s trajectory and create more outwash.

Two spare nose and front wing arrangements lie in wait outside the Alpine garage. Note the shape of the endplate’s leading edge and the semi-detached flap arrangement in the flap and endplate juncture.

An overview of the high downforce rear wing being employed by Ferrari, with the DRS actuator visible, owing to the cover having not yet been installed.

A close up of the two element beam wing arrangement on the McLaren MCL39

Williams mechanics prepare the FW47 for action, with the rear crash structure, gearbox and suspension all on display, whilst some of the brake assembly is also visible.

An overview of the Mercedes W16’s front wing and nose from the top-down, which shows how they’ve opted for quite a uniform design across the span of the wing.

Beneath the drum cover on the McLaren MCL39 is another layer of complexity, as the designers use the surfaces to both cool the components, such as the discs and calipers, whilst also being mindful of the thermal interaction with the wheel rim, which in-turn has an effect on the bulk temperature of the tyre.

More of an overview of the Mercedes W16 as it’s prepared for action, with the internal makeup of their front brake assembly on display.

An interesting shot of the Aston Martin AMR25’s underfloor, which presents us with a view of the fences and how they stretch out toward the floor’s edge, whilst we’re also treated to a view of the curvature on the floor’s central section.

A close up of the newer specification front wing used by Red Bull in Singapore, that featured a revised version of the L-shaped flap section beside the nose and a new geometry for the two moveable upper flaps.

A close up of the ladder-style baffle housed on the rear of the saddle cooler, which sits above the Mercedes powerunit within the McLaren MCL39.

A close up of the outboard section of the Racing Bull VCARB02’s front wing, showing how the flap tips are displaced in the flap and endplate juncture.

A close up of the front suspension fairings and brake duct inlet on the McLaren MCL39, note the wireframe work within the inlet to prevent debris from clogging up the various channels.

Plenty of detail to talk about in this shot of the Sauber C43’s rear wing, which was a high downforce variant for Singapore but, also note the expansive rear cooling employed, including a multi-stage rear cooling arrangement, with large openings found ahead of the rear suspension, whilst the raised and semi-detached shark fin arrangement is also visible, which sits above openings in the engine covers spine.

Read next: Coulthard’s ‘fair has to be fair’ verdict in McLaren title fight