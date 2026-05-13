F1 vs GT3 racing highlights two different motorsport philosophies; one built on cutting-edge single-seater innovation, the other on production-based endurance racing.

While both sit at the top of their respective categories, the differences in speed, technology, cost, and race format are substantial.

F1 vs GT3 at a glance

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Formula 1 represents the pinnacle of global single-seater performance, where bespoke engineering and aerodynamic precision define success.

GT3, by contrast, is a customer racing formula designed around adapted production cars, balancing performance through regulation rather than pure development freedom.

Category Formula 1 GT3 Top Speed 370 km/h+ 300 km/h Power 1,000 hp (hybrid turbo V6 with ERS) 500–600 hp (production-based engines, varies by model) Weight 768 kg (including driver, per regulations) 1200–1350 kg depending on Balance of Performance (BoP) Downforce Extreme, intensively developed, highly bespoke and adjustable Moderate with limited adjustability, typically limited to rear wing or ride height Cost Cost cap limited, $215 million per team each season $600k-$1.1m+ per car, annual running costs up to $5 million Racing Format Short-format races (305km, less for Monaco), mandatory pit stops Sprint and endurance races (1h–24h), often with pit stops Drivers Single driver per car Up to four drivers per car depending on race format Tyres Exclusive Pirelli supply deal; multiple compounds per race Customer racing tyres (varies by series, e.g. Michelin, Pirelli)

What is Formula 1?

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of world motorsport, a competition for single-seater racing cars governed by the FIA.

Teams are charged with creating bespoke racing cars to exacting technical regulations, with extreme emphasis on aerodynamics and engineering excellence.

It is a hotbed of innovation and change with global, mainstream appeal.

What is GT3 racing?

Customer racing at its core, GT3 is a class of racing car derived from production cars that have been heavily modified for racing.

Manufacturers modify their production models for racing, adding aerodynamic and safety elements alongside changes to suspension, engine, gearbox, fuel system, and more.

Racing can vary from short sprints to 24-hour endurance races, with competitions often tailored to one extreme over the other.

National competitions underpin broader regional championships with an Intercontinental GT Challenge taking in select blue-riband events in what is the effective world championship for manufacturers.

Performance comparison

Straight-Line Speed

The top speed difference between the two categories is significant, with F1 cars capable of in excess of 370 km/h, while GT3 cars are closer to 300 km/h.

More significant, however, is the rate of acceleration. F1 cars punch out of a corner hard, reaching 100 km/h from a standing start in around 2.5 seconds.

A GT3 car, meanwhile, will take more than three seconds to do the same, a figure that varies depending on manufacturer.

Cornering & Downforce

The latest generation of F1 regulations has reduced the downforce produced, but they’re still capable of producing more than 2.5 tonnes of load.

For a car that weighs in at 768kg, it equates to three times their own weight.

By contrast, GT3 cars weigh in the region of 1200-1350kg with downforce peaking at around 1500kg.

The higher weight and reduced aerodynamic load mean cornering is also far slower than F1.

Lap Time Differences

Though it varies from circuit to circuit, direct lap time comparisons reveal F1 cars are around 30 per cent faster around a lap than GT3 machinery.

Circuit F1 GT3 Spa-Francorchamps 1:44.701 – Sergio Perez (2024) 2:15.264 – Dean MacDonald (2025) Monza 1:20.901 – Lando Norris (2025) 1:44.278 – Tommaso Mosca (2025) Silverstone 1:27.097 – Max Verstappen (2020) 1:57.730 – Ben Barnicoat (2026) Barcelona 1:15.743 – Oscar Piastri (2025) 1:40.449 – Dominic Baumann (2025) Suzuka 1:30.965 – Kimi Antonelli (2025) 2:00.918 – Charles Weerts (2025) Circuit of the Americas 1:36.169 – Charles Leclerc (2019) 2:03.650 – Scott Blind (2026) Yas Marina 1:25.637 – Kevin Magnussen (2024) 1:51.291 – Maro Engel (2023)

Technology Differences

F1 is the at the bleeding edge of technology, with advanced manufacturing techniques and design processes, utilising exotic materials. That feeds into a complex electrical system in the car with hundreds of sensors on the car feeding the pit wall, with a myriad of controls at the driver’s fingertips.

By contrast, GT3 tech is more simplistic, in-keeping with its position as a customer racing category where the car may be run by a bare-bones team. Still, cars are highly evolved with traction control, ABS, torque mapping, in some instances rear-vision cameras and other systems onboard, but they’re far simpler in both design and execution than F1.

Aerodynamics

A key battleground in Formula 1, teams invest millions annually in developing their cars with a view to aerodynamics – both in terms of downforce, but also efficiency. Cars produce more than three times their own weight in load at speed.

GT3 cars have evolved over the years, with the current generation boasting more downforce than ever before. However, with their performance ultimately governed by a Balance of Performance, there is little incentive to chase high downforce numbers. Similarly, the cars must be accessible to a wide range of drivers, meaning they are intentionally far less aerodynamically sensitive.

Engines & Powertrains

Highly restrictive regulations in Formula 1 mandate a six-cylinder turbocharged engine, complemented by an energy recovery system. That power is fed via the rear wheels, with energy harvesting on the rear axle. They use an eight-speed semi-automatic gearbox.

The semi-automatic gearbox is consistent in GT3, though as part of a six-speed design. From there, the similarities end, with greater freedom in terms of engine configuration, layout, and even how that power is distributed. There is a mixture of front- mid- and rear-engined designs and while most have opted for rear-wheel-drive, Nissan has employed four-wheel-drive with success in previous years.

Tyres

A single supplier in Formula 1 provides the same tyres to every team, with rules during racing mandating they use at least two compounds.

For the most part in GT3 racing, a similar concept exists, with a single manufacturer preferred to avoid a development war – which ultimately does little but drive up costs. An important difference however is that there are different tyre sizes, designed to suit the different manufacturers. The intent, however, is to create a level playing field, with tyres forming part of the broader Balance of Performance consideration.

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Cost & accessibility

There is no more an exclusive form of motorsport than Formula 1, with just 22 seats available and a maximum of 12 teams.

GT3 competition is built on a consumer market, with manufacturers offering cars for sale for anyone who can afford one. Those costs run towards the $1 million mark or beyond, though that can often be amortised across several years of competition. It’s possible in some cases to upgrade the car to the latest spec with bolt on packages as manufacturers look to sell both cars and spare parts to service them.

Racing format differences

Monaco aside, a Formula 1 Grand Prix is 305 kilometres long and lasts around 90 minutes for the most part.

There is no set format for a GT3 race, with some lasting less than an hour, while the season is headlined by the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. In most instances, events are multi-driver, with up to four sharing a car with prescribed driving times and combination allowances to keep the competition equal. GT3 cars often compete in multi-class events, making traffic management a critical element for those with high ambitions.

Which is more difficult to drive?

Both require high degrees of skill, but the speed and accuracy required to push an F1 car to the limit makes it a greater challenge for the driver.

Much of the performance in F1 comes from exploiting the aerodynamic grip, forcing drivers to be on the very ragged edge for ultimate speed.

With a greater emphasis on mechanical grip in GT3 racing, the pace of the car is more accessible – a point that is by design given many competitors don’t have the experience or skill of an F1 driver.

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