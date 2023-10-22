Most F1 wins by engine: RBPT move to 34th victory with USA victory

Every race-winning car needs a race-winning engine underneath it, and with Ford having confirmed their re-entry into Formula 1, they have the chance to add to their lofty win tally in the sport.

Ford struck up a successful partnership with Cosworth that saw them produce engines for multiple teams over the decades, before the sale of the struggling Jaguar team to Red Bull themselves in 2004 saw the Blue Oval’s involvement in Formula 1 ended.

Their new power unit partnership with Red Bull will take effect from the 2026 season onwards, when the sport’s engine regulations go through a significant reshuffle – combining with Red Bull Powertrains to create theirs and AlphaTauri’s future power unit.

But given their already lengthy history in Formula 1, Ford have a place in the top 10 most successful engine manufacturers of all time – so let’s have a countdown of the full list.

Figures correct as of 2023 US Grand Prix

10: BRM (18)

British Racing Motors played host to many a successful driver at one time or another in the early decades of Formula 1, such as Niki Lauda, Graham Hill, Sir Jackie Stewart, John Surtees and more.

Their radical V16 engine was ambitious but unreliable in their early years in the 1950s, but their main year of success as a factory team would come in 1962 – with Hill taking four victories on his way to Drivers’ and Constructors’ glory for the team.

BRM also supplied customer engines to the likes of Lotus, McLaren, Brabham and Cooper in their time, with the last of their 18 race victories coming in the wet at Monaco in 1972 through Jean-Pierre Beltoise.

9: BMW (20)

BMW’s involvement in Formula 1 has taken on different forms over time, most recently through its full BMW-Sauber team in the late 2000s, but the brand’s entries date all the way back to privateer entries to the German Grands Prix of 1952 and ’53.

But where they began to gain success was when they became an engine supplier in the early 1980s, with the M12 turbo engine proving to be a worthy rival against its Renault counterpart of the same era.

Their first win came in Canada in 1982 through Nelson Piquet’s Brabham, beating team-mate Riccardo Patrese, who was running a Ford-Cosworth engine in the same race.

After also supplying the likes of Arrows and Benetton during its spell in the 1980s, the manufacturer won the 1983 World Championship with Piquet before the M12/13 was outlawed, and BMW took time on the sidelines before exclusively supplying Williams in the early 2000s, before switching to Sauber.

Robert Kubica’s win in Montreal in 2008 was BMW’s last win to date as an engine supplier in Formula 1.

8: TAG Porsche (25)

After a successful sponsorship of Williams, TAG’s manufacturer involvement in Formula 1 was with McLaren in the 1980s, and they enjoyed a substantial run of success in the sport as their four-and-a-bit seasons yielded 25 race victories.

This also added up to TAG Porsche powering Niki Lauda to his third and final World Championship in 1984, before he retired and young team-mate Alain Prost took up the mantle and took the title himself a year later – with McLaren taking Constructors’ glory in both seasons.

Two more years finishing as runners-up in the Constructors’ standings followed before TAG and Porsche’s engine involvement with McLaren ended, before Honda picked up the mantle with the team for 1988 and took them to even further success.

7: Red Bull Powertrains-Honda (34)

After only their first, albeit record-breaking season as a power unit manufacturer, Red Bull Powertrains-Honda made it onto the list of all-time most successful Formula 1 engine makers.

Honda’s intellectual property continues to go into the Red Bull Powertrains units, until 2026 when they will go their separate ways as RBPT partner with Ford and Honda switch allegiances to Aston Martin.

On track this partnership continues to dominate, with the unparalleled success of Max Verstappen’s 15 wins in a single season in 2022, plus two more from Sergio Perez, having already put RBPT ahead of the likes of BRM, BMW and TAG Porsche in terms of victories for their engines – with Formula 1 seasons now consisting of much more races than in the past.

The Red Bull team went on an undefeated run of 14 wins from 14 grands prix in F1 2023, further boosting the Red Bull Powertrains-Honda tally, before finally losing out in Singapore.

Since then, normal service has resumed again with Max Verstappen winning the next three races.

6: Climax (40)

One of the most successful names in the early years of Formula 1, Climax powered four Drivers’ and Constructors’ title-winning cars in seven seasons between 1959 and 1965.

Their 40 race wins was also around a 40% win rate in the races they entered in Formula 1, with the Coventry-based company supplying the likes of Cooper, Lotus, Lola, Eagle and Brabham in their time in the sport.

Their engines were in the back of the cars which helped Jack Brabham and Jim Clark to two titles apiece in the sport, with the likes of Stirling Moss, Bruce McLaren and Dan Gurney having also won races with Climax power before the company was bought out, and eventually formed a part of British Leyland after its departure from Formula 1.

5: Honda (89)

Honda’s in-out relationship with Formula 1 has spanned multiple decades, and in 2026 they will return as a power unit manufacturer in their own right as the supplier of Aston Martin.

Their badge has been on some of the most dominant machinery in the history of the sport, particularly with McLaren in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Even though Honda’s first Formula 1 win came back in 1965 – that particular partnership with McLaren brought a whopping 53 pole positions and 44 wins in just five years, as well as four consecutive World Championship doubles from 1988 to 1991 – and this was already after taking both titles in 1987 while powering Williams.

An absence from the sport followed with somewhat missed expectations when powering BAR, which in turn became the Honda factory team, before leaving again in 2008.

They returned with a failed revival of their McLaren partnership in the mid-2010s, with Fernando Alonso decrying their ‘GP2 engine’ effort, but Honda would eventually achieve plenty more success when they partnered Red Bull, powering Max Verstappen to his first World Championship in 2021.

4: Renault (169)

A significant jump up in win total here as Renault enter the chart at number 4. They entered Formula 1 by making waves as the first engine manufacturer to embrace turbocharged power in the late 1970s.

While it proved to be unreliable, the recently-passed Jean-Pierre Jabouille took the team’s first ever race victory at home in France in 1979, and the turbo revolution in Formula 1 began to take shape, and their success as a factory team and engine supplier grew from there.

Renault have dipped in and out of Formula 1 since in a factory capacity, but their power has taken them to 12 Constructors’ titles and 11 Drivers’ titles, as well as a host of engine supply deals for the likes of Red Bull, Lotus, Williams, Benetton, McLaren and more.

They are currently on the grid in brand but not in name, with Alpine being the marque’s sporting branch.

3: Ford Cosworth (176)

Now we come to Ford, whose previous engine efforts in Formula 1 have been produced in conjunction with Cosworth, to put them third in the all-time list of race victories.

Their combined victories across their customer teams span more than 35 years in Formula 1, with their first coming back in 1967 with Jim Clark’s win for Lotus at Zandvoort.

Ford and Cosworth’s DFV engine holds a unique status in Formula 1, with the 1969 and 1973 seasons respectively seeing every single race won by cars using their power – split between Lotus, McLaren, Tyrrell, Brabham and Matra.

The last victory for the Ford-Cosworth alliance came back in 2003 when Giancarlo Fisichella took victory for Jordan at Interlagos in 2003, before Ford ceased their involvement in Formula 1 by selling the Jaguar team to Red Bull in 2004.

Now they will be getting set to return to the sport after two decades out, and Ford will be very much hoping to add to their 176 race victories, 535 podiums, 13 Drivers’ Championships and 10 Constructors’ crowns through their Red Bull partnership.

2: Mercedes (212)

The arrival of turbo hybrid power in Formula 1 has helped catapult Mercedes to within touching distance of the top of this list, with 112 wins coming since those regulations came in 2014.

But the Silver Arrows’ history in Formula 1 goes back close to the start, with two years as a constructor in 1954 and 1955, winning both titles through Juan Manuel Fangio’s success with the team, yet they withdrew from Formula 1 in response to the Le Mans disaster of the 1955 season in which driver Pierre Levegh was killed after a horrific collision and 83 spectators lost their lives through flying debris, ending Daimler and Mercedes’ involvement in motorsport for decades.

But their return in the 1990s saw Mercedes partner with Ilmor to create Formula 1 engines, before they went on to sign up with McLaren to create the now-famous McLaren-Mercedes duo which brought title success in the late 1990s, and was Ferrari’s biggest challenger during Michael Schumacher’s dominant years.

The dissolution of Honda in 2008 saw Brawn GP rise from its ashes in 2009, with Mercedes powering them to title glory before the Silver Arrows took on the team as its factory outfit to return to Formula 1 after 55 years, with an eventual run of eight consecutive Constructors’ titles breaking records in the sport before their struggles in 2022.

1: Ferrari (244)

While the Scuderia has seen their win total significantly reeled in by Mercedes in recent years, Formula 1’s most storied team still stands clear at the top as the engine supplier to have powered the most grand prix winners across the line first, with Ferrari’s first win coming all the way back at Silverstone in 1951 through Jose Froilan Gonzalez.

Ferrari primarily focus on supplying themselves in Formula 1, but provided engines to a significant number of privateer entries and smaller teams in the early years of the sport, and continues to hold customer deals to this day.

Ferrari currently provide customer engines to Haas and Alfa Romeo on the grid, but previous users of their power in recent decades include Minardi, Marussia, Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Force India.