Only a handful of drivers in F1 history ever go on to win a title, but who are the youngest ever to become world champions?

Just a few dozen people have ever put their names on the FIA World Drivers’ Championship trophy at the end of a season, but to do so at a young age has proven incredibly tricky over the years. Here’s a look at the youngest to ever do it.

F1 youngest ever World Champions: Top 10 youngest title-winners

1: Sebastian Vettel

Age: 23 years, 4 months, 11 days

Season: 2010

Total championships won: 4 [2010, 2011, 2012, 2013]

The 2010 campaign was one of the most topsy-turvy this century and, despite all its ebbs and flows, four drivers went into the season finale in Abu Dhabi with a mathematical chance of taking the title.

Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso were the drivers in form, with Alonso and Vettel’s Red Bull teammate, Mark Webber, both ahead in the standings when the lights went out, while Lewis Hamilton held an outside chance of his own.

Starting from pole, Vettel made the race his own and, with Alonso and Webber both faltering in traffic after early stops, the Ferrari driver struggled to pass the Renault of Vitaly Petrov for two-thirds of the race – his chances of a third title slipping away as the laps counted down.

Eventually, the German crossed the line and, after being told “You just wait, sunshine, you just wait…” by his race engineer, Guillaume ‘Rocky’ Rocquelin, the call came: “Du bist Weltmeister!” [‘You are World Champion!’]

Vettel burst into tears on team radio, having overturned an unlikely 15-point deficit to win his maiden title, becoming the youngest driver ever to win a championship in the meantime. What followed, however, was Vettel in his best form.

The Red Bull driver would be the predominant force in Formula 1 for several years to come, adding 29 further race wins on the way to four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013.

2: Lewis Hamilton

Age: 23 years, 9 months, 26 days

Season: 2008

Total championships won: 7 [2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020]

“Is that Glock? Is that Glock going slowly?”

Possibly one of the most immortalised sporting commentary lines for the English-speaking world came from Martin Brundle at the climax to a 2008 season that had it all.

With a championship showdown at Interlagos, both Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa were in the hunt heading into the final race and, for Hamilton, in only his second season in Formula 1, he knew that a fifth-placed finish would be enough to seal the crown, no matter how Massa performed.

The Brazilian played his part at his home circuit, though, with a lights-to-flag victory including the fastest lap of the race to put all the pressure on the McLaren driver’s shoulders.

Late rain in the final 10 laps threw a spanner in the works for all involved, as late switches to intermediate tyres were necessary on a track with rapidly deteriorating grip.

With Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel dicing on track, the Briton ran wide to hand the then-Toro Rosso driver that crucial P5 placing on track. However, on the final lap, into the final braking zone into Junção, the only frontrunner not to pit for inters, Timo Glock, was caught by Hamilton at almost the last possible moment as he struggled for grip.

Crossing the line, Hamilton was unaware he had caught the German to begin with, as Ferrari’s garage celebrations rapidly turned into confusion, before desperate disappointment as the McLaren garage was jubilant instead.

As for what has happened since, six more titles have come Hamilton’s way to date, making him the most statistically successful Formula 1 driver in history by many a metric along the way, laying legitimate claim to being the sport’s greatest ever.

3: Fernando Alonso

Age: 24 years, 1 month, 27 days

Season: 2005

Total championships won: 2 [2005, 2006]

The long-dominant Ferrari success of the early 2000s (more on that soon) had finally been reeled in, through a combination of adjusted regulations in 2005 and, as was the case at the time, Michelin holding an edge over Bridgestone in Formula 1’s ‘tyre wars’.

Renault’s Fernando Alonso would instead pick up the baton, winning six races before the summer break to establish a healthy lead over Kimi Raikkonen.

While Raikkonen finished in the top two for five of the remaining seven rounds, Alonso stayed right on his tail to wrap up his first Drivers’ title at Interlagos, with two races to spare.

The Spaniard took on the mantle of being the youngest ever champion at the time, breaking what was a 33-year-old record before soon being usurped by Hamilton and Vettel on that front.

Still on the grid and looking to add that elusive third title after following up his success with a thrilling battle against Michael Schumacher the following year, Alonso shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

4: Max Verstappen

Age: 24 years, 2 months, 12 days

Season: 2021

Total championships won: 4 [2021, 2022, 2023, 2024]

For anyone new to Formula 1 and wanting to experience the drama it can provide, watching the season’s highlights from 2021 would be a good place to start.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen finally had near-equal machinery in which to do battle over the course of a season, and that is exactly what came to pass as Mercedes and Red Bull went to all-out sporting war through the year.

Quite often, Verstappen and Hamilton were way out in front of their rivals and finishing 1-2 in many a race, and it all came down to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the Dutchman starting on pole, Hamilton got the better run to Turn 1 and took the lead of the race, building a slight gap that he would hold for the vast majority of proceedings, until a late Safety Car brought the pack together again.

With nothing to lose, Verstappen pitted while Hamilton stayed out to maintain track position and, with the lapped cars separating the protagonists removed, one more racing lap was signalled.

Verstappen used the fresh rubber to his advantage, sending his car down the inside at Turn 5 to take the lead, and the title, for the first time in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Since then, he raced clear into the distance as he overcame a significant deficit in 2022 to win at a canter, before putting together the most successful individual season in Formula 1 history in 2023 – winning 19 of the 22 races on offer. He rounded off his titles to date in 2024, finishing 63 points clear of Lando Norris by season’s end.

5: Emerson Fittipaldi

Age: 25 years, 8 months, 29 days

Season: 1972

Total championships won: 2 [1972, 1974]

In his third season of what became a formidable partnership with Team Lotus, Emerson Fittipaldi broke the previous record of another driver on this list for the youngest ever title-winner back in 1972.

Despite retirement in the season opener in Argentina, the next six rounds saw ‘Emmo’ on the top step three times, and on the podium for the remainder.

That consistency and performance was rewarded when, despite a second DNF at the Nürburgring, overcoming a third-row starting slot to win at Monza made Fittipaldi the youngest ever driver to win a title – doing so with two races to spare.

Fittipaldi would carry on challenging for titles, too, finishing runner-up in 1973 and 1975, either side of his second championship crown in 1974, earning his place in McLaren history as its first ever Drivers’ Champion.

He would continue racing, fielding his own construction through to 1980 before switching to CART [IndyCar] in the United States, where he took the 1989 title alongside two victories in the fabled Indianapolis 500.

6: Michael Schumacher

Age: 25 years, 10 months, 10 days

Season: 1994

Total championships won: 7 [1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004]

The 1994 season had been overshadowed by the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger at Imola, and with Damon Hill, Senna’s Williams teammate at the wheel, the year turned into a fierce title battle with the highly-rated youngster, Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher had held a healthy points advantage, but a controversial incident at Silverstone saw the German disqualified, after he overtook Hill on the formation lap, and subsequently ignored the resulting stop/go penalty, which saw him eliminated from that race and handed a further two-race ban, alongside a further disqualification at Spa for a technical infringement.

With Hill having won all four of those races in Schumacher’s absence, they went into the season finale in Australia separated by just one point.

Schumacher was ahead both on track and in the standings, but Hill spotted his chance when his rival ran wide, looking to move to the inside at the following corner. Schumacher cut off the gap, they collided wheels and, despite the German ending his race in the barrier, Hill was also forced to retire with damage.

It was a highly controversial end to what had been a thrilling season, with accusations and debate having raged over whether Schumacher’s move was deliberate or not.

As for what came afterwards, though, he took another title the following year with Benetton before a high-profile move to Ferrari, where over time he would help build and front an all-conquering dynasty in Formula 1 – taking five Drivers’ Championships in a row and becoming the sport’s first ever seven-time champion in the process.

7: Lando Norris

Age: 26 years, 24 days

Season: 2025

Total championships won: 1 [2025]

The unfortunate and perhaps undeserved nickname of ‘Lando No-wins’ followed Lando Norris around until he earned his first race victory in Formula 1, and while having dreamed of mounting a challenge in 2024, his first true chance to do so came in 2025.

He and teammate Oscar Piastri were driving the class of the field in the McLaren MCL39, taking wins at 12 of the first 14 races between them – though it was Piastri who held a healthy 34-point advantage after the Dutch Grand Prix midway through, winning as Norris retired.

While Norris kept up the pressure as McLaren began to be overhauled by Red Bull behind, the Briton knew that not only did he have Piastri to contend with, but a resurgent Max Verstappen – whose massive 104-point gap to the lead was being reduced race by race.

So much so, that Norris held just a 12-point lead heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, with both Verstappen and Piastri also in mathematical contention.

He knew a podium finish would be enough for title success and, with Verstappen in first and Piastri in second place, he could see his rivals ahead – keeping his McLaren on the road to take an emotional maiden World Championship crown.

8: Niki Lauda

Age: 26 years, 6 months, 16 days

Season: 1975

Total championships won: 3 [1975, 1977, 1984]

Ferrari had seen itself regaining form in the mid-1970s after a difficult period, and with Niki Lauda at the wheel in 1975, the team had looked to challenge McLaren and Brabham for title glory.

After points finishes to begin the year, Lauda surged to win a maiden crown with a string of success, taking nine pole positions in the final 11 races, with five victories to boot as he raced away in the Drivers’ standings.

A third-place finish was enough to see Lauda over the line to win his first title in Italy, seeing a Ferrari driver win the Drivers’ Championship at Monza.

Lauda’s further career saw him in what became an all-time classic duel with James Hunt in the 1976 season, staging a remarkable comeback to the track after a life-threatening crash at the Nürburgring in the process.

He would win another title in 1977 before stepping away from the track altogether towards the end of 1979, only to return with McLaren in 1982, winning a third and final title in 1984.

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9: Jacques Villeneuve

Age: 26 years, 6 months, 17 days

Season: 1997

Total championships won: 1 [1997]

Jacques Villeneuve joined Formula 1 as the reigning CART [IndyCar] champion for the 1996 season, completing an extensive testing programme with Williams before joining alongside Damon Hill.

While ending his first season as runner-up, Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher were locked in a thrilling title battle in 1997, exchanging the points lead on multiple occasions – heading into the season finale at Jerez one point behind the Ferrari driver.

The three fastest drivers all set exactly the same time in qualifying but, having set his lap first, Villeneuve took pole. In the race, though, it was Schumacher who got a much better getaway and flew into the lead at the start, meaning the Canadian would have to pass him on track to become World Champion.

Sensing his opportunity on Lap 48, Villeneuve sent his Williams up the inside and there was contact, Schumacher connecting with the Williams’ sidepod, which sent the Ferrari driver into the gravel and unable to continue.

Despite both Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard passing on the final lap, Villeneuve’s podium was enough for him to complete what would be his first and only championship-winning season in Formula 1, under thrilling circumstances.

Such was the nature of Schumacher and Villeneuve’s contact, Schumacher was later disqualified from the season’s Drivers’ standings after having been deemed to have caused an avoidable accident.

As for Villeneuve, he continued in Formula 1 until 2006 before taking on a wide variety of motorsport challenges, driving in stock cars, endurance racing and much more – most recently taking part in the Porsche Supercup in 2026, alongside media work as a prominent Formula 1 pundit.

10: Jim Clark

Age: 27 years, 6 months, 4 days

Season: 1963

Total championships won: 2 [1963, 1965]

One of the most famous driver-team pairings in Formula 1 history, Jim Clark and Team Lotus competed together across multiple series, and it was in 1963 where their partnership came to fruition in Formula 1.

With the six best results of the season creating your points tally at that stage, Clark’s seven wins were enough to mean he not only secured his first World Championship, he did so with 100% of the points available. He secured his second title in 1965 also by achieving six wins.

His eighth-place finish in Monaco was the only time he finished off the podium, too, as Clark took his first title in style.

Clark was often cited among his peers as being the greatest of his generation, and is still spoken of as one of the best drivers Formula 1 has ever had, if not the best.

He backed up his Formula 1 titles with championships in British Saloon Cars, the Tasman Series, as well as victory in the 1965 Indianapolis 500 – proof of his adaptability across all categories.

At the time of his death at Hockenheim in 1968, aged just 32, Clark held the record for the highest number of Formula 1 victories [25], fastest laps [28] and pole positions [33].

To this day, he still holds the record for the most grand chelems in a Formula 1 career [pole, leading every lap, fastest lap and race victory], with eight.

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