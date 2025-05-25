Not for the first time, we’ve seen teams dive into the parts bin from last season, as Ferrari and Williams have decided to recycle the high downforce rear wing solutions they used in 2024.

Mindful of the implications of the cost cap and resource restrictions, especially when considering the depth of development required for the 2026 programme, both teams have sacrificed any gains they might have made this season and used the same solutions that they ran in 2024.

Back to the future

Pretty much everything else about the SF-25 will look different ahead of the rear wing assembly this weekend in Monte Carlo, with the car having gone through a significant transformation in the last twelve months but, as we can see, the rear wing is the same specification (2025 left, 2024 right).

Ferrari also announced this in the car presentation document ahead of the event, and also noted the high downforce beam wing arrangement from last year would also be put back into the pool for Monaco.

Meanwhile, as we’ve seen from a number of competitors this weekend, the SF-25’s front suspension, steering assembly and front brake duct have been modified to enable more clearance for the low-speed corners they’ll encounter.

Williams also opted for a do-over too, with the same high downforce rear wing and beam wing combo used in 2024 also present on the FW47, as the team understand that the marginal gains that could be made by designing a new, high downforce arrangement is resource that could be better placed elsewhere, especially as the arrangement would only be used a handful of times this season.

There was a small addition made when compared with last season, though, as the team installed the mini-winglet that we’ve seen them use earlier this season on the rear wing’s mounting pylon.

And, like Ferrari, Williams have also made changes to the FW47’s front suspension and steering layout in order to help them tackle the low-speed challenge posed by the hairpin.

The Ferrari team-mates line up second and seventh on the Monaco GP grid with Charles Leclerc ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Williams’ Alex Albon is P10 with Carlos Sainz 11th.

