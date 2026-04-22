Three races into a Formula 1 season, it is hard to pass judgment on a team that sits P2 in the championship. But with three podiums, no poles and a 45-point deficit, first loser would be Ferrari’s rating to date.

That’s not because the Scuderia has got it wrong in F1’s new era, it’s because it hasn’t got it as right as Mercedes has. Simple as that.

Let’s start with what Ferrari has done right

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For the first time in years, and definitely in contrast to last season with Lewis Hamilton’s saviour-esque arrival, Ferrari did not talk itself up as the team to beat. Nor did the Italian press.

It was a change from years gone by when the team was said to have found half a second on its rivals, had changed all but one (or was it nine) per cent of the car, including a significant rear suspension upgrade, and had perfected the car’s ride height and high-speed cornering capabilities.

This season, it was just Ferrari entering a new era. The team, its Italian PR machine, and its ever-faithful Tifosi quietly humming ‘my year’ – because Ferrari cannot say anything but that – but knowing that in truth it would be the year of the Mercedes engine.

No proclamations, declarations and, worse yet, promises were made.

And yet Ferrari’s power unit almost pulled off a trick against its Mercedes counterpart.

Said to run a smaller turbo than its rivals, Ferrari found the secret to a fast start.

Formula 1 removed the MGU-H from the hybrid engine in the new regulatory set.

That had previously helped to cover up turbo lag across the lower rev range, and without it, the cars are taking more time to reach the ideal start configuration to successfully launch off the line.

But with a smaller turbo, Ferrari can achieve its start configuration more easily than its rivals.

It’s meant both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have made up places off the line. They can’t match the Mercedes W17 in qualifying, but they can take the fight to the team off the line.

It’s an advantage, though, that Leclerc doesn’t believe Ferrari will maintain for very long.

“We have an advantage in terms of robustness of our system, where we seem to get into the optimal window a little bit easier compared to others, and especially Mercedes,” said the eight-time grand prix winner.

“But once Mercedes will know how to put themselves in the optimal window, I don’t think there will be that much difference between the cars and I don’t expect them to take long before knowing how to put themselves in the optimal window.

“I don’t think that this will be an advantage that lasts the season.”

It’s also an advantage that only carries over for a handful of laps.

The other thing Ferrari has done right – so, so very right – is letting its drivers a race.

With Mercedes scampering off into the distance after its PU has overhauled Ferrari’s start advantage and pulled clear of the one-second overtake boost mode, the battle to finish third has been between Hamilton and Leclerc.

And Ferrari, a team vilified in the past for its love of team orders, has let them race.

Between “very fair, hard” battles and even a “kiss” or two, Fred Vasseur has allowed his drivers to duke it out to the line.

The teammates have gone wheel-to-wheel, traded blows, perhaps even cost themselves a shot at P2, but they have been the on-track battle that no one – not even F1’s TV director – could turn away from.

“They are professional, and I think it makes sense in this situation to let them race,” said Vasseur. “I know perfectly that that can also look completely stupid half an hour later.

“But at the end of the day, I think it’s also the best way to build up a team. We need to have this kind of emulation into the team to improve.

“As long as it’s done like it was done, even a couple of times on the radio they told us that they have good fun, but I don’t want to freeze the position.”

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Which brings us to the wrong…

In a season in which your power unit – and your car, to be fair to Mercedes – is second best, should you not give your drivers the best chance possible?

And the best chance is, when a Mercedes is in the midst of the Ferrari battle, let one driver battle that Mercedes rather than fight a teammate for the honour of battling the Mercedes driver.

Leclerc and George Russell went at it in Australia in an epic duel that brought Hamilton into the mix.

Next thing, Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with the preferred (Ed’s note: common sense strategy), are first and second and Ferrari is trying to close the gap.

But Leclerc and Hamilton are so busy fighting between themselves that they can’t.

Fast forward to China, the teammates were again at it in the Sprint and also the grand prix. They trade positions, trade paint, and – by a Tifosi wing and a prayer – avoid taking one another out. Even Russell was shocked.

But they do it again in Japan – although this time McLaren’s Oscar Piastri (finally starting a grand prix) enters the fray.

Leclerc was able to put paid to a third Mercedes double podium, but worked against, not with, his teammate to do so.

A third P3 for Ferrari and, worryingly, McLaren is now in the mix.

What is next for Ferrari?

Although Ferrari sits second in the Constructors’ Championship, 45 points down on Mercedes, it is also just 44 ahead of the misfiring McLaren.

The Drivers’ standings look closer with Antonelli leading on 72 points, nine ahead of Russell and 23 ahead of Leclerc.

It’s not a disaster – after all it’s only been three race weekends – but it’s not great either.

It is, however, a pattern. Three grand prix wins for Mercedes, two of which were double podiums, and a constant P3 for Ferrari.

The Scuderia is on course for a helping hand from the FIA after Miami when the ADUO comes into play, which will allow Ferrari to close its engine performance deficit to Mercedes.

Given the potential for huge disparities in performance between the five current PUMs, the FIA saw fit to grant a safety net for any PUMs that are struggling to keep up.

The Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities [ADUO] allows the PU manufacturers lagging behind scope to close the gap to the frontrunner.

Ferrari has reportedly received approval from the FIA to introduce changes to its PU thanks to the ADUO.

Whether that’s enough to challenge Mercedes, the chassis will decide.

F1 2026 early season rating

8/10

Ferrari hasn’t done much wrong as the drivers are firing and the package looks good. But it’s no Mercedes.

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