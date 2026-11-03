The aerodynamic secrets behind Ferrari’s SF-26 downforce advantage

The fact that the Ferrari SF-26 possesses the most stable platform on the grid was reaffirmed in Mexico City, where the car delivered exceptional mechanical and aerodynamic grip despite a severe lack of downforce and low speeds.

In this piece, we delve into the finer details of Ferrari’s aerodynamic development that are making a tangible difference on track.

Aerodynamic details behind Ferrari’s unused potential

It is no secret that a lack of power unit output routinely denies Hamilton and Leclerc a sustained fight for victories.

On circuits where top speed isn’t the deciding factor – much like Mexico City – Ferrari has repeatedly forced its way into contention, sometimes converting that pace into success and other times thwarted by other factors.

Yet there is no denying that Ferrari fields one of the most downforce-rich cars in the field, particularly across the rear axle.

Compared to last year, when underfloor ground effect and Venturi tunnels served as the primary downforce generators, those elements were banned for the 2026 regulations, shifting the design focus heavily toward the diffuser, which has also been increased in physical size.

Consequently, the diffuser and the rear corner assembly have become one of main development hotspots; a glance at this region compared to last season reveals a massive spike in overall geometric complexity.

2025 vs 2026 diffuser comparison

However, for airflow to reach the diffuser and the rear floor, it must first navigate past the sidepods, whose main job is to channel and manage that air precisely where engineers want it. Inspecting Ferrari’s specific layout offers a clear window into their design philosophy.

Compared to Red Bull – which was likewise rapid in Mexico – we see two fundamentally contrasting approaches.

Ferrari utilises an overhang sidepod profile, whereas Red Bull opts for a much more aggressive downwash effect that tapers directly into the floor.

The most notable difference lies in the undercut region: we can deduce that on the SF-26, the lion’s share of airflow heading toward the diffuser and rear end originates from the undercut, bolstered by secondary flow cascading off the top surface of the sidepod.

On the RB22, that philosophy is essentially inverted, with the bulk of the incoming flow fed from the upper sidepod surfaces.

Sidepod comparison between Ferrari and Red Bull

Viewing Red Bull’s sidepods from a different angle reveals just how extreme its downwash trajectory truly is.

Red Bull’s extreme downwash sidepod design

Naturally, both design paths carry distinct pros and cons.

To simplify somewhat, Red Bull’s layout benefits from a consistently high-energy airflow (since the air feeding the upper surface faces very few upstream obstructions) though the path that flow must travel requires sharper directional changes.

Ferrari’s design, by contrast, avoids such extreme flow redirection, but because the air originates from a lower section, it encounters more disruptions along the way, meaning its energy and consistency aren’t quite as high as Red Bull’s.

This viewing angle also provides a neat comparison of the upper engine cover, highlighting how much narrower Ferrari’s bodywork is, courtesy of their triangular overhead airbox inlet.

This packaging frees up cleaner, fresher air to feed the rear wing on the Ferrari compared to the Red Bull, aided further by a clever ‘macarena wing’ design, where mechanical elements are neatly tucked into the rear wing endplates rather than cluttering the central profile.

Diffuser complexity and rear-end packaging

Moving past the sidepods, we arrive at the rear of the car, where the diffuser must fulfil multiple competing functions simultaneously.

First and foremost, its primary role is to ease the evacuation of airflow exiting the underfloor – smoother extraction accelerates underfloor airflow and scales up downforce levels.

Additionally, secondary strakes and aerodynamic elements act as a shield, protecting the diffuser from turbulent, ‘dirty’ wake shed by the rear tyres while simultaneously generating localised downforce.

A direct comparison between Ferrari and Red Bull reveals clear differences in geometry, underlining just how complex Ferrari’s rear-end package has become.

Diffuser comparison between Ferrari and Red Bull

Pay attention to the near-vertical aerodynamic elements that showcase the extremity of the design, alongside the clever utilisation of the rear wing endplate to amplify the localised downforce generated by these components.

Another fascinating development area is the exhaust exit, which is nearly half shrouded on the Ferrari.

Further proof that airflow through this section is nearly vertical comes in the form of small, upward-pointing flow-conditioning fins.

We can also spot vertical elements directing airflow outward, specifically designed to push the turbulent wake of the rear wheels as far away from these delicate aerodynamic surfaces as possible.

Closer look at Ferrari’s diffuser

Of course, all these geometric solutions must be viewed as a single, cohesive ecosystem.

When you combine Ferrari’s chosen sidepod architecture with enhanced airflow energy feeding the rear wing, the enclosed active aerodynamics mechanism, and an ultra-complex diffuser and rear-end assembly, they all work in unison to ensure Ferrari commands arguably the most potent downforce-producing package on the grid.

Read next: Winners and losers from the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix