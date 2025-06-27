Ferrari has arrived at the Austrian Grand Prix with a quite significant floor update, as they continue to search for some of the inherent performance that they believe lays dormant in this year’s car.

The changes that have been made are wide reaching too and whilst they haven’t strayed dramatically from the design choices that had already been in place, there’s alterations been made to many of the key performance regions.

Austrian Grand Prix updates: From front-to-back

We’re unlikely to get visual confirmation of the changes that have been made to the underfloor, including the shape of the boat section and the re-optimization of the tunnel sections, whilst the rear portion of the floor fences, which are also out of view will undoubtedly have been fettled too.

However, the forward section of the fence arrangement that is visible, shows signs of intervention from the designers, with the previously stepped transition on the outermost fence replaced with an arched variant that will alter the vortical aerodynamic structure being generated (arrows).

It’s a similar fate for the fences inboard of this too, as all three of the those fences have had their shape, camber and positions altered to improve how the airflow and pressure is distributed to and away from the tunnels downstream.

As a consequence, the edge wing has also been altered, with a shorter and less cambered profile in use.

Meanwhile, the forward horseshoe-style metal support has been discarded in favour of a fully anchored solution, that will alter its load characteristics, evidenced perhaps, by the change in layup of the carbon fibre in that section.

The team has also announced that the volume of the diffuser has been altered, in order to take advantage of the upstream adjustments, with the most obvious visual aspect of that alteration shown in the revisions made to the pinched section in the upper corner of the diffuser.

Not only has the shape of the surface been altered here, there’s also a notable difference in the Gurney-style flap on the periphery of the diffuser’s edge.

The changes are a further optimisation of those made when Ferrari introduced their last development package for the floor, at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with their efforts likely once again focused on improving the aerodynamic response to ride height fluctuations, which had been an issue in the early part of the season.

It’s also understood that this is just the first intervention in a planned set of changes that the Ferrari will undergo in the next few races, with the long-awaited arrival of a revised rear suspension layout now expected to arrive at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Read next: Ferrari top upgrade list as teams unveil car changes for Austrian Grand Prix