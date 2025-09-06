Ferrari has introduced a raft of new parts for the SF-25 this weekend, as they look to boost their straight-line speed for the challenges posed by the Monza circuit and take victory on home soil.

A revised front wing has been introduced to balance the choice that will be made between a rear wing design resurrected from last season and a new, lower downforce option, as the team look to position themselves at the front of the pack.

Home advantage for Scuderia Ferrari?

Ferrari will surely be spurred on by the hordes of Tifosi that will envelop the Temple of Speed this weekend. As such, they have arrived with new and old solutions to help them in their bid for victory.

The team have two rear wing options at their disposal, with the main assembly retained but a different flap configuration used depending on their requirements.

The lower of the two configurations in the comparison image above is a carryover from 2024, whilst the upper of those configurations is new for 2025.

The new solution features a different upper flap, with a cutout made in the trailing edge to mirror the contours of the flap, reducing downforce and drag when compared with the other solution.

This should help boost their straight line speed without heavily compromising downforce when needed in the corners.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

To further boost performance and match their lower downforce rear wing solution, Ferrari has also opted for a very slender, single element beam wing solution on the SF-25 this weekend.

Meanwhile, at the front of the car, there’s another option added from a trim perspective when it comes to the front wing, with the chord of the upper flap reduced when compared with the options usually employed.

Based on Ferrari having finished FP1 with the lower downforce of the two rear wing options and having utilised it for the entirety of FP2, it seems almost inevitable they’ll run it for the rest of the weekend.

But, it’ll come down to a combination of feedback from their drivers and what the numbers being crunched back at Maranello say as to whether that actually comes to pass.

Regardless of what they choose to outfit the SF-25 for the remainder of the weekend, they appear to have added another solid option to their availability pool, meaning it will remain at their disposal for the likes of Las Vegas, which poses similar challenges.

Read next: V8 F1 engines off the table as decisive call made ahead of power unit meeting