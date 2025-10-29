The FIA on Tuesday announced that nine of the 10 F1 teams that competed in 2024 had complied with the cost cap regulations.

There was one breach, a minor administrative issue for Aston Martin, which came with no fine or penalty. That aside, the teams’ financials were all given a clean bill of health.

FIA cost cap findings raise questions after strong allegations

It was a surprising outcome in many respects, one that begs for questions to be asked. For the past two grands prix, the paddock has been a hotbed of speculation with claims one team had overspent.

PlanetF1.com reported on the issue ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix based on information from multiple sources. One of those had even described it as a ‘substantial’ breach.

The same PlanetF1.com report revealed that Aston Martin had made a minor procedural breach, for which there was no fine or penalty – a missing signature from an auditor at the time of the deadline, remedied at the first opportunity and promptly resubmitted.

That was confirmed by the FIA on Tuesday when the governing body announced that there were “9 F1 Teams found in compliance for 2024, and Procedural Breach identified for AMR GP Ltd (AMR).”

PlanetF1.com sought clarification that the omitted team was indeed Aston Martin and that the nine others were found in full compliance. An FIA spokesperson confirmed as much.

However, that the Silverstone-based operation was the only team named, and that the FIA confirmed its nine rivals were in the clear, conflicted the whispers that had swept the paddock for the previous two events.

The FIA’s own statement did little to clarify matters, indeed a line contained served onto to raise further questions.

“AMR and FIA have entered an ABA on 29 September 2025 to resolve the matter,” the statement noted.

If Aston Martin was the only team found in breach, and that was squared away the better part of a month ago, why had it taken so long to complete the compliance review, a process usually resolved around the Singapore Grand Prix?

Ahead of the FIA statement on Tuesday, the suggestion within the paddock was a process was underway between the team in question and the governing body, but that remains speculation despite PlanetF1.com’s efforts to clarify the matter with the FIA.

“The FIA does not comment on individual submissions made by specific Teams and/or Power Unit Manufacturers and, as per established practice, the results of the review will be made public once assessment of all submissions are completed and finalised,” read an FIA statement issued to this publication.

The lack of transparency has afforded speculation the opportunity to run rampant, with the delay only reinforcing that – a point made by Sauber’s Jonathan Wheatley during Friday’s FIA press conference in Mexico.

“I think the delay in announcing made it very clear to all of us that there were some teams in trouble—or a team in trouble perhaps,” he said.

“I can speak from experience, it’s a very, very difficult thing to balance. You want to be competitive. You can imagine—you want to spend every last dollar up against your cost cap limit. Of course you do. That’s what we’re in the business of doing. We’re in racing. We’re in a competitive sport.

“I think the first thing I would say is that nobody’s doing it intentionally. You know, these things happen sometimes. Things can just get out of control a little bit—like a car crash, something like that—and unexpected costs late on.

“So, look, I don’t want to speculate on the cause of it. I see that I think we now understand why we were late in getting the publication from the FIA.”

It’s a scenario that puts the FIA in a difficult position because speculation has become so rampant that its statement yesterday served only to heighten suspicions.

It also suggests that something has fundamentally changed. Somehow, the allegations that so strongly implied a slam dunk penalty was incoming for one team instead evaporated into full compliance.

So what changed? Was the speculation, from multiple disconnected sources, that wildly wrong? And why the delay?

These are questions that do not have an easy answer and in would require the FIA to prove a negative – an invidious position which it will likely claim is beyond its scope of obligations. It has concluded its process and its findings published, it will argue.

But there are those who are adamant that an overspend transpired and either went unpunished or was resolved with an agreement kept out of the public eye.

Right or otherwise, it’s a point that threatens to undermine the cost cap process and needs to be addressed, or at least acknowledged because there is concern among some teams.

That is not specifically with the FIA’s final decision, but how it reached that point. It is a concern that centres on the trust surrounding the cost cap process, and how potential breaches are managed and resolved.

Without clarification or explanation to allay concerns and feelings that a regulatory breach has been brushed aside, speculation and a sense of injustice will remain- founded or otherwise.

