Revealed: The 19 FIA Grade 1 circuits not currently used by Formula 1

With demand to enter the Formula 1 calendar as high as ever, one key requirement for prospective hosts is having your circuit certified to FIA Grade 1 status.

Kyalami in South Africa recently received FIA approval to complete the work required to move from Grade 2 to Grade 1 status, with hopes of bringing the sport back to the African continent.

What constitutes an FIA Grade 1 circuit?

To reach Grade 1, the highest certification available to permanent and street circuits, tracks must be between 3.5km and 7km in length, have its longest straight not exceeding 2km, with the ability to host cars with a “weight/power ratio of less than 1 kg/hp”, under which Formula 1 falls.

Advanced barrier safety, medical facilities, environmental certification, a minimum track width of 12 metres for new, permanent circuits, and other key requirements are needed for a circuit to receive Grade 1 certification, such as a preferred minimum length of 250 metres between the start line and first corner, alongside proper circuit maintenance.

Every circuit currently on the Formula 1 calendar has this status, with these tracks below not currently featuring on the schedule.

Which FIA Grade 1 circuits are not currently in Formula 1?

Algarve International Circuit

Portimao, Portugal

Opened: 2008

Length: 4.653km

Last used in Formula 1: 2021

Portimao arrived in Formula 1 in a time of need for the sport, with the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the planned calendar for 2020, and the Portuguese circuit stepped into the breach as a result.

It proved a popular circuit among the drivers, too, with its significant elevation changes providing a ‘rollercoaster’ feel in the plunge through the final corner, as well as in the middle sector.

The circuit currently plays host to top-level motorcycle racing, endurance racing and touring cars.

Autódromo Fernanda Pires da Silva

Estoril, Portugal

Opened: 1972

Length: 4.182km

Last used in Formula 1: 1996

Estoril has a long history in Formula 1, having hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix for over a decade.

The circuit played host to the dramatic 1984 title-decider, with Niki Lauda taking his final title by half a point from McLaren team-mate, Alain Prost.

Ayrton Senna took his first Grand Prix win there in 1985, with an infamous black flag being shown to Nigel Mansell four years later after a collision with the Brazilian.

Estoril currently hosts a round of the World Superbike Championship, alongside other series.

Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Mugello, Italy

Opened: 1974

Length: 5.245km

Last used in Formula 1: 2020

Mugello had a short but sweet turn in Formula 1, hosting the first and only Tuscan Grand Prix in the Covid-affected 2020 season.

With the cars able to go full flight through the fearsome Savelli and Arrabbiata corners, the undulating circuit was a hit among the drivers.

Having featured on and off the motorcycling calendar for decades, the Ferrari-owned circuit also hosts its own endurance and sportscar events.

Buriram International Circuit

Buriram, Thailand

Opened: 2014

Length: 4.554km

Last used in Formula 1: N/A

Currently Thailand’s host circuit in MotoGP and several GT events, the Buriram International Circuit was designed by Formula 1’s most prominent circuit designer of this century, Hermann Tilke.

The 12-corner circuit hosts two long straights and a tricky middle sector, with interesting racing having taken place at the track in other series.

Thailand is known to be pursuing a Grand Prix, but a bid appears likely to be centred around an event in capital city Bangkok, with Buriram sitting around 300km northeast of the nation’s capital.

Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours

Magny-Cours, France

Opened: 1960

Length: 4.411km

Last used in Formula 1: 2008

Host of the French Grand Prix between 1991 and 2008, Magny-Cours still holds FIA Grade 1 certification.

The circuit currently hosts World Superbikes, and combines high-speed sweeps with tight hairpins, making overtaking in DRS-less Formula 1 cars a challenge at the time.

It still maintains the same layout as used in Formula 1, with the high-speed Nurburgring chicane a lap highlight. The GT World Challenge Europe and FFSA GT championships visit the circuit to to this day.

More on the F1 calendar

👉 F1 2026 to begin in Australia, beloved circuit axed as 24-race calendar announced

👉 F1 circuit contracts: What is the current contract status of every track?

Circuit Paul Ricard

Le Castellet, France

Opened: 1970

Length: 5.842km

Last used in Formula 1: 2022

An on-off host of Formula 1 over the decades, Circuit Paul Ricard was last used in the top tier in 2022 – and has an impressive five different layouts approved to FIA Grade 1 standard.

First used in F1 in 1971, the most recent iteration of the circuit utilised a chicane to break up the long Mistral Straight, but the track remains a well-used testing ground in the sport.

A fatal crash for Elio de Angelis in testing ended his life at the track in 1986, after the rear wing of his Brabham broke away from his car at the first corner.

The track had picked up French Grand Prix hosting duties again in 2018, after a long absence in which the French Grand Prix moved to Magny-Cours.

Circuito de Jerez

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

Opened: 1985

Length: 4.428km

Last used in Formula 1: 1997

Another circuit which still hosts occasional Formula 1 tests, the final Grand Prix at Jerez was perhaps its most dramatic, as it played host to the 1997 title decider.

It provided an infamous moment to end that season, too, with Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher turning into the Williams of Jacques Villeneuve in an attempt to halt his title rival’s progress.

After Schumacher retired from the race, Villeneuve was crowned World Champion, with the Ferrari driver later disqualified from the entire World Championship after what was seen as a deliberate attempt to take Villeneuve out of the race.

Dubai Autodrome

Dubai Motor City, Dubai

Opened: 2004

Length: 5.390km

Last used in Formula 1: N/A

Formula 1 has never raced at the Dubai Autodrome, but a host of series have visited the circuit since it opened over two decades ago.

The Dubai 24 Hours takes place there, alongside the Asian Le Mans Series and Formula Regional Middle East series.

The Grand Prix layout boasts 17 corners, two long straights and sweeping corners through the middle sector to make up a lap.

Fuji Speedway

Oyama, Japan

Opened: 1965, re-opened 2005

Length: 4.563km

Last used in Formula 1: 2008

Fuji played host to the Japanese Grand Prix twice in the mid-2000s, as well as having two F1 outings in the 1970s.

There were already complaints at Formula 1 having moved from Suzuka for the latest editions of the race, but those were compounded with complaints over difficulty travelling to the circuit, as well as disrupted views of the circuit.

While improvements were made for 2008, Suzuka was reinstated to the calendar after two outings for Fuji, with the circuit now playing host to a prominent six-hour event in the World Endurance Championship, as well as rounds of the Japanese Super GT and Super Formula series.

Hockenheimring

Hockenheim, Germany

Opened: 1932

Length: 4.574km

Last used in Formula 1: 2019

Having previously been a significantly longer circuit that saw Formula 1 cars head in and out of the nearby forest at incredible speeds, Hockenheim was redesigned in 2002 with the hope of bringing fans closer to the action and with more laps in which to see the cars, upping the lap count to 67 from 45.

Having been host to the German Grand Prix, Hockenheim then rotated the race with the Nurburgring before it fell away from the calendar in 2019.

Controversy surrounded the circuit’s redesign in the first place, with the old circuit layout in the forest torn up and planted over to prevent the possibility of the former layout being reinstated.

There were controversial moments at the circuit in the modern day, too, with Ferrari breaking rules surrounding team orders by telling Felipe Massa “Fernando [Alonso] is faster than you” in 2010.

Igora Drive

Novozhilovo, Russia

Opened: 2019

Length: 5.183km

Last used in Formula 1: N/A

Igora Drive had been slated to become the new home of the Russian Grand Prix, taking on the mantle from the Sochi Autodrom in 2023.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, the contract Formula 1 had in place with the circuit was terminated.

The track is in use to this day, with GT and Formula 4 races its predominant source of action.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, United States

Opened: 1909

Length: 3.925km

Last used in Formula 1: 2007

While the world-famous oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway meets FIA Grade 2 standards, an infield road course was constructed and brought to Grade 1 standards in time for 2000 to host Formula 1.

Incorporating a portion of the oval, the track snaked its way through the infield section and had proven a popular venue in Formula 1 in its early years, but that all changed in 2005.

A now-infamous six-car Grand Prix took place due to safety concerns around the Michelin tyres of the time, and only the Bridgestone runners were able to compete.

The circuit played host to two more editions of the race, but the damage was done by that stage. A road course race in IndyCar still takes place to this day alongside the iconic Indy 500.

Istanbul Park

Tuzla, Turkey

Opened: 2005

Length: 5.338km

Last used in Formula 1: 2021

Another Hermann Tilke creation to enter the Formula 1 calendar in the 2000s, Istanbul Park proved to be one of the architect’s most popular creations.

The high-speed, four-apex Turn 8 proved an immediate challenge for the drivers, with several overtaking opportunities also available on the circuit.

Istanbul Park hosted F1 from 2005 to 2011, but was brought back to the calendar to help fill the Covid-affected schedules of 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, the circuit saw Lewis Hamilton make history to be crowned only the second ever seven-time World Champion in Formula 1 history.

Korea International Circuit

Yeongam, South Korea

Opened: 2010

Length: 5.615km

Last used in Formula 1: 2013

Opened just two weeks ahead of its inaugural Formula 1 event, the Korea International Circuit was another Tilke-designed addition to the calendar.

The long straights between Turns 1 and 3 offered significant overtaking opportunities, with a technical rest of the lap to negotiate as the drivers navigated the 18 corners.

The circuit fell away from the Formula 1 calendar in 2013, and has mostly played host to the local Superrace Championship since, among other series making intermittent appearances.

Kuwait Motor Town

Ali Sabah Al Salem, Kuwait

Opened: 2019

Length: 5.609km

Last used in Formula 1: N/A

Never used in Formula 1 as yet, Kuwait opened a Tilke-designed FIA Grade 1 circuit back in 2019.

With undulating high-speed corners, Kuwait Motor Town has hosted a variety of junior series to date, as well as GT and touring car races.

A 12-hour endurance event took place at the circuit in 2022 and 2023, with the $162million track also holds a top-grade FIM licence, enabling it to host top-class motorcycle races.

Moscow Raceway

Moscow, Russia

Opened: 2012

Length: 3.955km

Last used in Formula 1: N/A

The Moscow Raceway opened in 2012 and played host to high-level junior series racing, including the World Series by Renault, F3, F4, Formula Regional and much more.

Due to Russia having been largely cut off from the wider motorsport world, it currently plays host to national touring car, F4 and endurance races.

MotorLand Aragón

Alcañiz, Spain

Opened: 2009

Length: 5.345km

Last used in Formula 1: N/A

Yet another Tilke design to feature on this list, MotorLand Aragón opened and immediately became a staple on the motorcycle racing calendar, hosting MotoGP and World Superbikes for well over a decade.

Four of its layouts were listed as Grade 1 status by the FIA in 2024, with slight tweaks to the circuit for car and motorcycle racing held at the track.

While two-wheel racing is predominantly held there at the moment, it has hosted the World Series by Renault, World Touring Cars, Formula Regional and more.

Nurburgring GP

Nurburg, Germany

Opened: 1927

Length: 5.148km

Last used in Formula 1: 2020

Formula 1 has a long history at the Nurburgring, not least on the 13-mile, 154-turn Nordschleife which remains an ultimate test for any driver.

The GP-Strecke layout became the circuit of choice in the 21st century for Formula 1, however, and is the only layout given Grade 1 status by the FIA today.

While the Nordschleife was nicknamed “The Green Hell”, given its snaking layout heading through the nearby woodlands, and earned a fearsome reputation, the GP circuit was the southernmost layout more agreeable with modern high-level racing.

That layout was the on-off host of the German and European Grands Prix until 2013, before falling away from the calendar.

Like several circuits on this list, however, it was brought back to Formula 1 in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic – though this proved to be a one-off appearance.

Sepang International Circuit

Sepang, Malaysia

Opened: 1999

Length: 5.543km

Last used in Formula 1: 2017

An early Hermann Tilke design to enter Formula 1, the Malaysian Grand Prix became a popular destination for drivers due to the circuits high-speed corners, tricky elevation changes and overtaking opportunities.

Formula 1 visited Sepang every year between 1999 and 2017, with dramatic races having taken place in changeable conditions, as well as the Red Bull ‘Multi-21’ controversy of 2013, when Sebastian Vettel defied team orders to overtake team-mate Mark Webber for victory.

Max Verstappen was the most recent winner in Formula 1 around Sepang, however, with his 2017 victory for Red Bull.

There is a busy schedule at the Malaysian circuit today, however, hosting the likes of MotoGP, the Asian Le Mans Series, several GT series and a 12-hour endurance race.

Other mentions

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari*

Imola, Italy

Opened: 1953

Length: 4.909km

Last used in Formula 1: 2025

Imola will join the list of tracks not currently used by Formula 1 when its current contract ends at the conclusion of 2025.

Circuit officials had sought to keep one of the sport’s most historic tracks on the calendar, but remain determined to bring Formula 1 back to Imola as soon as possible.

Drafted back in after a 14-year absence during the Covid-affected 2020 season, the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari has played host to some of the sport’s most thrilling and sombre moments, not least the 1994 edition of its race where both Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger died in high-speed accidents.

Sochi Autodrom

Sochi, Russia

Opened: 2014

Length: 5.848km

Last used in Formula 1: 2021

Opened in the build-up to the first Russian Grand Prix, the Sochi Autodrom navigated its way around the Olympic Park used when the nation hosted the Winter Olympics earlier in 2014.

A smaller, permanent track exists today, but while plans had been drawn to move to a new host circuit at Igora Drive, Russia was taken off the Formula 1 calendar after its invasion of Ukraine.

Sochi was still listed as a Grade 1 circuit as of 2024, though its certification was due to expire last September.

Hanoi Street Circuit*

Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam had been due to welcome Formula 1 to the nation in 2020, but the Covid-19 lockdowns prevented the circuit, around the streets of Hanoi from being opened.

It had been set to be a Grade 1 circuit, but never ended up hosting a race due to lockdown restrictions.

Read next: Who is Martin Brundle? The life and career of an F1 paddock stalwart