Formula 1 drivers must be holders of a valid FIA ‘Super Licence’ in order to race in the top class of motorsport. What is a super licence, and how do drivers get their hands on one?

There are different levels of licences issued by the FIA, which entitle drivers to race in various FIA-sanctioned categories, but the stringent requirements for F1 are, unsurprisingly, the highest level – the ‘Super Licence’. To even qualify for applying for such a licence, applicants must meet the strict requirements of the FIA – these requirements are laid out in the International Sporting Code (ISC), Appendix L, Article 13.1 (2022).

What are the criteria needed for an FIA Super Licence?

This article was originally published in 2022, updated in October 2026.

As the ISC states, drivers wishing to apply for a Super Licence must be the following criteria.

Drivers must be a minimum of 18 years of age for the first day of their first F1 competition, ie. the first day of their debut GP weekend.

They must be an existing holder of an International Grade A competition licence (this licence applies for single-seaters and prototypes with a weight/power ratio less than or equal to 1 kg/hp).

They must pass an FIA theory test, demonstrating their knowledge of the various F1 codes and regulations

They must have completed at least 80% of each of two full seasons of any of the single-seater championships outlined in the extensive FIA table.

They must have accumulated at least 40 points of super licence weighting – the weighting for each championship and finishing positions in the championship are outlined in the same table below.

At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old. (This was allowed for Arvid Lindblad before he turned 18, for instance).

How do drivers achieve the required 40 points for a Super Licence?

In order to rack up the required 40 points, the FIA will tot up the total the driver has scored over the three most recent years that come before the year of the application.

So, if a driver is moving through different series, they can score 12 points for winning a Formula 4 series, and a further 15 by finishing 4th in Formula 3, and finishing 5th in Formula 2 in consecutive years, to go beyond the 40-point tally.

FIA-sanctioned series are handed points on a more even basis and, while IndyCar sees 40 points given to the winner of its title, its distribution falls at a faster rate than Formula 2 and Formula 3, for example.

Below is the FIA’s table of some of the highest-paying series in terms of super licence points, as of the 2026 season.

Series 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Formula 2 40 40 40 30 20 10 8 6 4 3 IndyCar 40 30 25 20 20 10 8 6 4 3 Formula 3 30 25 20 15 12 9 7 5 3 2 Formula E 30 25 20 10 8 6 4 3 2 1 WEC Hypercar 30 24 20 16 12 10 8 6 4 2 Super Formula 30 25 20 15 12 9 7 5 3 2 FRECA 25 20 15 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 Super GT500 20 16 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 IMSA Prototype 20 16 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 Formula Regional 18 14 12 10 6 4 3 2 1 0 International Supercars 15 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 NASCAR Cup 15 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 Indy Lights 15 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 Euroformula Open 15 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 Super Formula Lights 15 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 WEC LMGT3 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 0

Who else is eligible?

Drivers who have previously had a Super Licence and are returning to the sport (Robert Kubica, for example, who went over five years without driving an F1 car after a rallying crash in 2011), can be considered for a Super Licence again once they’ve completed at least 100 kilometres during a free practice session at a Grand Prix in any of the three years prior to the application.

Also, drivers who were granted a super licence which hasn’t been used in the three most recent seasons can apply. However, there is no set process for these drivers – the FIA examine these applications on a case-by-case basis to determine whether the driver has ‘recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability in a single-seater formula car’.

For example, Nico Rosberg, the 2016 F1 World Champion, would not be automatically approved – he’d have to go through the process of completing free practice sessions and prove that he is still capable.

Drivers who have scored 30 points of super licence weighting can also be eligible for a super licence, but this will be up to the discretion of the FIA.

The conditions are that the 40-point limit hasn’t been achievable due to “circumstances outside their control, or reasons of force majeure”. It’s under this caveat that Red Bull attempted to get the IndyCar driver Colton Herta a super licence – a quest that ultimately resulted in failure.

For any of the drivers who are applying for a super licence under circumstances that aren’t the straightforward 40-point rule, the team applying must show the driver has driven at 300 kilometres in a representative contemporary F1 car consistently at racing speeds over a period of two days – they must have done this in the 180 days prior to the application.

This demonstration must be certified by the relevant automobile sporting authority (an ASN) for the country where the test took place, or happen during an official test/Grand Prix weekend.

Free practice only super licences

Drivers also can apply for a ‘free practice only super licence’, which entitles junior drivers to take part in a free practice session for an F1 team (think Academy/Junior drivers affiliated to teams but perhaps haven’t got the full 40 points just yet).

The rules are essentially the same as for a full super licence application, but first-time applicants for these licences must have completed at least six events in the FIA Formula 2 championship, or have accumulated at least 25 points of weighting, during the three-year period prior to the application.

These super licences are handed out on a probationary basis and are subject to review at any time.

How much does a F1 super licence cost?

With super licences only handed out for a calendar year at a time, it may be somewhat surprising to learn that drivers have to pay significant amounts of money to keep their licences active for the following year. In fact, the more successful you are, the more it costs!

The FIA charge licence holders a set fee every year, as well as a fee for every point scored in F1.

These fees are kept very quiet and are not officially published. However, from figures known from 10 years ago, the initial cost of a super licence was €10,000, with drivers forced to also pay €2000 per point to renew.

Based on those figures, Max Verstappen‘s super licence renewal for 2022 after winning the ’21 title with 395.5 points would have been just over €800,000.

Read next: F1 records: Who are the youngest drivers ever to race in Formula 1?