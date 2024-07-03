Formula 1 touches down in Silverstone after the drama of Spielberg but what is on our mind heading into the race?

The Max Verstappen/Lando Norris rivalry took a step up in Austria with the two coming together late on – but what else do we want answered this weekend?

Questions for the British GP weekend to answer

Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris take two?

The number one question on everyone’s lips heading into this weekend’s race is how will the Verstappen/Norris friendship hold up?

The two are known to be good mates off the track, often travelling home to their Monaco residences in Verstappen’s private jet, but things can change once competition is involved.

The relationship seemed naturally strained after the race with Norris admitting he would lose a lot of respect for Verstappen if the Dutchman did not admit blame (he didn’t) so it will be all eyes on the pair of them come Thursday and media day.

The most likely scenario is the two will have patched things up in private but don’t be surprised if the stakes are raised once again after the visors go down.

Can the Brits bring hometown glory?

You would have to go back to Button and Hamilton at McLaren for the last time we arrived at Silverstone with more than one British driver capable of winning.

The last success by a Brit came in 2021 but since then, Verstappen has won once and so has Carlos Sainz. Now we arrive at Silverstone in 2024 with three different candidates who could score a win should luck be on their side.

The favourite of those is Norris who will be determined to right the wrongs of Austria but his misfortune in Spielberg led to George Russell becoming the second British winner this season.

An odd position for himself to be in considering his career but Lewis Hamilton enters this race as the outsider of the Brits with arguably the lowest chance but at a venue he loves and an adoring home crowd, the seven-time World Champion may find that extra tenth needed for his 104th victory.

Can Aston Martin improve at their home race?

Throw a stone from the Silverstone circuit and it would land pretty close to Aston Martin’s HQ.

Their Silverstone base, just over the road from the track, has undergone quite a facelift since it was the home of Eddie Jordan’s outfit in the 1990s but Aston find themselves in a tricky moment.

The biggest problem for the team has been upgrades and the fact that they do not seem to do what Aston were expecting. A new factory was always likely to produce some teething problems but a year on from the doors being opened and they are still finding it hard to match factory data with what they see on track.

With RB and Alpine improving, Aston Martin need to put a stop to their run of poor form and a home race seems an ideal venue to do just that.

Will another British driver be added to the 2025 grid?

With Norris, Hamilton, Russell and Alex Albon who shares his nationality between Britain and Thailand, an already healthy UK contingent could grow one stronger should reports be believed.

Oliver Bearman is seen as the next talent to arrive into the sport and according to some reports, that could even be confirmed heading into this weekend.

His most likely destination is Haas, who would be willing to take on a highly rated Ferrari youngster and currently have two seats available.

Bearman has also proven his ability, finishing seventh in his super-sub appearance in Singapore for Ferrari as well scoring an F2 win in the sprint race in Austria.

Are the doors closing in on Carlos Sainz?

It seems impossible at the moment to write one of these pieces without mentioning Carlos Sainz but that question continues to linger over the sport.

F1’s most eligible bachelor has yet to secure a seat for next season and after plenty of talk that he was taking his time, it seems some of his suitors have run out of patience.

Williams, who publicly declared Sainz their number one target, are said to have reopened negotiations with other drivers in order to not be left empty handed and even Stake/Audi seem a little annoyed to have been left on read.

Will there be news this weekend? Maybe, maybe not, but you suspect Sainz may be forced into a choice sooner rather than later.

