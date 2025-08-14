Five freak injuries that could only happen to Lando Norris

Lando Norris added to his catalogue of injuries at the British Grand Prix when a photographer fell on him, cutting his nose. One can only guess at the number of people who went, ‘Only Lando’.

PlanetF1.com delves into the five times the McLaren driver was injured, some incidents more peculiar than others.

The time Lando Norris ‘just saw death’

During one of his online streams, Lando Norris was asked ‘what was the dumbest way you ever got injured’?

His answer involved a wet night, slippery tiles and what he thought was a date with death.

Fortunately for the McLaren driver, his thumb being cut open was the full extent of his injuries.

“I was on my sim until quite late, my parents locked me outside the house,” he said, starting his tale of woe. “I don’t know, they must have thought I was inside or something – but I wasn’t.

“They locked the doors and everything, so I couldn’t get back inside and it was raining. I tried climbing the roof to my window, my window was open. The orangey kind of tiles you get on the houses, fairly slippery when it’s wet you know.

“Almost made it! I almost made it to my window and I slipped. I lost traction, tyres gave up. Fell all the way down and cut my thumb open. It hurt but it was cute.

“I thought I was going to die. There’s like a chair at the bottom for me to climb up onto the roof and I thought I was just going to go straight into that chair.”

“I couldn’t see anything,” he concluded, “it was pitch black. I just saw death.”

Bottle trick gone wrong

When Carlos Sainz secured his maiden Formula 1 podium at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, Norris was on hand to celebrate with his team-mate.

And, of course, Sainz’s first trophy meant the Brit had to give the moment the full ‘Norris champagne celebration’. Alas, it went horribly wrong.

Posing for photographers next to Sainz, Norris was holding two bottles in his hands, one the Moet champagne from the podium and the other, a different smaller bottle.

He promptly hit the smaller bottle onto the ground in a trick that’s supposed to pop the cork and let the champagne explode out in a spray. Instead it shattered the bottle.

Norris cut his hand on the glass, but for Sainz it was all about the Moet as he ran over to his team-mate to rescue that bottle. “Give it back!” he said.

Sainz didn’t realise at the time that Norris has injured his hand with the Briton later sporting a bandage on his palm.

“It really hurts,” he said.

‘Blinded’ by a space hopper

Entertaining the fans and Sky F1 ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix, Norris was challenged to a space hopper race against his then-team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Sitting on the balls and bouncing along the grid, Norris’ ability to balance was somewhat lacking and he ended up going backwards even before the race began.

Back on the balls, Ricciardo took off while Norris once again stacked it. The Briton reacted by picking up his ball and running past his team-mate.

But as he was about to overtake the Honey Badger, Ricciardo hurled his space hopper right at Norris’ face with the Briton putting his hands to his face as Ricciardo ran over to check on him.

“I can’t see,” said Norris as Ricciardo laughed.

Ricciardo told Sky’s David Croft: “You know when you do something and you realise you probably shouldn’t have done it? It was too late.”

Daniel Ricciardo smashing Lando Norris in the face with a Space Hopper on Sky Sports F1 show😂 These two are hilarious!#BritishGP @McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/WbEKiKEuOz — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) June 30, 2022

From a ‘crazy bad’ facial injury to a ‘little scratch’

Last year, in a break before the Miami Grand Prix, Norris went to Amsterdam to celebrate Kings Day with his mates.

Partying on a boat, and clearly having a great time with his friends including DJ Martin Garrix, it took a turn for the bloody when he was cut on the bridge of his nose with a broken glass.

Initial photographs on social media showed Norris’ face showed a mummy-style bandage with flecks of blood, raising concerns that he’d suffered a serious injury.

“There was a glass that was broken on the boat and we were partying all the time and he took a sip from the glass, and the upper part gave him a small cut on his nose,” Garrix revealed to Virgin Radio Dubai.

“But because of where he cut himself, it was bleeding a lot.

“We had band-aids to put on the nose but very quickly he turned into like a mummy and then someone took a photo, and that photo went viral. The whole world saw that photo thinking it was crazy bad, but luckily it was only a little scratch.”

A scratch that did nothing to stop Norris from securing his maiden grand prix just days later in Miami.

Oops! Lando Norris has suffered a facial injury while partying on a boat in Amsterdam. It is thought the McLaren driver cut his nose on broken glass. Didn’t stop him smiling, though!#F1 #LandoNorris #McLaren pic.twitter.com/bJgv8pnpkn — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) April 28, 2024

A new scar to remind him of his first British GP victory

Unfortunately for Norris, it seems his nose cannot catch a break, as it was again injured at this year’s British Grand Prix.

Norris won the British Grand Prix as he raced from third on the grid to victory in a wet-dry race, becoming the 13th British driver to win at home.

Celebrating on the podium and with the McLaren team, Norris went over to the pit straight fence to greet thousands of elated supporters.

However, as he got near, several photographers scrambled to climb the fence to get the perfect shot of the Briton celebrating with his fans.

A section of the fencing came loose and a photographer who was holding onto it tumbled backwards, striking Norris in the face.

Norris was seen holding his nose and wincing in discomfort before McLaren personnel ushered him away from the scene.

“Long story,” said Norris, “but now I have two scars on my nose. One was lonely, so now I’ve got two.

“But it’s all part of the memories of Silverstone.”

