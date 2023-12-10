Max Verstappen joined an impressive list with his Hungarian GP victory and moved clear at Spa – and set a new all-time record at Monza.

For the majority of drivers to race in F1, a single victory would be enough for them to have considered their career a success but when it comes to the best of the best, they have much higher standards.

Lewis Hamilton’s 103 victories remains the most of a single driver and while Verstappen is still well behind them, there is one record that is his outright.

=3 Max Verstappen – Seven victories (Japan 2023 – Abu Dhabi 2023*)

Not his first appearance on this list and, remarkably, not even his only streak of the season, Max Verstappen compiled a seven-race winning streak to end his third title-winning season in 2023.

He won 19 of the 22 races in 2023 and without an off-weekend with a P5 finish in Singapore, this record would stand at the end of 2023 as an 18-race winning streak.

Alas, Verstappen has to settle for two streaks of 10 and seven as of the end of 2023, to cap a quite remarkable year – the like of which may not be seen again for some time.

=3 Nico Rosberg – Seven victories (Mexico 2015 – Russia 2016)

The man next on the list was actually the man on hand to interview Verstappen after his latest victory.

Nico Rosberg was given interview duties for the top three drivers in Hungary and unlike Verstappen’s current run, Rosberg’s stretched over two seasons.

Having gone eight races without a win in 2015 and conceding the advantage to Lewis Hamilton in the title battle, the German was successful in the last three grands prix of the season.

That run was a sign of things to come and would continue into 2016 as Rosberg secured victory in the opening four races. It was that period that set the tone for the title battle with Rosberg demonstrating he was a real threat to Hamilton’s dominance.

=3 Michael Schumacher – Seven victories (Europe 2004 – Hungary 2004)

Another German on this list is Michael Schumacher who equalled the then-record with his own run of seven victories on the trot.

While his years at Benetton had been the making of Schumacher, it was the Ferrari period that would come to define the legendary figure and 2004 was Schumacher at the peak of his powers.

Such was his dominance that he started the season with five consecutive wins before being beaten by a surprise Jarno Trulli success in Monaco. But it was the middle portion of the season when Schumacher fully stamped his authority.

Starting with the European Grand Prix in his home country at the Nürburgring, Schumacher would finish first in the next seven races.

After that run was stopped by Kimi Räikkönen, Schumacher would win one more race that year and break the then-record for the most victories in a single season in what was his last title-winning campaign.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Top 10: The drivers with the highest win percentages in F1 history

F1 Driver of the Day: Who has won the award in F1 2023?

=3 Alberto Ascari – Seven victories (Belgium 1952 – Argentina 1953)

Even though he does not top this list, the achievement of Alberto Ascari is perhaps the most impressive of all.

Ascari has a place in Formula 1 history but particularly in Ferrari’s story. He was the team’s first Drivers’ champion and remains to this day the last Italian World Champion.

It would take until Schumacher for another Ferrari driver to win back to back titles but what is most impressive Ascari he did this during a time of great unreliability.

While F1 cars these days can have their own problems, in the 1950s it was a different story altogether.

In his first ever race, Ascari was one of just seven finishes out of a field of 54 entries and in the first race of this run, the 1952 Belgian Grand Prix, five of the seven retirements were due to mechanical problems.

But still, Ascari guided his Ferrari 500 to seven consecutive wins not only giving him the then-record of most consecutive victories but also the driver with the highest percentage of wins in a single season at 75%.

The run of consecutive victories gave Ascari the first of two title wins and kick-started the second. It would take 51 years for another driver to match the feat.

2 = Sebastian Vettel – Nine victories (Belgium 2013 – Brazil 2013)

As is often the case with any Formula 1 record concerned with consistent dominance, it is the name of Sebastian Vettel at the very top.

Just as Schumacher was with Ferrari, Vettel in the Red Bull of the early 2010s was an unstoppable force.

His first title win came in the 2010 season and by 2013, he was already the joint-fourth most successful driver in history.

In 2013, he enjoyed a season much like Schumacher’s 2004 run. Having been victorious in four of the opening 10 events, Vettel took control of the title race at Spa when he won the first of nine consecutive races.

By the end of the year, he had a 155-point lead over P2 Fernando Alonso which remains the biggest title-winning margin in F1 history.

As was also the case with Schumacher, the season in which this run occurred would be Vettel’s last title as engine regulation changes brought in the era of Mercedes.

1 = Max Verstappen – 10 victories (Miami 2023 – Monza 2023)

Verstappen extended his winning run to 10 victories with one of his more harder-fought wins at the Italian Grand Prix, setting a new record for the most consecutive wins in F1 history.

Verstappen’s run began in Miami when he passed team-mate Sergio Perez and started what would go on to be a run of 248 consecutive laps led by the Dutchman.

That streak was eventually broken by Charles Leclerc in Austria, 57 laps short of the all-time tally, but one record that is all his now are these perfect 10 victories.

Since victory in the US, Verstappen has produced a dominant run of performances that has not only seen him take home every winner’s trophy but also made a third consecutive World Championship look a certainty.

His run finally came to an end in Singapore when Red Bull suffered an off-colour weekend at Marina Bay, Verstappen only managing sixth place after an unexpected Q2 exit, but that ‘Perfect 10’ run may well last for years to come.