With Sergio Perez facing a future outside of the Red Bull seat, we are asking where the F1 veteran may go next…

Perez’s future looks increasingly uncertain and even though he will want to stay, he may well have put some thought into what comes after a potential departure.

Five possible paths for Sergio Perez

Retirement

The most obvious next step is one that has been rumoured before – retirement.

Perez is the third most experienced driver on the grid having raced 281 times and with him approaching the age of 35, retirement would not be an unusual route.

2024 was his 14th season in F1 and with four kids at home as well as the long-distance nature of the sport, he may choose a quiet life over another racing venture.

Ambassador

If you had to pick a team to be an ambassador for, chances are you would pick Red Bull.

The Austrian energy drink company has one of the most diverse sponsorship portfolios from football teams to people jumping out of balloons from space to lunatics racing homemade cars down a particularly steep hill. Truth is that if Perez wanted to stay with Red Bull, there would be no shortage of things to do.

Daniel Ricciardo and David Coulthard have both shown what life as a Red Bull Racing ambassador can be like and if Perez wants to continue behind the wheel without the pressure of F1, this could be a route he opts to go down.

Another F1 team

Formula 1 drivers are often stubborn when it comes to hanging their helmet up and Perez may well believe he has more to give.

Perhaps away from a frontrunner, he may rediscover the form that got him the Red Bull seat in the first place and an ideal choice may well be the newest name on the grid – Cadillac.

Perez remains one of the most popular sporting figures in Mexico which would be a very enticing prospect for General Motors as they look to increase their car sales in the region. He could also be the perfect pair of experienced hands to guide Cadillac onto the grid and he has often been praised for his high level of feedback, a key ingredient to any new constructor.

Cadillac will not be on the grid until 2026 by the earliest so Perez may well choose to sit 2025 out and come back raring to go the following season.

Another series

Perez has not driven in another series since 2010 but he need only look down the paddock to see the benefits of a sabbatical away from F1.

Fernando Alonso was exhausted by F1 when he quit in 2018 but a taste of other series rejuvenated the Spaniard. Kevin Magnussen is another driver who tried his hand elsewhere which made him appreciate F1 all the more.

IndyCar would seem an ideal choice given its proximity to Mexico if Perez does decide he wants to try something new.

Reserve role

This seems the most unlikely of the options but one that Perez may take for certain reasons.

If Perez does want to be back on the grid in 2026 then he may follow Valtteri Bottas’ logic that being a reserve driver is the best way to stay in the sport whilst reminding others that you are still there.

It is hard to picture Perez continuing in a reserve role in the same way that Alex Albon did but if Liam Lawson starts to struggle, the Mexican may finally be the one the camera cuts to in the pit lane.

