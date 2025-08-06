The summer break has arrived in Formula 1, with the traditional ‘silly season’ around driver moves set to kick into gear as the year progresses.

The majority of the grid has its drivers contracted into the 2026 season already, but there are still some seats next season that are yet to be filled at time of writing. Let’s take a look.

Five silly season storylines for F1 to complete

Mercedes to finalise its driver line-up

This is likely to be a case of crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli highly likely to remain as Mercedes’ driver line-up next season.

Max Verstappen confirmed ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix he would remain a Red Bull driver next year, and Toto Wolff moved to assure that George Russell is “definitely staying” at Mercedes.

Russell is managed by Mercedes and he has said previously that his future is in the team’s hands, so these words from Wolff should prove that closing this particular piece of the driver market should be a formality.

A closer look at the F1 2026 driver market

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

Who will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year?

Probably the biggest question mark at the front of the field.

Yuki Tsunoda has closed the gap relative to Verstappen in the recent double-header, receiving equipment parity with his team-mate and working with a team principal with whom he has previous experience in Laurent Mekies.

Tsunoda is known to be out of contract at Red Bull at the end of the season, but don’t expect an answer over the second seat just yet.

Isack Hadjar has shown his potential on multiple occasions in his rookie season, and despite Liam Lawson’s early-season demotion back to Racing Bulls, he has found his feet again in recent races too.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko recently told GPOne: “Our driver evaluation traditionally takes place after the summer break.

“At the moment, everything is open. We’re looking at performances – both positive and negative.”

So, as it stands, Tsunoda has 10 races to make his mark at Red Bull. There could be a maintaining of the status quo, one of the Racing Bulls duo could be promoted, or there could be the wildcard promotion of the highly-rated Arvid Lindblad, though this appears unlikely.

Tsunoda’s links to Honda have also suggested he could follow the Japanese brand to Aston Martin for 2026, likely in a reserve driver role.

… And who will be at Racing Bulls?

Rising star Lindblad is believed to be in the running for a step up to Formula 1 next season, and if Red Bull follows its usual process of bringing drivers to the top tier, Racing Bulls would be the logical first destination for the teenager.

He managed to get an FIA Super Licence exemption to allow him to drive in Formula 1 machinery before his 18th birthday, with the teenager sat seventh in the Formula 2 standings with two race wins to his name so far in 2025.

Bringing Lindblad into Formula 1 would mean parting ways with one of the current line-up. No decision has been made yet over the 2026 Racing Bulls line-up, with both Hadjar and Lawson looking to perform.

A decision is due to be taken later in the year, with Lindblad’s Formula 2 season still having four rounds remaining, along with the incumbent line-up having the opportunity to stake their claims to remain in Formula 1.

Who will be driving for Alpine in 2026?

Pierre Gasly is already under contract at Alpine for the 2026 season, but while PlanetF1.com understands Franco Colapinto is likely to remain at the team for the rest of the 2025 campaign, no decision has yet been taken over his place on the grid in 2026.

Colapinto has yet to get off the mark in his eight races with the team so far and has been seeking to reduce the gap to Gasly as he gathers experience in the car, following his move from Williams.

Valtteri Bottas has been linked with a Formula 1 return in 2026, either with Alpine or the incoming Cadillac F1 outfit, with the Finn staying sharp as Mercedes’ reserve driver. Both Bottas and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have hinted in recent weeks that talks with Alpine have taken place, as the Finn looks for a way back onto the grid.

Alpine reserve Paul Aron, who has been conducting a tyre test for Pirelli at the Hungaroring this week, is also looking to stake his claim to step up to Formula 1, telling PlanetF1.com in July that his “simple goal” is to join the grid next season.

Sergio Perez has also been linked with the seat alongside Pierre Gasly, while F2 championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli is also thought to be in discussions about a potential F1 debut.

And finally…

Who will take the two new seats at Cadillac next season?

For any driver currently off the grid with hopes of either returning to or joining Formula 1, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has spoken on multiple occasions about the “quite long” list of drivers to have spoken to the team.

It is understood that the American team has been in discussions with the likes of Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Mick Schumacher, Perez, American Formula 2 driver Jak Crawford and others, as it seeks to establish its first line-up in Formula 1.

Bottas swayed a question from Nico Rosberg on the grid at the Belgian Grand Prix, when asked if he had already signed a deal with Cadillac, and it is believed a decision has not yet been taken over the team’s line-up as yet.

McLaren junior Alex Dunne is enjoying a sterling season in Formula 2, challenging for the title in his rookie season in the category and is understood to be exploring avenues for a step up to Formula 1 next season.

Competition will be fierce for a Cadillac seat, and Lowdon and his team will be taking many factors into account when deciding upon the team’s line-up, namely whether to blend youth and experience, opt for two experienced drivers for its Formula 1 arrival or take a chance on two inexperienced drivers.

Read next: Cadillac F1 driver shortlist, uncovered: Who’s most likely to sign a contract?