What was supposed to be a record-breaking F1 calendar has been left in tatters by the coronavirus pandemic. Here is the current status of all 22 races on the schedule.

Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China were supposed to form the first four races of the 2020 season.

The Melbourne race was announced as cancelled, while Bahrain, Vietnam and China have all been declared as postponed with a view to possibly returning to the calendar later in the year if the Formula 1 season is able to get underway in the coming months.

The Dutch Grand Prix and the Spanish Grand Prix have been postponed. Monaco has had to be cancelled.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix have also been shelved.

Here is the current state of affairs for all 22 races and Formula 1 in general, with the latest comments from governing bodies and race organisers where possible.

F1 2020: the effects of coronavirus

Provisional starting date: June

Key quotes: ‘Over the past week, Formula 1, the ten F1 teams and the FIA have come together and taken rapid, decisive action as part of our initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘While at present no-one can be certain of exactly when the situation will improve, it will improve and when it does, we will be ready to go racing again. We are all committed to bringing our fans a 2020 Championship Season.

‘We recognise there is significant potential for additional postponements in currently scheduled events, nonetheless we and our partners fully expect the season to start at some point this summer, with a revised calendar of between 15-18 races.

‘As previously announced we will utilise the summer break being brought forward to March/April to race during the normal summer break period, and anticipate the season end date will extend beyond our original end date of 27-29th November, with the actual sequence and schedule dates for races differing significantly from our original 2020 calendar.’ – Statement from F1 CEO Chase Carey, March 23

Initial provisional date: March 15, 2020

Current status: Cancelled

Key quotes: ‘Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 and the FIA convened a meeting of the other nine team principals. Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead.’ – Joint statement from Formula 1 and FIA.

Initial provisional date: March 22, 2020

Current status: Postponed

Key quotes: ‘In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, the Bahrain International Circuit, the Bahrain Motor Federation and the Hanoi People’s Committee, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Automobile Association of Vietnam and the promoter, Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone both races due to take place on the 20th – 22nd March and 3rd – 5th April respectively.’ – Joint statement from Formula 1 and FIA.

Initial provisional date: April 5, 2020

Current status: Postponed

Key quotes: ‘In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, the Bahrain International Circuit, the Bahrain Motor Federation and the Hanoi People’s Committee, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Automobile Association of Vietnam and the promoter, Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone both races due to take place on the 20th – 22nd March and 3rd – 5th April respectively.’ – Joint statement from Formula 1 and FIA.

Initial provisional date: April 19, 2020

Current status: Postponed

Key quotes: ‘The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19, has been postponed as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

‘The Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Sports Group, officially requested the postponement after ongoing discussions with the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF) and Shanghai Administration of Sports.

‘The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible. We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time.’ – Joint statement from Formula 1 and FIA.

Initial provisional date: May 3, 2020

Current status: Postponed

Key quotes: ‘In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA and the three promoters it has been confirmed that the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Gran Premio De Espana 2020 and Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2020 will be postponed.’ Joint statement from Formula 1 and FIA.

Initial provisional date: May 10, 2020

Current status: Postponed

Key quotes: ‘In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA and the three promoters it has been confirmed that the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Gran Premio De España 2020 and Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2020 will be postponed.’ Joint statement from Formula 1 and FIA.

Initial provisional date: May 24, 2020

Current status: Cancelled

Key quotes: “The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable.

“As a result, and after careful consideration as to the gravity of this crisis worldwide, it is with great sadness that the Automobile Club de Monaco Board of Directors has taken the decision to cancel the 12th Grand Prix de Monaco Historique and the 78th Grand Prix de Monaco Formula 1.

“To all the fans, spectators, partners and our members, the Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere regrets that these two events cannot be postponed and under no circumstances, will it be possible to organise these events later this year.” – Statement from Automobile Club de Monaco

Initial provisional date: June 7, 2020

Current status: Postponed

Key quotes: “Baku City Circuit (BCC) has taken the decision to postpone the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to take place on June 5th – 7th.

“The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic. This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities.” – Statement from Baku City circuit officials

Initial provisional date: June 14, 2020

Current status: Postponed

Key quotes: “At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so.” – Francois Dumontier, the president of the Canadian GP

Initial provisional date: June 28, 2020

Current status: Cancelled

Key quotes: ‘Following the declarations of the French president to ban major events until at least the middle of July, to keep the Schengen area closed until further notice and the recent decisions announced by the French government to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the GIP Grand Prix de France [at] Le Castellet takes note of the impossibility to maintain the Formula 1 Grand Prix de France on June 28, 2020.’

5 July: Austria

19 July: Great Britain

2 August: Hungary

30 August: Belgium

6 September: Italy

20 September: Singapore

27 September: Russia

11 October: Japan

25 October: USA

1 November: Mexico

15 November: Brazil

29 November: Abu Dhabi

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.