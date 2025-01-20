Formula 1 drivers are some of the best in the business when it comes to handling their cars, but that doesn’t mean they — or their machines — are infallible!

With news emerging that Lando Norris’ alleged Ferrari F40 has ended up in some metal barriers just outside of Monaco, we’re taking a look back at some of the most notable driver-owned supercar wrecks to take place in the past few years.

Lando Norris: Ferrari F40

In early January, footage emerged of a Ferrari F40 crashing just outside of Monaco. In a clip shared on TikTok, the $2.5 million machine breaks loose at the rear; the driver in question loses control, with the rear end swinging around into the metal barriers protecting the road.

Critically, Norris is not the person behind the wheel of this car — but eagle-eyed fans have linked this video clip to previous images of the McLaren driver purchasing a machine with the registration plate number ‘8650.’ That same car was later spotted with rear-end damage, an unknown driver behind the wheel.

This clip appears to reveal exactly what happened. While the parts for this rare machine will likely be difficult to source, the damage doesn’t appear to be critical.

Lewis Hamilton: Pagani Zonda

Back in 2012, Lewis Hamilton purchased a Pagani Zonda 760 LH, one of just five 760 units made, and the only with a manual transmission.

In 2015, Hamilton was involved in a minor crash behind the wheel of the Zonda, which he described on Instagram as consisting of “very light contact with a stationary vehicle.” As a result, he turned up later than expected to the Brazilian Grand Prix that year.

Hamilton has since sold the car — which he told The Sunday Times was “terrible to drive” — and in August of 2023, the former Hamilton machine was involved in an even worse accident.

The car was driving on the A55 in Conwy in North Wales when the driver hit the accelerator. Perhaps not expecting the instant boost of speed, the Zonda careened into the left-hand wall of the Penmaenbach tunnel before ricocheting into the right wall.

The unknown driver behind the wheel was, thankfully, unhurt — at least, as far as his physical body was concerned. We can’t speak for his ego.

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Purosangue

The streets of Monaco can be a dangerous place for a Formula 1 driver — even outside of the Grand Prix! Just ask Charles Leclerc, who got into a minor fender bender with his Ferrari Purosangue at the Fairmont Hairpin in 2024.

Someone on TikTok posted a 30-second clip of a driver in a Purosangue bumping into the rear fender of a van in front of them. That person, it turns out, was Charles Leclerc.

When it comes to the Ferraris available on the market today, Leclerc’s $400,000 Purosangue is on the more affordable end of the luxury car scale. It is perhaps why neither Leclerc nor the van driver seemed particularly upset at the contact; after a few apologetic waves, they all seem to be on their way.

Adrian Sutil: McLaren Senna

Adrian Sutil had long since departed Formula 1 when fans spotted his crumpled McLaren Senna LM being towed away from the scene of its accident in Monaco — but it was still newsworthy nonetheless.

After departing Formula 1, Sutil has amassed an impressive car collection that included this $1.6 million Le Mans-edition McLaren Senna — one of just 20 believed to be built.

Unfortunately, this high-tech machine ended up crunched into a light pole.

Details about the accident itself are scarce, so it isn’t quite clear how Sutil’s Senna ended up in that light pole. It is clear, though, that the damage likely cost a pretty penny!

