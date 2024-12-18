Formula 1 champion Damon Hill will be stepping back from his duties as pundit at Sky F1, one of the primary channels dedicated to covering the world’s premier form of open-wheel motorsport. That means there’s a slot open for a new face.

We’ve selected a handful of pundits we think could make a great replacement for Hill.

Who should join Sky F1?

James Hinchcliffe

Over on F1TV — the sport’s in-house streaming network — Alex Jacques serves as the lynchpin around which a formidable cast of characters rotates throughout the year. One member of that cast is James Hinchcliffe.

Though Hinchcliffe has never competed in Formula 1, his ample experience in the IndyCar world and his ability to break down complex F1 concepts into simpler terms has made him a huge hit with fans.

Should Sky F1 need the perspective of a former driver, albeit one of a different discipline, then Hinchcliffe is the way to go.

Jolyon Palmer

There’s another member of the F1TV crew who may be even more suited to the Sky Sports F1 world: Jolyon Palmer.

Palmer’s brief stint in F1 came with the uninspired Renault team, but while Palmer’s results may not equal those of Damon Hill, his perspectives are hugely insightful.

Where other commentators can get swept up in the moment, Palmer can remain level-headed and offer fascinating criticism, all delivered with a sense of humor.

Billy Monger

British racer Billy Monger saw his competitive career come to a sudden halt when he was critically injured in a crash at Donington Park, which required the amputation of his legs. After months of physical therapy, he was able to return to the car, where he went on to win the 2019 Pau Grand Prix.

But Monger has also turned to commentary, providing analysis to Channel 4 F1 and the W Series, as well as to the Paralympics. He’s adapted to the role incredibly well, providing personable commentary and hard-hitting analysis in equal parts.

Leigh Diffey

Perhaps a left-field choice for some, but for American audiences, the inclusion of Leigh Diffey’s voice on a Formula 1 broadcast would be like hearing the voice of a friend.

The Australian commentator may not hail from the United States, but he’s made a massively successful career as the voice for motorsport in America. When NBC aired F1, Diffey was the lead color commentator. He has also made himself at home in the broadcast booths for both IndyCar and the NASCAR Cup Series.

Diffey’s commitments to NBC have enabled him to remain as a regular commentator during the Olympics — but perhaps Sky F1 could work out a deal for him.

