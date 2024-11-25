Four reasons why GM’s huge F1 arrival makes so much sense

It’s official: Cadillac has been provisionally confirmed as an 11th Formula 1 team beginning as early as 2026, bringing to rest a chaotic saga involving Andretti Global.

F1 has reached an “agreement in principle” with Andretti and Cadillac — and that’s huge for Formula 1, Cadillac, and American motorsport in general.

GM’s participation solidifies F1’s American commitments

Ask American Formula 1 fans how they feel about Formula 1’s recent push into the U.S. market, and you’ll likely receive mixed reviews. Yes, it’s great that the sport has finally realized America represents a huge and largely untapped market for international open-wheel racing — but some of the attempts to “break through” have felt a little inauthentic.

More than anything, many American fans feel that F1 is keen for American eyes and American dollars, but without giving much back to the folks who are tuning into races and buying tickets to high-dollar American events.

Bringing in an American manufacturer to field an 11th team offers a great way for American audiences to feel like they’re actively participating in F1. Sure, viewers at home aren’t actually part of the Cadillac F1 operation, but those viewers can carry a sense of pride knowing that their exports are being taken seriously by the sport.

GM and Cadillac are going global

Beginning in late 2023, Cadillac began a comprehensive push into the international automotive market after years of absence. The General Motors brand has opened storefronts in Switzerland, Germany, and France, and it has entered cars in prestigious events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Motorsport is, at the end of the day, a marketing exercise. Brands like Ford and Audi have signed on to Formula 1 in hopes of associating their names with the pinnacle of automotive technology — and for Cadillac, Formula 1 would be an exceptional way to get its name out among the European fans it’s hoping will buy its cars.

Formula 1 needs the competition

Heading into 2025, the F1 world is facing a huge shake-up all through the grid. Young talents like Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan have inked deals to make their F1 debuts, while tried-and-true talents like Lewis Hamilton are heading off to new team pastures.

And yet, there simply isn’t room for many of the talented drivers who deserve a shot at Formula 1. Franco Colapinto, for example, has made waves during his F1 debut, but his hopes for a 2025 seat are slim because there simply isn’t space.

The series could use a well-put-together 11th team in order to provide two additional seats for those extremely talented drivers who have more than earned a shot at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing, but who simply arrived at the wrong time.

GM provides greater options for existing teams

Formula 1 teams have always operated on two different levels: Privateer teams, and manufacturer teams. Privateers like Williams and even Haas tend to operate on smaller budgets, relying on purchasing agreements for power units and chassis; manufacturer teams tend to set the standard for performance through larger budgets and by creating the power units that privateers purchase.

More manufacturer teams provide more options, particularly now that Renault has decided to step back from PU manufacturing. No, Cadillac won’t be making its own power units right from the get-go — but by 2028, we’ll see a new name join the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Audi, and Ford.

That’s huge for Formula 1; the sport is growing rapidly, both in terms of fans and in terms of manufacturer involvement.

