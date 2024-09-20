Heading into the 2025 season, IndyCar is likely to introduce a so-called “charter” system, which is designed to create value for teams as an organization, beyond their physical assets. But one team is already reckoning with the consequences.

The charter system sounds as if it will include a clause that states only three cars will be eligible for a charter — and that means Chip Ganassi’s five-car effort may be no more in 2025.

Chip Ganassi: From five cars to three

In 2024, the Chip Ganassi Racing team fielded five cars and five drivers: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Linus Lundqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and Kyffin Simpson. While there has historically been no limit to the number of cars an IndyCar team can field, the proposed charter system seems set to do just that.

In theory, CGR could still field five cars, but only three of them will be chartered — and the charter guarantees entry into every race.

Understandably, no team wants to put the money and effort into paying for cars, drivers, and crew members that may not actually qualify for a limited-field event, so rather than take the risk, CGR is going a different route.

Yes, the team is downsizing — a necessity, as CGR is also closing up shop on its endurance racing partnership with Cadillac. But rather than lose out on all the talent the team has spent so much time accruing, team manager Taylor Kiel has stated that CGR is going to look into fielding cars in Indy NXT, and bringing its talent there.

“When you couple that with what we’re seeing in the IndyCar Series and what we’re seeing in Indy NXT, we’ve got a lot of confidence in joining the [NXT] series,” Kiel told RACER.

“The NXT car counts are up. The quality of teams is up. There’s a lot of bonuses to being a part of that series as an IndyCar team, beyond just finding a place for our people.

“It’s a natural fit for us and it’s been discussed in the past here for quite a while.”

CGR has dipped its toe into Indy NXT before, when the series was known as Indy Lights. It is, in effect, the top of the junior ladder leading to IndyCar — the way that Formula 2 is the top of the junior ladder to Formula 1.

“We don’t have drivers signed, but we’re going on this journey and we trust in the series,” Kiel told RACER.

“We think the opportunities for good drivers and good talent is aplenty. The doors are wide open, the phones are open. As we’re heading into the late stage of the season, talking with drivers and getting the NXT program up and running is top of mind.”

But what does that mean for Chip Ganassi’s IndyCar program? If the five-car team will be whittled down to three, that means two drivers will be left looking for a ride elsewhere.

Season champion Alex Palou and legend Scott Dixon aren’t going anywhere; they’re the two drivers who can be best relied upon to score points consistently, and they effectively represent the backbone of the team.

But that leaves three other drivers in contention for that final seat: Kyffin Simpson, Marcus Armstrong, and rookie of the year Linus Lundqvist. How to choose?

Once decision has already been made: Marcus Armstrong has signed with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 — leaving both of CGR’s 2024 rookies looking for the final seat.

It might sound like a simple decision, but it’ll be far from it. While Lundqvist impressed behind the wheel and took home the coveted ROTY honors, Simpson brings funding; his father owns Ridgeline Lubricants, which is a key CGR sponsor.

How the team handles its driver decision heading into this unknown charter era will do much to set the tone for Chip Ganassi Racing.

