Is George Russell back? His victory in Austria, his first win since the opening race of the F1 2026 season in March, has been heralded as a breakthrough in the all-Mercedes title battle.

Yet ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Russell would be foolish to view his return to the top step of the podium as a eureka moment…

George Russell still unconvincing in Austrian Grand Prix win

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A version of this article originally appeared in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

What to make of George Russell’s pole position in Austria last weekend?

Some might praise his situational awareness and judgement by lifting off just enough on his final Q3 lap to minimise his time loss without falling foul of the rules.

Others would consider it reckless and unbecoming of a driver of his experience and seniority (Russell is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, after all) to take his chances in the face of a yellow flag.

That he was allowed to keep pole sets a precedent that is best described as sketchy, not least when all the confusion of qualifying could have been avoided simply by doing things the old-fashioned way.

Is there a car in the wall? Is it unlikely to be moving any time soon?

If the answer to both of these questions is yes, instant red flag.

Safety first every time. And to hell with whether or not that means qualifying ends under a red.

An accident should not be allowed to open up an opportunity for drivers to play dare.

More than anything, though, that episode in the closing moments of Q3 offered an insight into Russell’s state of mind at this stage of 2026.

Look beyond the result and once again this was a hugely unconvincing performance.

His deficit to Kimi Antonelli across the first two stages of qualifying – on the shortest lap of the season and a circuit layout that tends to conceal the differences in technique between drivers – was distinctly unflattering.

He was struggling. Really struggling.

Getting desperate, too, with Toto Wolff in his ear telling him to just concentrate on the driving.

And now with a lap finally coming together right when it mattered most, he wasn’t going to let whatever was lurking on the other side of Turn 9 – car in the wall, rampaging deer, meteor strike – stop him finishing it.

George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

It was classic George in many ways: the calculated risk, as committed as committed gets, Mr One-Hundred Per Cent in full flow.

A couple of days earlier in Thursday’s FIA press conference, Russell began his weekend being asked about Lewis Hamilton’s return to the top step of the podium in Barcelona.

“It’s great to see Lewis back doing what he does best,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“I think that’s also just such an example of how challenging Formula 1 is because the cars are so complex, the tyres are so complex, the power units are complex.

“Everything needs to click and if one thing isn’t clicking, you can’t get the most out of yourself.”

And then, as he kept speaking, the realisation occurred.

George wasn’t talking about Hamilton or Ferrari or Barcelona anymore. He was talking about himself.

“It just shows that you don’t forget how to drive overnight.

“You need yourself, your team, the setup, the understanding of the tyres, everything to just click.

“And when it clicks, you fly. It’s beautiful.”

When a player goes an extended period without scoring a goal in football, people talk amusingly of him needing the ball to go in off his backside, purely for the much-needed confidence boost and sense of achievement it brings.

Four months since his last victory in Melbourne, Austria felt a little like that for Russell – forcing a win over the line by any means necessary.

It will not be considered one of his best victories, but in the context of the 2026 title race it may come to be remembered as one of his most important.

The pace hardly oozed from him last weekend. The way he took pole position was not particularly edifying and left a bitter taste.

Even when closing in on victory, he still found himself running a little wide here and a bit further wide there.

It was far from perfect; nobody will look back on Austria as the weekend everything clicked into place once again.

And it would be a fatal mistake for him to fall into the trap of assuming that all his troubles in 2026 are now behind him.

But still, at the end of those 71 laps on Sunday afternoon, Russell had the feel of a winner’s trophy in the palm of his hand again.

Sometimes that’s all a racing driver needs.

Sometimes the result matters more than the performance.

Sometimes you just need one to go in off your backside.

And maybe, like his former teammate in Barcelona, this win will help Russell start to remember who he is.

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