George Russell left the Canadian Grand Prix facing a new challenge as Kimi Antonelli strengthened his grip on the Mercedes 2026 title battle.

A weekend that began as an opportunity for Russell instead reinforced Antonelli’s growing influence in the 2026 title race.

How Kimi Antonelli usurped George Russell as F1 2026 title favourite

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After three wins in a row for Antonelli heading into Canada, it was an important event for Russell to regain some semblance of control.

He was the runaway championship favourite throughout pre-season, and yet just four races in, he has been usurped by his apparent understudy.

After Miami specifically, Russell insisted it was simply a bogey track. It wasn’t that he’d lost his edge and Antonelli was suddenly the better driver, it was just that he had never found a groove around the Miami International Autodrome.

Things were meant to be better in Canada, a race Russell won a year ago. And to start with, they were. He claimed Sprint Pole and led the race in the opening laps before his young teammate began to pile on the pressure.

What followed was not a battle for eight points and a winner’s medal at the end of 23 laps, but a tussle for supremacy in the Mercedes garage.

For Antonelli, it was a chance to drive home the point that he is the man on the rise, a young driver of exquisite talent beginning to hit his stride.

Russell meanwhile was looking to keep a lid on his young protagonist and reinforce the common belief that he is the unofficial number one, the man who will ultimately lead Mercedes to the world championship.

It was that context that gave the Sprint an added edge and made every move more meaningful, including Russell’s Turn 1 shove.

And in that came the realisation for Antonelli that his teammate was prepared to use every trick in the book in his pursuit of victory.

Prior to the weekend there was a suggestion that there could be fireworks at Mercedes at some point. They arrived on Saturday.

The clash at Turn 1 was especially noteworthy as it showed that Russell would not give an inch, not even to his teammate. He was prepared to put another driver onto the grass if needed.

In fairness, it was not investigated and it was not punished so, as they say in football, play the whistle. If the stewards do not deem it a breach of the regulations, it must be fair. Antonelli will do well to file that one away for later.

The young Italian’s response to being escorted into the weeds did much to showcase where he is as a developing racing driver. Prodigiously talented, his youth remains his greatest weakness and his inexperience his Achilles heel.

His prolonged radio rant about Russell’s actions, while perfectly understandable, highlighted that his head was not where it needed to be, a point Toto Wolff made by personally intervening.

In that tussle it was Russell who gained the upper hand. He won the Sprint as Antonelli twice bounced over the grass and ultimately finished third in a car clearly capable of victory.

But more than a Russell victory, it was the exposure of an Antonelli weakness that was the key takeaway, as the teenager reminded us again that he is not yet the finished article.

The Sprint, however, was only the prelude and we were treated to another enthralling encounter in the race itself.

Again, it was about more than just who would win the race, it was another glimpse into the emerging rivalry within the Mercedes garage.

The tricky conditions served to amplify things. Small mistakes were heavily punished, exaggerating pressure and weaknesses.

Three times Russell out-braked himself at the hairpin, affording Antonelli an opportunity to attack.

Antonelli was not inch perfect either and his own mistake allowed Russell to fight back and reclaim the lead after briefly losing it.

But Antonelli was there. He challenged when the opportunity presented without putting himself in an exposed position. His attacks were more calculated than they had been a day earlier. Russell had delivered a lesson on Saturday and Antonelli needed not be told twice.

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More than that, in Sunday’s race, George Russell did not hold any meaningful advantage over Kimi Antonelli on a circuit he is known to excel at.

Put another way, Antonelli was every bit as good as Russell on a circuit Russell is good at.

It was a point that stood in stark contrast to their relative performances in Miami, where Antonelli excelled and Russell could do no better than fourth.

To add insult to injury, Russell failed to see the chequered flag through no fault of his own.

A Mercedes battery failure curtailed his race early and handed Antonelli another important race win, allowing him to extend his points advantage to 43 after five rounds.

On a weekend when Russell desperately needed to claw back points both to reassert his championship credentials and also re-establish the balance of power, he failed at both.

For a man that entered the season as the clear championship leader, it is a brutal state of affairs. Not just that he has lost control of his championship, but that he has lost it to his teammate, a man thought to be Mercedes’ future, not its present.

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