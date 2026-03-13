George Russell lived up to his billing as the pre-season favourite for the F1 2026 season by winning last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix and taking pole for China’s sprint.

Ferrari impressed in Melbourne and is expected to put up an even bigger fight in China. But could Russell’s main threat this season instead come from within? Watch out, George, Kimi Antonelli is rising fast…

Why Kimi Antonelli could be the biggest threat to George Russell

A version of this article originally appeared in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Whenever Mercedes has provided a car capable of winning, George Russell has delivered.

It was ever thus, stretching all the way back to his short-notice debut with the team at Sakhir 2020, a race only lost through no fault of his own.

So it should be considered no surprise that, at last presented with the car (and engine, compression ratio ‘n’ all) of his dreams at the start of 2026, Russell managed to make it look so effortless at the Australian Grand Prix.

This is what he does, what he’s always done, when he has the right equipment.

Friday’s Sprint Qualifying in Shanghai underlined the narrative from Australia. Mercedes’ early-season strength is clear, while Antonelli continues to show he will one day challenge Russell.

There is a reason why Russell was almost immediately installed as the title favourite for 2026 the moment he signed his new Mercedes contract following his victory in Singapore last year.

There have been times in his Mercedes career when he has been his own worst enemy, overreaching and allowing himself to be drawn into mistakes attempting to bridge the gap back when the car beneath him wasn’t quite good enough.

Ever since he finally received one he could truly work with at the start of last year, though, he has become more relaxed and restrained, not quite as desperate to impress and, as a result, more complete.

And now, with Mercedes stepping out of the darkness and back into the light in 2026, be in no doubt that Russell’s moment has arrived and that he is ready – more convincingly so than last year’s first-time world champion – to seize it.

What we witnessed last weekend in Australia was the natural result of a driver approaching his peak finally getting hold of the tools he’s spent his entire career waiting for.

It makes for a lethal, and quite likely unbeatable, combination for this season.

Yet who might be Russell’s main threat in the title race in 2026? Step forward Kimi Antonelli.

There was a touch of his mid-2025 crisis about the boy wonder’s crash in the closing stages of FP3 on Saturday in Australia, the worst possible time to tear a corner or two off the car with qualifying a couple of hours away.

As ever with Antonelli, however, it is not so much the mistake itself but what follows: the composure of the response, the completeness of the recovery.

No time to set up the car before jumping in for qualifying? No problem.

If he fell only 0.293s short of Russell’s time for pole position after a confidence-sapping accident and a frantic repair job, how much closer would he have been with a normal buildup to the session and a Mercedes set up to his liking?

Only three seconds behind Russell at the finish on Sunday, too, despite falling as low as seventh on the first lap and stacking behind him under VSC conditions.

Like his previous highs – this race last year (16th to fourth in the wet) and Las Vegas (17th to second) – what could have been quite an uncomfortable weekend for Antonelli instead ended with another flash of his enormous potential.

It became evident in the closing weeks of last season, with his podiums in Vegas and Brazil, that Antonelli had made some kind of breakthrough in his adjustment to life in F1.

He is growing all the time and at such a rate (the really impressive thing) that makes all those comparisons to a young Max Verstappen a couple of years ago seem almost prophetic.

If Antonelli can just cut out those lingering rookie mistakes too, Russell might not have it all his own way after all in 2026.

