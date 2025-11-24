A bad roll of the dice or the consequence of porpoising. Either way, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were stripped of their points in Las Vegas when they were disqualified from the grand prix as their MCL39s had exceeded the maximum plank wear allowed in race conditions.

But while some of the British media is counting the cost, its international counterparts are excited for what comes next.

Blood in the water as the Flying Dutchman pounces on McLaren DSQ

The German press: ‘A negligent error by McLaren’

Bild called foul on McLaren‘s DSQ as it noted excessive skid planks give an “unfair” advantage, that’s why there’s a limit in the first place.

Michel Milewski wrote: “What a drama in Las Vegas!

“In the night after the Grand Prix, BOTH are disqualified by the world governing body FIA. McLaren drivers Lando Norris (25) and Oscar Piastri (24) lose all points from the race as a result – and the world championship fight will be even more exciting than it already was….

“The reason for the disqualification – it is a millimetre decision. Among all Formula 1 cars is the skid block, a 10-millimetre flat plate. It must be worn by a maximum of one millimetre after the race.

“If there are more, this is a sign that the car was set too low. This creates unfair advantages. Just like now with the Briton and the Australian.”

And McLaren, says Auto Motor und Sport‘s Michael Schmidt, has only itself to blame.

“The bad news came 259 minutes after the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified due to excessive wear on the floor plate mountings. A negligent error by McLaren puts its drivers’ world championship title at risk.”

The Italian press: ‘Harakiri in Las Vegas’

Gazzetta dello Sport summed it up as a “nightmare” for the Woking team, Marco Bruckner writing: “McLaren’s nightmare finally came true. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to excessive wear on the floor pan of their cars.

“What had been a positive day for Norris, who, thanks to his second place, had earned himself a real chance of winning the World Championship in the next Grand Prix in Qatar, turned into a disaster for the British driver. In fact, the shadow of Max Verstappen, today’s winner in Las Vegas, has become much more cumbersome with two GPs and a Sprint still to go at the end of the championship.

“Harakiri in Las Vegas” was La Repubblica‘s headline as it noted “Norris and Piastri disqualified, Max wins and is now 24 points behind.”

La Stampa labelled it “McLaren’s own goal and the Verstappen factor”.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri react to Las Vegas DSQ

👉 Lando Norris reacts as ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas DSQ announced

👉 Oscar Piastri reacts to Las Vegas GP disqualification with unexpected title impact

Dutch press: ‘English media fear horror scenario…’

Well the crowing was, as to be expected, loud.

De Telegraaf went with “English media fear horror scenario for Lando Norris with ‘Dutch monster’ Max Verstappen approaching.”

AD reported there was “blood in the water” again, writing: “Anxious looks, precision work, and then the big shock: Max Verstappen smells blood again.

“Max Verstappen said beforehand that he would need “a lot of luck” to still play a role in the World Championship. And sure enough, luck rolled his way in the gambling city of Las Vegas.

“Hours after his masterclass, both McLaren drivers were disqualified from the results, suddenly making the title race more exciting than ever…

“This race weekend could not have ended any crazier.”

The British press: No finger-pointing, just consequences

Dubbed “Sins City”, The Sun believes this could be the turning point in the Drivers’ Championship with the Vegas disqualification has certainly shaken the board” as the “the flying Dutchman’s red hot form, in contrast to Piastri’s dropping off a cliff, make Verstappen the most credible threat to usurping Norris’ lead in the standings.”

The Daily Mail also focused more on the consequence than the transgression, as “more importantly the verdict opened the door on the barely believable. Verstappen is now seriously in the hunt for a fifth consecutive world championship.

“The dynamic of the whole season has been turned on its head, and was McLaren’s expulsion not a result of taking their car to beyond the limit because they felt a need to push the boundaries?

“Norris will be nervous now, surely, the biggest of all Dutch beasts in his mirrors and, to mix metaphors, knocking at the door of his dreams.”

Read next: ‘Huge McLaren blunder’ in Las Vegas, but was it necessary?