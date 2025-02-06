It’s the move that has been dominating the headlines but we want to know what PlanetF1.com readers think of Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari.

The seven-time World Champion has already begun life in red which means it is just a matter of weeks before we see him take to the track for the first time as a Ferrari driver.

Have your say: How will Lewis Hamilton do at Ferrari?

The sport’s most successful driver meets the sport’s most successful team in 2025 but success is no guarantee.

With the grid looking to be at its most competitive in years and a certain dominant Dutchman still racing, there are plenty of question marks about Hamilton at Ferrari which is where you come in.

We want to hear your verdict on a number of questions from where he will finish, if he will beat Charles Leclerc and that all important World Championship question.

You can have your say by filling in the form below and we will post the results as a later date.

Lewis Hamilton completed his first test as a Ferrari driver at Fiorano last month as his preparations for the 2025 season ramped up.

Almost a year after his shock switch to Ferrari from Mercedes was announced, Hamilton linked up with his new employers for the first time ahead of the new season.

After a visit to the team’s Maranello factory, the 40-year-old took to the track for the first time at the team’s test Fiorano test track.

Early on a misty morning, Hamilton was seen leaving the nearby house used as an office by legendary team founder Enzo Ferrari before walking the short distance to Ferrari’s garage facility at Fiorano.

Hamilton was carrying his new crash helmet for the F1 2025 season, with the bright yellow colours a nod to the design he used during the earliest days of his illustrious career.

At around 9:20am local time, Hamilton emerged for the first time behind the wheel of the SF-23, the car driven in competition by team-mate Charles Leclerc and predecessor Carlos Sainz in 2023, for a brief installation lap.

Hamilton was seen waving from his new cockpit to the hundreds of fans in attendance at the circuit to witness his maiden Ferrari test in the flesh.

With light rain falling at Fiorano, Hamilton completed a series of runs of around 10 laps each as well as a number of practice starts.

