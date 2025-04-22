We are five races into the F1 2025 season and we want to know who you think will win the Drivers’ Championship this season.

Following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri leads the way but do you think he will keep hold of top spot?

Have your say: Who will win the F1 2025 title?

Now that we are a fair way into the F1 2025 season, we want to hear from you on who you think will be the title winner this year.

As a reminder, you picked Lando Norris ahead of the season but have you changed your mind since then?

Comment below who you think will win and the reason why and we will feature the best answers in a piece on the site later this week. As a reminder, here’s how the table currently looks: