Why Helmut Marko’s Sergio Perez comments could end up hurting Red Bull

If you were to Google ‘Helmut Marko’ and ‘Sergio Perez’, chances are you would find a number of articles detailing some kind of insult or criticism made by the Red Bull senior advisors about the driver.

Perez has a deal until the end of 2024 and yet it seems as if Marko has taken every opportunity to undermine him. Regularly criticising his performance in comparison to that of Max Verstappen’s, using a xenophobic slur to describe his form and his latest statement suggesting he needed a “change of team.”

F1 drivers are susceptible to their fair share of criticism and that is to be expected with the job but when it is coming from within your own organisation, that is when it begins to cross the line.

Helmut Marko is a unique case within the paddock. Not officially employed by the team, he can be found in the Red Bull Racing garage every weekend and is just as big a spokesperson for the team as Christian Horner is. Marko’s job title is also rather vague, listed as motorsport advisor for Red Bull GmbH.

It is this vagueness that has allowed him to operate pretty much without reproach. While Horner’s words to the media can be calculated and more that of a politician, Marko has shown a tendency to say what he feels like, when he feels like, regardless of the broader impact it could have on the team.

As of now, it has not done much harm to Red Bull’s reputation. The team is known as being one of the most cut and thrust in the industry. Nyck de Vries was the latest in a long line to be handed an unceremonious exit after poor performances. But ask any driver and they will not have too much issue with being booted if they deem their performances not up to scratch, what they will take umbrage with is their name being dragged through the mud in the press.

In this regard, Perez has been subject to a cruel and unusual punishment. Yes, his performances have not always been up to scratch this season, but any criticism should have been reserved for within the walls of the Red Bull factory, especially compared to the performances of the drivers that occupied the seat before him.

While he is still under contract, the Mexican has kept pretty tight-lipped on his true thoughts of Marko’s comments but away from Perez, could the frequent outbursts also be having an effect on another driver?

It is no secret Red Bull are in the market for a Perez replacement. While it seems likely the 33-year-old will keep his place for next year, there is every indication that the team will not be seeking a renewal to his current contract.

With that in mind, Red Bull will start to look to who comes next and there are a few options. The most natural one would be Daniel Ricciardo, whose stint at AlphaTauri could almost be seen as an audition for the Red Bull seat but another name that just will not go away is Lando Norris.

The Norris to Red Bull links have been growing stronger and stronger of late but when the McLaren driver is totting up the pros and cons for a move, could Marko feature in the latter?

Right now, Norris has an ideal setup at McLaren. Having been in their stable since 2017, Norris is very much in familiar surroundings and in Zak Brown, he has the perfect cheerleader behind him. The American has always seemed to have had a soft spot for Norris and if ever there was a need to talk up his talents, Brown has not missed that opportunity.

Importantly too, McLaren have largely refrained from criticising their drivers in public. The stress levels were raised considerably during Ricciardo’s years but even then, there were few instances of the team outright criticising him. Compare to this Red Bull and things would be less comfortable for Norris.

The 23-year-old has a man on the inside in the form of Max Verstappen but the Dutchman has had a front row view of how brutal Marko can be. Even if he does want his friend to join, Verstappen is not going to sugarcoat it.

While speed remains the most important part, there are plenty of factors that make up a driver’s decision to swap teams. Norris may see Red Bull as his best chance of winning races and winning titles but he may also ask himself at what cost?

Given the intense scrutiny on any Formula 1 driver, they are likely to be adverse to avoiding any unnecessary extra pressure and while of course Norris will be confident enough to back himself to be a success, when making the decision whether to stay or go, the Marko factor could be on his mind.

At 80 years old, retirement could make this a non-issue in the near future but with Marko increasingly falling foul of crossing the line, Red Bull may need to take action before it starts hurting the team and not just the drivers.

