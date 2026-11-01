How Lewis Hamilton’s perfect lap beat Russell to pole despite no fastest sectors

Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position for Ferrari by just nine thousandths of a second from George Russell, without setting a single fastest sector in Q3.

Telemetry data reveals how a smooth, precise lap in Mexico City beat the more aggressive approach of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

How Lewis Hamilton outsmarted the field in Mexico

Not for the first time this season, Ferrari looked like a genuine contender for pole after Friday practice, but the crucial difference this time is that they actually converted it when it mattered.

Somewhat unexpectedly, the faster Ferrari driver turned out to be Hamilton, who had flown largely under the radar during free practice—not helped by a technical issue that sidelined him for most of FP2.

Yet, he delivered when the pressure was highest.

What is particularly fascinating is how he managed it. A close review of his onboard footage highlights just how smooth the Briton was on the steering wheel; watching the lap, it’s easy to get the impression that Lewis isn’t even wringing the absolute maximum out of the car.

Throughout the entire lap, he didn’t register a single snap of oversteer or steering correction, save for the final corner. On a low-grip surface like Mexico City, that precision earned him pole.

Russell, a driver renowned for that exact driving style finished second, was mere nine-thousandths of a second behind Hamilton. Comparing their two laps reveals the subtle margins that defined their battle.

Hamilton carved out a micro-advantage through the initial sequence of corners, with both drivers clean through Turn 1 and highly aggressive over the curbs at Turn 2. Russell made his first error under braking into Turn 4; despite braking earlier, he ran slightly wide of the ideal line, disrupting his approach to Turn 5—and telemetry shows George compromising his throttle application here.

Speed comparisons between Hamilton and Russell – Q3

However, along the short chute between Turn 6 and Turn 7, that gap evaporated due to greater electrical deployment from the Mercedes power unit. As we noted during practice, to remain competitive down the main straight, Ferrari has to save energy over the rest of the lap.

Benefiting once again from a slight top-speed edge along the straight from Turn 11 to Turn 12, both drivers entered the final sector with virtually identical lap times. But the final sector and its slow-speed turns remain very much Ferrari territory.

Hamilton was able to get on the power much more aggressively through the slow stadium section. As discussed in our practice analysis, Ferrari’s softer rear suspension setup appears to allow a more aggressive approach over the kerbs and delivers superior rear traction. While FP3 suggested Mercedes had made progress in this area, qualifying proved it wasn’t quite enough to beat Ferrari.

But the battle wasn’t over yet, though; Russell enjoyed a stronger run through the penultimate corner, setting up a photo-finish across the line where Hamilton ultimately eked out a superior overall lap time.

Speed comparisons between Hamilton and Russell – Q3

However, Hamilton’s driving style in Mexico stood out even more starkly when comparing his lap with Leclerc’s, who drove with extreme aggression in Q3.

Their lap times remained closely matched through the high-speed changes of direction, where Leclerc’s aggression was particularly noticeable. Leclerc entered the left-hand Turn 9 with significantly more speed than Hamilton, as illustrated in the graph below.

Speed comparisons between Hamilton and Leclerc – Q3

Perhaps too much speed, as he suffered a snap of oversteer on entry to Turn 10 that required a sharp correction just to keep the car on the asphalt. That moment cost him heavily on exit, resulting in an obvious speed deficit down the following straight compared to his teammate.

In fact, you could hear the tyres squealing over the broadcast precisely because of that oversteer moment—something you very rarely catch through the TV feed.

By the time they reached the final sector, the Monegasque driver was already trailing by over two tenths, effectively ending the intra-team fight. Though Leclerc was a tenth quicker by the end of the lap, it wasn’t enough.

Hamilton didn’t have a single fastest sector during Q3, but he still managed to put together the best time.

Lap Time Comparison between Hamilton and Leclerc

With that performance, Lewis proved that brute aggression doesn’t always pay off in Formula 1, and that true mastery lies in knowing when to take half a step back in order to ultimately go faster.

Read next: Mexican GP: Lewis Hamilton on pole as FIA decision made on Alonso