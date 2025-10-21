A once seemingly impossible title charge by Max Verstappen now seems very possible and we’ve crunched the numbers on the Championship showdown.

As he has done since Saudi Arabia, Oscar Piastri leads the way but he does so with one eye over his shoulder as an in-form Verstappen continues to close the gap.

How the F1 title race could play out

Following the first race after F1’s summer break at Zandvoort, Piastri had a 104-point lead over Verstappen and a 34-point gap to team-mate Lando Norris but both have been shrunk.

Currently, the Australian is 14 ahead of Norris but is now just 40 ahead of a Verstappen who has won three of the last four races.

McLaren’s early switch of focus to 2026 coupled with an upgrade to the Red Bull car has given Verstappen the seemingly quickest car on the grid and there is now a real chance that he could haul in Piastri.

When can Verstappen catch Piastri and Norris?

If everything went Verstappen’s way, then he could feasibly catch both McLaren drivers in the near future.

Should the Dutchman win every event and the McLaren pair fail to score a point, Verstappen would catch Norris by the end of the Brazil sprint and then Piastri the day after.

Realistically, McLaren are unlikely to score zero points between now and then which means the title fight will go on for longer.

The good news for Piastri is that he can afford to not win a race again this year and still stay ahead of Verstappen. Should those two be one-two in every event to go, Piastri would win the title by three points.

However, if Norris were to be ahead of Piastri at every race, the Briton would win the title by 23 points.

As for Verstappen, the maximum he can score is 447 points which means Piastri cannot score more than 101 points or Norris 115 if the Dutchman has a chance.

When can Oscar Piastri win the title?

While momentum is not with him, Piastri at least has the points in the bag to still be leading the championship and therefore have it all in his own hands.

The magic number Piastri would need to reach is 474 points which is one more than Norris can mathematically score for the rest of the season.

However, mathematically he cannot reach that tally until the end of the season finale race in Abu Dhabi.

If neither Verstappen nor Norris were to score any more points and Piastri were to win every race, he would be World Champion after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

When can Lando Norris win the title?

The 14-point gap that currently exists makes Norris’ life a little harder as he has to beat Piastri in some of the remaining events.

Theoretically, Norris could be championship leader after the next race in Mexico if Piastri fails to score any points and Norris finishes on the podium.

A title fight would most likely go down to the final race for Norris unless both Verstappen and Piastri fall off dramatically. Should that happen then Norris would be World Champion after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

When can Max Verstappen win the title?

Verstappen’s form in recent races has made a fifth world title a legitimate possibility.

He has a 40-point gap between him and Piastri meaning he needs to outscore the Australian by an average of eight points per race. He would also have to outscore Norris by 5.2 points per race.

For context, in the last four races Verstappen has outscored Norris by an average of 11 points and Piastri by an average of 16, although that does include a DNF for the Australian.

Should Piastri and Norris fail to score any more points, Verstappen would have the title wrapped up by the end of the Qatar sprint. Coincidentally, that sprint event was when he sealed his 2023 crown.

There is however one situation that could be a first in the history of F1…

Why regulation 7.2(a) could hold the key

Never in the 75-year history of Formula 1 have two title rivals ended the season on the same points but there is a real possibility that situation could play out this year.

Should Verstappen win every race and sprint between now and the end of the year, it would put him on 447 points which if Oscar Piastri comes second in all but one event where he finishes third, he too will be on 447 points.

In that situation, article 7.2(a) of the FIA Sporting Regulations will come into play which dictates:

“If two or more constructors or drivers finish the Championship with the same number of points, the higher place in the Championship (in either case) shall be awarded to: a) The holder of the greatest number of first places in a race.”

Currently, Piastri has seven wins while Norris and Verstappen have five but the Red Bull driver could end the year on 10 if this situation plays out, giving him a fifth world title.

How George Russell could still (mathematically) win the title

Verstappen may have made it a three-way fight but there is still technically a fourth horse in the running.

Russell can in theory score a maximum of 393 points which, if everything goes his way—and it really would be his lucky day if it did happen—he could be the World Champion.

For that very unlikely scenario to take place, Russell would need Piastri to score no more than 47 more points this season, Norris 61, and Verstappen 87.

If that happens, then Russell may well be the luckiest man on the planet…

