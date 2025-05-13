This weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will see Red Bull become just the seventh constructor in F1 history to reach 400 grands prix.

The Milton Keynes outfit first raced in F1 in 2005 but have gone on to become of the most decorated teams in the sport’s history. With their 400th grand prix looming, how does their record compare?

Renault

Races: 400

Wins: 35

Win percentage: 8.75%

Podiums: 103

Podium percentage: 12.88%

Drivers’ titles: Two (2005, 2006)

Constructors’ titles: Two (2005, 2006)

While they are technically still in the sport as Alpine, the Renault brand disappeared from the grid in 2020, marking an end (for now) to 24 seasons in the sport.

Their 400th and final race was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but during their time, Renault won 35 grands prix, stood on the podium 103 times and won four championships.

The titles came in 2005 and 2006 with Fernando Alonso powering the team to their first success in the sport.

Tyrrell

Races: 430

Wins: 23

Win percentage: 5.35%

Podiums: 77

Podium percentage: 2.67%

Drivers’ titles: Two (1971, 1973)

Constructors’ titles: (1971)

The team that powered Sir Jackie Stewart to two of his three world titles began life in 1970 before racing for the final time in 1998.

They entered 430 races, winning 23 of them and standing on the podium 77 times.

The team were run under Ken Tyrrell who passed away in 2001 having given chances to the likes of Jean Alesi, Jos Verstappen and Martin Brundle.

Lotus

Races: 606

Wins: 81

Win percentage: 13.36%

Podiums: 197

Podium percentage: 16.25%

Drivers’ titles: Six (1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1978)

Constructors’ titles: Seven (1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1978)

Founded by the legendary Colin Chapman, Lotus entered F1 in 1958 and by the time they finished, they had six Drivers’ titles and seven Constructors’ in the trophy cabinet.

The team’s first iteration was one of immense success as they dominated the 1960s and 1970s. Jim Clark, Graham Hill, Jochen Rindt, Emerson Fittipaldi and Mario Andretti all won titles while the team took the championship seven out of 15 seasons between 1963 and 1978.

Their demise came in the 1990s with the team leaving after the 1994 Australian Grand Prix but the brand was revived, against the Chapman family’s wishes, in 2010.

That too was to come to an unceremonious end, being sold back to Renault having failed to reach similar heights.

Williams

Races: 857

Wins: 114

Win percentage: 13.3%

Podiums: 313

Podium percentage: 18.26%

Drivers’ titles: Seven (1980, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997)

Constructors’ titles: Nine (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997)

Founded by Frank Williams in 1975, Williams is one of the oldest F1 teams in history and one of the most successful.

The 1980s was an era dominated by the Grove outfit, winning the championship in 1980, 1981, 1986 and 1987 before further success in the 1990s.

Legendary drivers like Alan Jones, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Damon Hill won with Williams but the team experienced a downturn of form in the 2010s, finishing last in on zero points in 2020.

Having learnt the ropes at Mercedes, James Vowles is now attempting to bring Williams back to its former glory.

McLaren

Races: 976

Wins: 194

Win percentage: 19.88%

Podiums: 534

Podium percentage: 27.36%

Drivers’ titles: 12 (1974, 1976, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2008)

Constructors’ titles: 9 (1974, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1998, 2024)

The most successful team in British (and New Zealand) history, McLaren is enjoying another purple patch with the team aiming to pick up both championships this year.

If the Drivers’ title does head to the MTC, it will be the first time since Lewis Hamilton’s victory in 2008 and either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri will be adding their names to some of the most legendary figures in F1 history.

Hunt, Lauda, Senna, Prost, Hakkinen. The list of McLaren champions is extraordinary and the work being done by Andrea Stella and co. deserves to be recognised in the same light.

They are on 976 grands prix, set to hit 1,000 next season, and only one team in F1 history is more successful.

Ferrari

Races: 1,104

Wins: 115

Win percentage: 10.42%

Podiums: 830

Podium percentage: 37.58%

Drivers’ titles: 15

Constructors’ titles: 16

It may have been 17 years since Ferrari last tasted silverware but they remain the iconic Formula 1 team.

A member since the second-ever race – money disputes prevented them from competing in the first – Ferrari have raced 1,104 times in the series.

They are 15-times Drivers’ champions, 16-time Constructors’ winners and have stood on the top step 248 times, more than Williams and Red Bull combined.

Their modern history is dominated by Michael Schumacher who won six world titles during his time there while Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are now trying to win the Scuderia’s first championship since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 success.

More features from PlanetF1.com

Cadillac F1: The ideal driver line-up to power the new American team to success

Four things we learned from the final Brad Pitt F1 movie trailer

Red Bull

Races: 399

Wins: 115

Win percentage: 10.42%

Podiums: 830

Podium percentage: 37.58%

Drivers’ titles: 15

Constructors’ titles: 16

For a team thought of as an unserious pretender created to promote an energy drink, Red Bull have more than shown their credentials since joining the sport in 2005.

A period of dominance for Sebastian Vettel was matched by Max Verstappen with four consecutive titles of his own and the Dutchman is without doubt one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

As for the team, they have won 123 of the 399 races they have entered and in 2023 came close to a near-perfect season, winning all but one of the grands prix that year.

The team are set for a new adventure in 2026 as they become an independent PU supplier but it is hard to bet against the serial winners.

Read next: ‘Madhouse’ Max Verstappen GT3 test details emerge after secret run