The ratings are in after Lando Norris beat his team-mate Oscar Piastri to take victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton endured another tough race while Max Verstappen was made to battle in his misfiring RB21.

Driver ratings for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris – 9.5

It would be easy to blame Norris for another poor start but this time not much blame can be attributed to the Briton.

He made a great getaway but that put him right into the rear of wing of team-mate Piastri and considering McLaren’s rules of engagement, he backed off and was quickly overtaken by Alonso and Russell.

To Norris’ credit, he recovered and made a one-stop work even if it was not entirely smooth sailing. Nine points in it and the momentum is with him going into the summer break.

Oscar Piastri – 9

Not much more Piastri could have done for the win, considering it was team strategy that ultimately cost him.

Perhaps if he had got past Leclerc sooner, he would have had more options to explore but the Ferrari was quick in the early stages of the race and Piastri was the only one able to keep on Leclerc’s tail.

Maybe a few more laps and Piastri would have got Norris but a lock-up in Lap 69 scuppered any chance of a last-lap overtake.

George Russell – 8.5

Russell makes it to the podium despite being over 20 seconds off the top two but away from McLaren’s dominance, he was one of the best drivers out there.

His strongest showing came in the second stint where he cut into Leclerc’s lead and even if the overtake was a little hairy, it was always a matter of when not if after the Ferrari’s man troubles.

It is Russell’s first podium since his win in Canada, four races ago.

Charles Leclerc – 8.5

Having initially complained about an energy management issue, Leclerc’s problems actually stemmed from the chassis – not that the distinction helped him in Hungary.

He was having an excellent weekend, including a surprise pole, and had even kept the McLarens at bay until his car began to let him down.

History will forget that though and that is now 22 of 27 poles that Leclerc has not converted.

Fernando Alonso – 9

Fernando Alonso is quite comfortable with the idea of his race absolutely ruining yours.

A large DRS train formed behind the Spaniard, not for the first time in his career, but he could not care in the slightest after Aston finally found some performance and he converted for fifth.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 9

At one point, Gabriel Bortoleto was sandwiched between two World Champions in Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen but he did not look overawed by the occasion, reflecting how much he has progressed in recent races.

While his team-mate was having his issues, the Brazilian had a fairly comfortable Sunday and one where he secured the fans’ Driver of the Day vote.

Lance Stroll – 8

Not quite the level of his team-mate but a good race regardless for Lance Stroll who made it two P7s in the last three races.

Will have perhaps been slightly disappointed to have swapped places with rookie Bortoleto.

Liam Lawson – 8

Liam Lawson’s early season troubles look long gone now and the supremacy at Racing Bulls appears to have swung in his favour.

Another impressive qualifying set up a chance for some good points and keeping Max Verstappen in your rear view mirrors is no easy feat.

Max Verstappen – 7.5

The misfiring Red Bull car seemed at its worst in Hungary and Verstappen found little he could work with.

That challenge brought out the best of the Dutchman at times with some great overtakes but when he was pitted back into traffic, he found it tough to move up the field.

Kimi Antonelli – 8

Following a run of two retirements and a P16, a single point will come as welcome change for Kimi Antonelli who recovered from a P15 starting spot.

A switch back to an old suspension setup helped both drivers and that comfort allowed the 18-year-old to remind everyone what he can do.

Isack Hadjar – 7

Had a nasty run in with the gravel early on that hurt his hand but he recovered to keep within a sniff of the points.

But it was his start that proved his downfall as he got pushed down the order and he ultimately finished one shy of where he would like to be.

Lewis Hamilton – 5

We are running out of ways to describe another disappointing display from Lewis Hamilton.

In a tight field, drivers can make all the difference and while Leclerc was on pole, Hamilton was out in Q2.

That was a death sentence for any hopes of a high points finish but starting on the hards was a gamble that did not pay off and he ultimately finished where he started – 12th.

Nico Hulkenberg – 6

Hulkenberg began with a perhaps harsh penalty of five seconds, having moved ever so slightly from his starting spot, even if the stewards did not believe it gave him an advantage.

He then pitted early as Sauber tried an alternative strategy but it did not really pay off and he finished 13th.

Carlos Sainz – 5.5

The Williams car looked nowhere this weekend and the only positive you can give Carlos Sainz is at least he beat his team-mate.

The Spaniard also had a run-in with Pierre Gasly that resulted in a 10-second penalty for the Frenchman.

Alex Albon – 5

Finished behind his team-mate for only the fourth time this season in what was a race to forget for Albon.

Williams’ form seems to fluctuate more than any other teams’ and Albon’s great start to the year has been followed by a more inconsistent middle portion of the campaign.

Esteban Ocon 4.5

Three disappointing races in a row for Esteban Ocon and a Haas team that is falling down the pecking order.

The Frenchman started 17th but moved up just one spot in the race itself.

Yuki Tsunoda – 3.5

Verstappen proved the Red Bull car was slow this weekend but that still does not justify being the second last driver to cross the grid.

Yuki Tsunoda’s underwhelming season continues.

Franco Colapinto – 3

The promising young rookie that began life at Williams seems a distant memory now with Franco Colapinto yet to justify Alpine’s dumping of Jack Doohan.

His last three race results read P18, P19, DNF and he has not scored a point this campaign.

Pierre Gasly – 4

A Q1 exit meant Pierre Gasly was playing catchup but the race was just as difficult.

Late on, he picked up a 10-second penalty for making contact while trying to re-overtake Sainz.

Oliver Bearman – 5

Rear floor damage brought an early end to Oliver Bearman’s race whose run of four consecutive P11s comes to an end.

