Oscar Piastri took home his first F1 victory while Max Verstappen had a race to forget.

There were a few race engineers with sore ears after some tense messages during the Hungarian Grand Prix but ultimately it was McLaren who prevailed in the heat.

Driver ratings from the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri – 9.5

A near-perfect drive from Oscar Piastri in which he demonstrated every inch of the mental fortitude for which he has been so often praised.

He took the lead into lap one with a shoulders out charge down the inside and from there was able to keep his tyres alive, a skill he struggled with in his rookie season, to ensure his lead at the top was maintained.

Even as Norris threatened to take away his maiden victory, Piastri did not fret and eventually got his deserved reward.

Lando Norris – 8.5

The focus will be on his actions towards the end of the race but it was another poor start from Lando Norris.

While he did get away from the line well, something he has struggled with in the past, his decision to try and cut off his team-mate rather than protect from Max Verstappen behind was what ultimately cost him the race.

By moving over, he allowed Verstappen round the outside and even if it was an illegal move, the time it took the Dutchman to give it back allowed Piastri up ahead to build a gap.

Norris will maintain that he would have undercut Piastri anyway at the end but McLaren gave the better strategy to him and it was always the Australian’s race to win.

Lewis Hamilton – 8.5

In his post-race interview, Lewis Hamilton took the time to praise his former team McLaren but the seven-time World Champion is also due some kudos.

Mercedes looked a step down from their pace in Silverstone but Hamilton made the most of it to earn his 200th career podium.

He survived a late dive from Verstappen to finish on the podium and earn himself a hefty amount of points.

Charles Leclerc – 8

On a weekend when Ferrari looked well off the pace, Charles Leclerc’s biggest battle was with his team-mate and he won that battle from the start line.

From there it was a case of damage limitation and Verstappen’s rash move late on saw him move up a spot.

Max Verstappen – 5.5

A petulant performance from a Max Verstappen who seemed more at odds with his team than ever before.

It is no secret that the Dutchman is finding the RB20 an underwhelming car to drive but disappointment grew to annoyance in Budapest.

The tension started when he disagreed with giving the place back to Norris after his illegal overtake but it was later on in the race when he and race engineer GP Lambiase really clashed.

Come the end of it, Verstappen dive-bombed into Lewis Hamilton, which should have earned him a post-race penalty, and no doubt there were some very cross words exchanged in the Red Bull debrief.

Carlos Sainz – 7.5

Lost out to his team-mate off the start and was playing catch up from then onwards.

P6 was about the best the Spaniard could have hoped with Leclerc out of reach and the Ferrari car unable to attack up ahead.

Sergio Perez – 6

It may have been an okay race for Perez for once but when you’re starting so low, it is not something to cheer about.

Another poor quali put him a step behind and recording to P7 is good but it’s six points at a time when Red Bull’s main rivals scored 43.

George Russell – 8

Unlike Perez who qualified low due to his own mistakes, it was Mercedes’ start that saw Russell leave in Q1.

But to the Briton’s credit, he made steady progress up the field even if he was caught on the back of a DRS train.

It may not be the highs of where he has been the last few races but a solid recovery drive.

Yuki Tsunoda – 8

If you are going to crash in quali, crash in Q3. Yuki Tsunoda’s car may have been in several pieces on Saturday evening but he started from P10 and was able to move one spot up to secure two more points for the team.

Lance Stroll – 7

The focus of team orders may have been up the grid but Lance Stroll declined the opportunity to return the last points spot to his team-mate.

Fernando Alonso – 7

As his tantrum in the pit lane on Saturday would suggest, Fernando Alonso is not enjoying his time in F1 at the moment and finishing outside of the points will not have helped his mood.

The Aston car is just well off the pace at the moment and even a two-time World Champion is struggling to get anything out of it.

Daniel Ricciardo – 7.5

Some utterly bizarre choices of strategy from VCARB saw Ricciardo’s impressive P9 in quali turn into P12.

The Australian was visibly furious after the race and he had every right to be.

Nico Hulkenberg – 7

Just missed out on Q3 which meant it was always going to be hard to attack the points, especially considering the likes of Russell and Perez started behind him.

Alex Albon – 6.5

Williams continue to be well off the pace and Alex Albon found it a struggle to attack up the order.

Kevin Magnussen – 6.5

Beaten by his team-mate on his way to finishing 15th, was not happy with the team’s performance in his post-race interviews.

Valtteri Bottas – 6.5

Finished clear of his team-mate but was never likely to challenge for the points without a safety car.

Logan Sargeant – 6

P17 which is pretty much par for the course for Logan Sargeant as he again finished behind his team-mate.

Esteban Ocon – 6

Did better than his team-mate but that is not saying much when he is back in the garage. A race to forget at a circuit he has made a lot of memories on.

Zhou Guanyu – 5.5

Last of the finished runners and again nowhere near the pace.

Pierre Gasly – 6

Pierre Gasly’s race lasted all of 38 laps as his car was retired due to a hydraulic leak.

It capped a disappointing weekend for the Frenchman that saw him qualify last and then start from the pit lane due to taking a new battery.

