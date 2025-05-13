Indy 500 prize money explained: How much money does the winner receive?
The Indy 500 is upon us, and that means it’s just about time to crown a new race winner and enter a new name in the history books.
But how much money do Indy 500 winners make? And how big is the prize purse for 2025? We’ll have all the answers here in one place.
Indy 500 prize purse: A history
The Indy 500 is hailed as the greatest spectacle in racing, and any great spectacle should come with an equally great prize purse!
That’s been true since 1911, when race founder Carl G. Fisher decided that his race track should only host one race per year — and that that race should be the biggest race he could make it.
That first year, winner Ray Harroun was awarded a $14,250 paycheck from an overall purse worth $27,500. Adjusted for inflation, that would be over $450,000 today!
While the prize purses have largely grown year over year, there have been some major fluctuations thanks to wars, economic downturns, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
2025 Indy 500 prize purse: How much will the 2025 Indy 500 winner make?
The prize purse for the 2025 Indianapolis 500 is currently under wraps, though this information should become available as the race approaches.
2025 Indy 500 prize purse: How is the purse distributed?
The Indy 500 is the biggest pay-day of the year for IndyCar teams, with the ultimate purse being distributed between all the drivers who competed in the race — but some drivers get more money than others.
Roughly 20% of the Indy 500 prize purse goes to the winner, with the remainder distributed to the rest of the field.
This year, with the introduction of the IndyCar charter system, chartered teams will receive more money than non-chartered entrants.
While drivers are financially rewarded for their finishing position, drivers can make additional money by qualifying on pole position, hitting certain speeds during practice, engaging with sponsors, and more.
What was the biggest Indy 500 prize purse in history?
The biggest prize purse in Indy 500 history was an overall pot of $18,456,000 split between the 33 race starters at the 2024 Indianapolis 500.
Winner Josef Newgarden took home a whopping $4,288,000 for the honor!
Who was the first driver to earn $100,000 for winning the Indy 500?
In 1957, Sam Hanks won the Indianapolis 500 and took home $103,000 for doing so! It was the first time a driver won over $100,000 in the race (and now, that’s roughly the same amount a driver makes for securing pole position!).
Born in 1914, Hanks had considered retiring from racing the year prior but was convinced to try his hand at the 1957 Indy 500 thanks to urging from his car owner George Salih.
Hanks was glad he did! He won the race and rounded out the year behind the wheel of stock cars before he went on to retire.
Who was the first driver to earn $1 million for winning the Indy 500?
The first driver to net over $1,000,000 for winning the Indianapolis 500 was Emerson Fittipaldi, with his 1989 victory.
For that race, Fittipaldi netted $1,001,604 — almost $200,000 more than Rick Mears had made the year previously!
Fittipaldi was the first-ever Brazilian winner of the 500, as well as the first non-American driver to win the race since Graham Hill in 1966 and the first foreign-born driver since Mario Andretti in 1969.
Fittipaldi snatched the lead on the final lap after a hard battle with Al Unser Jr.
His prize purse that year was greater than the combined purses from 1911 to 1970!
2024 Indy 500 prize purse distribution:
- 1. Josef Newgarden — $4,288,000
- 2. Pato O’Ward — $1,050,500
- 3. Scott Dixon — $835,000
- 4. Alexander Rossi — $688,000
- 5. Alex Palou — $614,000
- 6. Scott McLaughlin — $781,500
- 7. Kyle Kirkwood — $568,000
- 8. Santino Ferrucci — $568,500
- 9. Rinus VeeKay — $563,500
- 10. Conor Daly — $159,000
- 11. Callum Ilott — $538,500
- 12. Christian Rasmussen — $128,000
- 13. Christian Lundgaard — $537,000
- 14. Takuma Sato — $119,500
- 15. Graham Rahal — $537,000
- 16. Sting Ray Robb — $228,300
- 17. Ed Carpenter — $510,500
- 18. Kyle Larson — $178,000
- 19. Romain Grosjean — $517,500
- 20. Hélio Castroneves — $102,000
- 21. Kyffin Simpson — $158,300
- 22. Agustín Canapino — $511,000
- 23. Colton Herta — $513,000
- 24. Will Power — $543,000
- 25. Marco Andretti — $102,000
- 26. Ryan Hunter-Reay — $102,000
- 27. Felix Rosenqvist — $514,000
- 28. Linus Lundqvist — $508,500
- 29. Katherine Legge — $158,800
- 30. Marcus Armstrong — $156,300
- 31. Tom Blomqvist — $156,300
- 32. Pietro Fittipaldi — $507,500
- 33. Marcus Ericsson — $507,500
Historic Indy 500 victor prize money
- 1911: Ray Harroun – $14,250
- 1912: Joe Dawson – $20,000
- 1913: Jules Goux – $20,000
- 1914: Rene Thomas – $20,000
- 1915: Ralph DePalma – $20,000
- 1916: Dario Resta – $12,000
- 1919: Howdy Wilcox – $20,000
- 1920: Gaston Chevrolet – $21,400
- 1921: Tommy Milton – $26,400
- 1922: Jimmy Murphy – $26,200
- 1923: Tommy Milton – $28,500
- 1924: L.L. Corum/Joe Boyer – $20,050
- 1925: Peter DePaolo – $28,800
- 1926: Frank Lockhart – $35,600
- 1927: George Souders – $30,625
- 1928: Louis Meyer – $28,250
- 1929: Ray Keech – $31,950
- 1930: Billy Arnold – $36,900
- 1931: Louis Schneider – $29,500
- 1932: Fred Frame – $31,050
- 1933: Louis Meyer – $18,000
- 1934: Bill Cummings – $29,725
- 1935: Kelly Petillo – $30,600
- 1936: Louis Meyer – $31,300
- 1937: Wilbur Shaw – $35,075
- 1938: Floyd Roberts – $32,075
- 1939: Wilbur Shaw – $27,375
- 1940: Wilbur Shaw – $30,725
- 1941: Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose – $29,200
- 1946: George Robson – $42,350
- 1947: Mauri Rose – $33,425
- 1948: Mauri Rose – $42,800
- 1949: Bill Holland – $51,575
- 1950: Johnnie Parsons – $57,458
- 1951: Lee Wallard – $63,612
- 1952: Troy Ruttman – $61,743
- 1953: Bill Vukovich – $89,496
- 1954: Bill Vukovich – $74,934
- 1955: Bob Sweikert – $76,138
- 1956: Pat Flaherty – $93,819
- 1957: Sam Hanks – $103,844
- 1958: Jimmy Bryan – $105,574
- 1959: Rodger Ward – $106,850
- 1960: Jim Rathmann – $110,000
- 1961: A.J. Foyt – $117,975
- 1962: Rodger Ward – $125,015
- 1963: Parnelli Jones – $148,513
- 1964: A.J. Foyt – $153,650
- 1965: Jim Clark – $166,621
- 1966: Graham Hill – $156,297
- 1967: A.J. Foyt – $171,527
- 1968: Bobby Unser – $175,139
- 1969: Mario Andretti – $206,727
- 1970: Al Unser – $271,697
- 1971: Al Unser – $238,454
- 1972: Mark Donohue – $218,767
- 1973: Gordon Johncock – $236,022
- 1974: Johnny Rutherford – $245,031
- 1975: Bobby Unser – $214,031
- 1976: Johnny Rutherford – $255,321
- 1977: A.J. Foyt – $259,791
- 1978: Al Unser – $290,363
- 1979: Rick Mears – $270,401
- 1980: Johnny Rutherford – $318,819
- 1981: Bobby Unser – $299,124
- 1982: Gordon Johncock – $290,609
- 1983: Tom Sneva – $385,886
- 1984: Rick Mears – $434,060
- 1985: Danny Sullivan – $517,662
- 1986: Bobby Rahal – $581,062
- 1987: Al Unser – $526,762
- 1988: Rick Mears – $809,853
- 1989: Emerson Fittipaldi – $1,001,604
- 1990: Arie Luyendyk – $1,090,940
- 1991: Rick Mears – $1,219,704
- 1992: Al Unser Jr. – $1,244,184
- 1993: Emerson Fittipaldi – $1,155,304
- 1994: Al Unser Jr. – $1,373,813
- 1995: Jacques Villeneuve – $1,312,019
- 1996: Buddy Lazier – $1,367,854
- 1997: Arie Luyendyk – $1,568,150
- 1998: Eddie Cheever Jr. – $1,433,000
- 1999: Kenny Brack – $1,465,190
- 2000: Juan Pablo Montoya – $1,235,690
- 2001: Helio Castroneves – $1,270,475
- 2002: Helio Castroneves – $1,606,215
- 2003: Gil de Ferran – $1,353,265
- 2004: Buddy Rice – $1,761,740
- 2005: Dan Wheldon – $1,537,805
- 2006: Sam Hornish Jr. – $1,744,855
- 2007: Dario Franchitti – $1,645,233
- 2008: Scott Dixon – $2,988,065
- 2009: Helio Castroneves – $3,048,005
- 2010: Dario Franchitti – $2,752,055
- 2011: Dan Wheldon – $2,592,255
- 2012: Dario Franchitti – $2,474,280
- 2013: Tony Kanaan – $2,353,355
- 2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay – $2,491,194
- 2015: Juan Pablo Montoya – $2,449,055
- 2016: Alexander Rossi – $2,548,743
- 2017: Takuma Sato – $2,458,129
- 2018: Will Power – $2,525,454
- 2019: Simon Pagenaud – $2,669,529
- 2020: Takuma Sato – $1,370,500
- 2021: Helio Castroneves – $1,828,305
- 2022: Marcus Ericsson – $3,100,000
- 2o23: Josef Newgarden – $3,666,000
- 2024: Josef Newgarden – $4,288,000
