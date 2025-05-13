The Indy 500 is upon us, and that means it’s just about time to crown a new race winner and enter a new name in the history books.

But how much money do Indy 500 winners make? And how big is the prize purse for 2025? We’ll have all the answers here in one place.

Indy 500 prize purse: A history

The Indy 500 is hailed as the greatest spectacle in racing, and any great spectacle should come with an equally great prize purse!

That’s been true since 1911, when race founder Carl G. Fisher decided that his race track should only host one race per year — and that that race should be the biggest race he could make it.

That first year, winner Ray Harroun was awarded a $14,250 paycheck from an overall purse worth $27,500. Adjusted for inflation, that would be over $450,000 today!

While the prize purses have largely grown year over year, there have been some major fluctuations thanks to wars, economic downturns, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

2025 Indy 500 prize purse: How much will the 2025 Indy 500 winner make?

The prize purse for the 2025 Indianapolis 500 is currently under wraps, though this information should become available as the race approaches.

2025 Indy 500 prize purse: How is the purse distributed?

The Indy 500 is the biggest pay-day of the year for IndyCar teams, with the ultimate purse being distributed between all the drivers who competed in the race — but some drivers get more money than others.

Roughly 20% of the Indy 500 prize purse goes to the winner, with the remainder distributed to the rest of the field.

This year, with the introduction of the IndyCar charter system, chartered teams will receive more money than non-chartered entrants.

While drivers are financially rewarded for their finishing position, drivers can make additional money by qualifying on pole position, hitting certain speeds during practice, engaging with sponsors, and more.

What was the biggest Indy 500 prize purse in history?

The biggest prize purse in Indy 500 history was an overall pot of $18,456,000 split between the 33 race starters at the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

Winner Josef Newgarden took home a whopping $4,288,000 for the honor!

Who was the first driver to earn $100,000 for winning the Indy 500?

In 1957, Sam Hanks won the Indianapolis 500 and took home $103,000 for doing so! It was the first time a driver won over $100,000 in the race (and now, that’s roughly the same amount a driver makes for securing pole position!).

Born in 1914, Hanks had considered retiring from racing the year prior but was convinced to try his hand at the 1957 Indy 500 thanks to urging from his car owner George Salih.

Hanks was glad he did! He won the race and rounded out the year behind the wheel of stock cars before he went on to retire.

Who was the first driver to earn $1 million for winning the Indy 500?

The first driver to net over $1,000,000 for winning the Indianapolis 500 was Emerson Fittipaldi, with his 1989 victory.

For that race, Fittipaldi netted $1,001,604 — almost $200,000 more than Rick Mears had made the year previously!

Fittipaldi was the first-ever Brazilian winner of the 500, as well as the first non-American driver to win the race since Graham Hill in 1966 and the first foreign-born driver since Mario Andretti in 1969.

Fittipaldi snatched the lead on the final lap after a hard battle with Al Unser Jr.

His prize purse that year was greater than the combined purses from 1911 to 1970!

2024 Indy 500 prize purse distribution:

1. Josef Newgarden — $4,288,000

2. Pato O’Ward — $1,050,500

3. Scott Dixon — $835,000

4. Alexander Rossi — $688,000

5. Alex Palou — $614,000

6. Scott McLaughlin — $781,500

7. Kyle Kirkwood — $568,000

8. Santino Ferrucci — $568,500

9. Rinus VeeKay — $563,500

10. Conor Daly — $159,000

11. Callum Ilott — $538,500

12. Christian Rasmussen — $128,000

13. Christian Lundgaard — $537,000

14. Takuma Sato — $119,500

15. Graham Rahal — $537,000

16. Sting Ray Robb — $228,300

17. Ed Carpenter — $510,500

18. Kyle Larson — $178,000

19. Romain Grosjean — $517,500

20. Hélio Castroneves — $102,000

21. Kyffin Simpson — $158,300

22. Agustín Canapino — $511,000

23. Colton Herta — $513,000

24. Will Power — $543,000

25. Marco Andretti — $102,000

26. Ryan Hunter-Reay — $102,000

27. Felix Rosenqvist — $514,000

28. Linus Lundqvist — $508,500

29. Katherine Legge — $158,800

30. Marcus Armstrong — $156,300

31. Tom Blomqvist — $156,300

32. Pietro Fittipaldi — $507,500

33. Marcus Ericsson — $507,500

Historic Indy 500 victor prize money

1911: Ray Harroun – $14,250

1912: Joe Dawson – $20,000

1913: Jules Goux – $20,000

1914: Rene Thomas – $20,000

1915: Ralph DePalma – $20,000

1916: Dario Resta – $12,000

1919: Howdy Wilcox – $20,000

1920: Gaston Chevrolet – $21,400

1921: Tommy Milton – $26,400

1922: Jimmy Murphy – $26,200

1923: Tommy Milton – $28,500

1924: L.L. Corum/Joe Boyer – $20,050

1925: Peter DePaolo – $28,800

1926: Frank Lockhart – $35,600

1927: George Souders – $30,625

1928: Louis Meyer – $28,250

1929: Ray Keech – $31,950

1930: Billy Arnold – $36,900

1931: Louis Schneider – $29,500

1932: Fred Frame – $31,050

1933: Louis Meyer – $18,000

1934: Bill Cummings – $29,725

1935: Kelly Petillo – $30,600

1936: Louis Meyer – $31,300

1937: Wilbur Shaw – $35,075

1938: Floyd Roberts – $32,075

1939: Wilbur Shaw – $27,375

1940: Wilbur Shaw – $30,725

1941: Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose – $29,200

1946: George Robson – $42,350

1947: Mauri Rose – $33,425

1948: Mauri Rose – $42,800

1949: Bill Holland – $51,575

1950: Johnnie Parsons – $57,458

1951: Lee Wallard – $63,612

1952: Troy Ruttman – $61,743

1953: Bill Vukovich – $89,496

1954: Bill Vukovich – $74,934

1955: Bob Sweikert – $76,138

1956: Pat Flaherty – $93,819

1957: Sam Hanks – $103,844

1958: Jimmy Bryan – $105,574

1959: Rodger Ward – $106,850

1960: Jim Rathmann – $110,000

1961: A.J. Foyt – $117,975

1962: Rodger Ward – $125,015

1963: Parnelli Jones – $148,513

1964: A.J. Foyt – $153,650

1965: Jim Clark – $166,621

1966: Graham Hill – $156,297

1967: A.J. Foyt – $171,527

1968: Bobby Unser – $175,139

1969: Mario Andretti – $206,727

1970: Al Unser – $271,697

1971: Al Unser – $238,454

1972: Mark Donohue – $218,767

1973: Gordon Johncock – $236,022

1974: Johnny Rutherford – $245,031

1975: Bobby Unser – $214,031

1976: Johnny Rutherford – $255,321

1977: A.J. Foyt – $259,791

1978: Al Unser – $290,363

1979: Rick Mears – $270,401

1980: Johnny Rutherford – $318,819

1981: Bobby Unser – $299,124

1982: Gordon Johncock – $290,609

1983: Tom Sneva – $385,886

1984: Rick Mears – $434,060

1985: Danny Sullivan – $517,662

1986: Bobby Rahal – $581,062

1987: Al Unser – $526,762

1988: Rick Mears – $809,853

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi – $1,001,604

1990: Arie Luyendyk – $1,090,940

1991: Rick Mears – $1,219,704

1992: Al Unser Jr. – $1,244,184

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi – $1,155,304

1994: Al Unser Jr. – $1,373,813

1995: Jacques Villeneuve – $1,312,019

1996: Buddy Lazier – $1,367,854

1997: Arie Luyendyk – $1,568,150

1998: Eddie Cheever Jr. – $1,433,000

1999: Kenny Brack – $1,465,190

2000: Juan Pablo Montoya – $1,235,690

2001: Helio Castroneves – $1,270,475

2002: Helio Castroneves – $1,606,215

2003: Gil de Ferran – $1,353,265

2004: Buddy Rice – $1,761,740

2005: Dan Wheldon – $1,537,805

2006: Sam Hornish Jr. – $1,744,855

2007: Dario Franchitti – $1,645,233

2008: Scott Dixon – $2,988,065

2009: Helio Castroneves – $3,048,005

2010: Dario Franchitti – $2,752,055

2011: Dan Wheldon – $2,592,255

2012: Dario Franchitti – $2,474,280

2013: Tony Kanaan – $2,353,355

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay – $2,491,194

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya – $2,449,055

2016: Alexander Rossi – $2,548,743

2017: Takuma Sato – $2,458,129

2018: Will Power – $2,525,454

2019: Simon Pagenaud – $2,669,529

2020: Takuma Sato – $1,370,500

2021: Helio Castroneves – $1,828,305

2022: Marcus Ericsson – $3,100,000

2o23: Josef Newgarden – $3,666,000

2024: Josef Newgarden – $4,288,000

