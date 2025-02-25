This weekend, we’ll see the start of the 2025 IndyCar Series season, which will kick off on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Before the racing kicks off, let’s run through the drivers on the starting grid, including the drivers who have swapped allegiances over the off-season.

A. J. Foyt Racing

Manufacturer : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet Charters: two

A. J. Foyt Racing first opened in 1965 as a way for owner and namesake A. J. Foyt to truly field his own cars. The team has three Indy 500 victories and five driver championships to its name, though its current pace often sees it finishing closer to the back of the grid.

David Malukas

No. 4

2024 finishing position: 24th

Chicago-born David Malukas’ IndyCar career has been a little haphazard in the three years he’s competed in the sport. He started off with Dale Coyne Racing in 2022 before losing his ride at the end of 2023, then joined Meyer Shank Racing for a few events in 2024. He’s a new hire at Foyt this year, and he’ll be looking to convert his two former podium finishes into his inaugural win.

Santino Ferrucci

No. 14

2024 finishing position: 9th

After Santino Ferrucci was effectively exiled from the European open-wheel community for dangerous behavior, America’s Santino Ferrucci found a home in IndyCar, where he’s competed in 77 races over seven years. Last season saw him take his first pole position, with his first podium coming a year before, and his performance on oval tracks suggests that inaugural win isn’t far away.

Andretti Global

Manufacturer : Honda

: Honda Charters: three

Founded in 1993 by team owner Michael Andretti and now owned by Dan Towriss, Andretti Global has secured 19 total championships across the various disciplines in which it has competed, with five of those titles representing the top level of American open-wheel racing. The outfit has also netted six Indy 500 victories.

In 2025, Andretti Global will be facing a serious shake-up after the team’s pursuit of Formula 1 ultimately saw Michael Andretti step down from the head of the outfit. How the team will react has yet to be seen.

Colton Herta

No. 26

With Curb-Agajanian

2024 finishing position: 2nd

Colton Herta’s IndyCar debut came at the season finale in 2018, and he’s remained on the grid full-time ever since, moving from Harding Racing to Andretti. His first IndyCar win came in his third start, making him the youngest-ever winner in the series. A consistently strong competitor, his bad luck has often kept him out of championship contention.

Kyle Kirkwood

No. 27

2024 finishing position: 7th

Kyle Kirkwood was a rookie champion in USF2000, Indy Pro 2000, and Indy Lights before he inked a full-time deal in 2022. Kirkwood has remained in the sport ever since, racking up two wins and continuing to improve his overall championship performance.

Marcus Ericsson

No. 28

2024 finishing position: 15th

Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson had a five-year Formula 1 career before making the move to IndyCar back in 2019, and while he has yet to secure a championship, he’s taken four overall victories — one of which was the Indianapolis 500. This will be his second year with Andretti, and he’ll be looking to reverse a nasty trend that saw him struggle to finish in the top 20 for much of 2024.

McLaren

Manufacturer : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet Charters: three

Initially founded in 2001 by former owner Sam Schmidt, this team has changed hands several times over the years; now, it’s wholly owned by McLaren Racing. Throughout its various iterations, it has not won a single drivers’ championship or Indy 500 victory, but with Zak Brown pushing the team, it’s only a matter of time until those boxes start to be ticked.

Pato O’Ward

No. 5

2024 finishing position: 5th

Mexico’s Pato O’Ward is an international superstar at this point, and at just 25 years old, he’s a Formula 1 reserve driver with seven years of IndyCar experience under his belt. Since joining McLaren in 2020, he’s been hugely impressive, taking seven wins and coming painfully close to the Indianapolis 500 two times. He’s expected to be one of the strongest drivers in 2025.

Nolan Siegel

No. 6

2024 finishing position: 23rd

Nolan Siegel had a few one-off rides with Dale Coyne in 2024 as a rookie who was fully intending to compete the Indy NXT season — but a heroic effort to attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 impressed the right people, and Siegel was first drafted to race for Juncos, then McLaren, in 2024. He’ll get his first full-time season with the team this year.

Christian Lundgaard

No. 7

2024 finishing position: 11th

After four years at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard will debut with Arrow McLaren in 2024, where he’ll hope to convert his single win into something far more impressive: A title challenge. A former member of the European open-wheel ladder, Lundgaard made the Indy swap in 2021 and hasn’t looked back.

Chip Ganassi Racing

Manufacturer : Honda

: Honda Charters: three

Founded by Chip Ganassi back in 1990, Chip Ganassi Racing has become an extremely strong contender, with 16 open-wheel drivers’ championships and five Indy 500 victories to its name. Much of its modern success can be pinned on drivers Scott Dixon and Alex Palou, both of whom are expected to be unstoppable in 2025.

Kyffin Simpson

No. 8

2024 finishing position: 21st

Born in Barbados, Kyffin Simson made his IndyCar debut last season as part of the five-car Chip Ganassi crew, and he was one of three of those drivers to retain a seat into 2025. The 2023 Asian Le Mans Series champion secured a best finish of 12th in 2024.

Scott Dixon

No. 9

2024 finishing position: 6th

Scott Dixon is one of the greatest IndyCar drivers of all time. In the 22 years he’s spent in the sport, Dixon has amassed 57 wins, six championships, and an Indy 500 — and that’s not even taking into consideration his accolades in other series. A master of the fuel save, keep an eye on Dixon; he has a tendency to turn up in the battle for the lead right when it matters most.

Alex Palou

No. 10

2024 finishing position: 1st

Alex Palou seems to be the second coming of Scott Dixon, though instead of being from New Zealand, Palou hails from Spain. In 2024, Palou scored his third IndyCar title — impressive for a man who has only raced in the series for five years! Despite some ongoing legal drama between Palou and McLaren — for whom he signed, until a court ruled that his Chip Ganassi contract superseded the McLaren one — Palou is expected to be in the running for another title this year.

Dale Coyne Racing

Manufacturer : Honda

: Honda Charters: two

One of the older teams on the grid, Dale Coyne Racing was founded back in 1984, but its record is a bit bare, with no championships or Indy 500 wins. That’s because DCR is something of a landing page for aspiring open-wheel talent; the drivers that sign with DCR either fade out of the sport, or they progress to a larger team.

Rinus VeeKay

No 18

2024 finishing position: 13th

Rinus Van Kalmthout — who goes by Rinus VeeKay to make things easier for Americans — is entering his sixth IndyCar season, but his first with Dale Coyne Racing after kicking off his career with ECR. VeeKay has a single win, but if he can harness the talent that earned him Rookie of the Year accolades back in 2020, he may be able to help DCR punch above its weight.

Jacob Abel

No. 51

2024 finishing position: N/A (rookie)

After finishing second overall in the Indy NXT series in 2024, Jacob Abel was invited to join the DCR team full time in 2025, where he’ll be competing for Rookie of the Year honors.

How IndyCar compares to Formula 1:

👉 F1 v IndyCar: Top speeds, engines, formats, calendars and safety measures all compared

👉 Formula 1 v IndyCar: How open-wheel racing’s hybrid powertrains compare

ECR (Ed Carpenter Racing)

Manufacturer : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet Charters: two

Having undergone a significant rebrand this season, Ed Carpenter Racing was founded by the titular Ed Carpenter in 2011 before going through a partnership with Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing for a year in 2015. With no drivers’ titles or Indy 500 victories, ECR’s strong driver lineup will have some hard work ahead to shine in 2025.

Alexander Rossi

No. 20

2024 finishing position: 10th

When the Manor F1 team decided not to sign him full-time after a handful of outings in 2015, Alexander Rossi turned to IndyCar, and it turned out to be a great decision: In 2016, he was the first rookie to win the Indy 500 since Helio Castroneves did it back in 2001. His season-long performance has slackened, seeing him move from Andretti to McLaren and now to ECR.

Christian Rasmussen

No. 21

2024 finishing position: 22nd

In 2024, Christian Rasmussen got his first taste of IndyCar via a partial schedule that saw him skip three oval events. This year, he’ll be taking on each event in hopes of outshining his ninth-place finish at Mid-Ohio last season. For a man who won every championship on the way up the American open-wheel ladder, that should be easy.

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Manufacturer : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet Charters: two

The Argentine-American Juncos Hollinger Racing team was founded back in 1997, primarily to serve as a Road to Indy outfit. When Brad Hollinger joined the team in 2021, it was renamed and kicked off a slow start into the top level of American open-wheel after a few stunted prior attempts. Now, there are two full-time drivers on this once-fledgling team.

Sting Ray Robb

No. 77

2024 finishing position: 20th

23-year-old Sting Ray Robb has been poking around the IndyCar world for the past two years, first with Dale Coyne and later with AJ Foyt. This season, he’s swapping teams again, where the driver will be looking to exceed a career-best finish of ninth at Gateway.

Conor Daly

No. 78

2024 finishing position: 26th

A jack of all trades, Conor Daly has been in the IndyCar space for 11 years, though he’s only got four full-time seasons and two podiums to his name. Still, Daly has been around since 2013, always on call should a driver be injured, fired, or moved on to a different series. Despite already facing some sponsorship troubles, Daly is expected to contest the full season with JHR.

Meyer Shank Racing

Manufacturer : Honda

: Honda Charters: two

The inimitable Meyer Shank Racing — a partnership between former racer Mike Shank and former SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer — moved from a pure sportscar program to a handful of IndyCar events starting in 2017. In 2020, the outfit went full time, and the year after, one-off driver Helio Castroneves made history by becoming the fourth four-time Indy 500 winner with the team in 2021.

Felix Rosenqvist

No. 60

2024 finishing position: 12th

A star of the European ladder system who never quite made it to Formula 1, 33-year-old Felix Rosenqvist has competed in IndyCar for six years, moving from Chip Ganassi to Arrow McLaren and, in 2024, to MSR. He has just one win to his name to date, and in 2025, he’ll be looking to bolster that tally.

Marcus Armstrong

No. 66

2024 finishing position: 14th

Marcus Armstrong built up a strong career in the European ladder system but found that when he was ready to move up to F1, there were no seats available. Instead, he headed to Chip Ganassi racing in 2023, where he started off with an oval-free schedule before competing in every event in 2024. When CGR downsized, Armstrong was let go, and the Kiwi now finds himself debuting at MSR.

Prema Racing

Manufacturer : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet Charters: None

Brand new in the IndyCar Series this season is Prema Racing, an Italian motorsport outfit better known for its successes in the European open-wheel ladder system. Prema has amassed a seriously impressive list of championship titles since its founding in 1983, and its highly-anticipated IndyCar debut will come with two of its most trusted junior drivers.

Robert Shwartzman

No. 83

2024 finishing position: N/A (rookie)

Russian-Israeli racer Robert Shwartzman has been a longstanding Ferrari F1 reserve driver with few prospects for actually being promoted to the team — so in 2025, he’s trying something new. The rookie will join Prema — for whom he raced in the European ladder — in hopes of securing ROTY honors.

Callum Ilott

No. 90

2024 finishing position: 33rd

Much like Shwartzman and Armstrong, Callum Ilott had spent his early career in the European open-wheel system before it became clear that a seat in F1 wouldn’t become available. That’s when he moved to America, trying out a few races for Juncos Hollinger Racing before joining them full time and then being unceremoniously fired. He only competed in a handful of 2024 events and will be going full-time with Prema this season.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Manufacturer : Honda

: Honda Charters: three

Former IndyCar star and F1 driver Bobby Rahal helped establish the team now known as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) back in 1991, and while the team has diversified into endurance racing, its primary operation remains IndyCar. Throughout its history, RLL has secured one drivers’ championship as well as two Indy 500 victories. The team has fluctuated in performance over the last few years.

Graham Rahal

No. 15

2024 finishing position: 18th

Graham Rahal — son of Bobby — has been a constant fixture in the IndyCar world since 2008. During that time, he’s secured six victories and will be hoping to add a few more this season to fill a victory well that ran dry back in 2017.

Devlin DeFrancesco

No. 30

2024 finishing position: N/A (did not race in 2024)

Canadian racer Devlin DeFrancesco had two years in IndyCar before finding himself without a seat heading into 2024. The former Spanish F3 champion will return to IndyCar with RLL after spending his first two years at Andretti.

Louis Foster

No. 45

2024 finishing position: N/A (rookie)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was quick to scoop up the British Louis Foster, 2024’s Indy NXT champion with a whopping 10 wins over two years. His IndyCar debut will come in St. Pete.

Team Penske

Manufacturer : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet Charters: three

The original iteration of Team Penske first began in 1968 when Roger Penske fielded an Eagle driven by Mark Donohue. Since then, the operation has amassed some frankly stunning records: 20 Indy 500 wins and 24 open-wheel championships, on top of stunning victories in various series all across the world. Despite starting off 2024 in the throes of a cheating scandal, Penske is still expected to be one of the strongest challengers on the grid.

Josef Newgarden

No. 2

2024 finishing position : 8th

: 8th Reigning Indy 500 champion

Reigning back-to-back Indy 500 winner and two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has found himself the villain after 13 years in the sport. That’s due to an early 2024 cheating scandal and two Indy victories won under contentious circumstances. The 34-year-old Newgarden will have a lot to prove this season.

Scott McLaughlin

No. 3

2024 finishing position: 3rd

Five years ago, Australian Supercars legend Scott McLaughlin decided the political world of stock car racing wasn’t for him and made the move to America’s IndyCar series. Since then, he’s taken seven total wins and finished third in the championship twice. McLaughlin, too, was punished for the 2024 Penske cheating scandal, which he felt was unfair; like Newgarden, he has a whole lot to prove and will be one to watch in 2025.

Will Power

No. 12

2024 finishing position: 4th

The most aptly named man in all of motorsport, two-time champion Will Power is entering his 20th American IndyCar season with a whopping 44 wins under his belt and more pole positions than anyone in the history of the sport. The past few years have been difficult for Power as his wife fell extremely ill, but the 2018 Indy 500 winner will be looking to end his career on a high at some point in the future.

Indy 500-only entries

Kyle Larson (No. 17 McLaren/Rick Hendrick) Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports) Jack Harvey (No. 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports)



Marco Andretti (No. 98 Andretti Global)

Ed Carpenter (No. 33 ECR)

Helio Castroneves (No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing)

Read next: IndyCar schedule: Every street track, road course, and oval in 2025