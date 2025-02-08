IndyCar dream schedule: The international tracks perfect for American open-wheel

While IndyCar races have traditionally been held within the United States (with an annual jaunt to Canada), the growing profile of American open-wheel racing has sparked plenty of interest for an international calendar.

Here, we’ve suggested a handful of tracks that could make for a great IndyCar event — ones that would also appeal to an audience untapped by other global race series, like Formula 1.

8 tracks worthy of an international IndyCar race

Bahrain Oval

Location : Sakhir, Bahrain

: Sakhir, Bahrain Length : 1.533 mi, or 2.202 mi

: 1.533 mi, or 2.202 mi Also hosts: Formula 1, WEC

The innovative Bahrain International Circuit in Sahkir features seven different track layouts, five of which are FIA Grade 1 level — meaning that they can host Formula 1 events. IndyCar doesn’t require quite the same quality of infrastructure to host an event, but giving the cars a chance to compete there would be great nevertheless.

There are two different track layouts IndyCar could use. One is a flat oval just over 1.5-miles in length; this narrow track actually has six labeled turns and is extremely narrow compared to some tracks like Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This track does not have FIA grading, as it’s designed for testing.

In which case, IndyCar could just as easily take advantage of the “oval” — or, the outer loop circuit format used by Formula 1 at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix. Plus, Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, took full ownership of the McLaren Group in 2023, thus providing a tangible link between IndyCar and the country.

Mobility Resort Motegi

Location : Tochigi, Japan

: Tochigi, Japan Length : 2.983 mi

: 2.983 mi Also hosts: Super GT, Super Formula, MotoGP

Formerly known as Twin Ring Motegi, this Japanese race track is owned by the Honda Motor Company and is located in the same country as IndyCar’s primary sponsor, NTT Data.

IndyCar has actually competed on this track before, both on the road course and the former oval track that had been damaged by an earthquake. Heading back to Motegi would be a great show that IndyCar is not only growing but also doing so within the bounds of tradition.

Algarve International Circuit

Location : Portimão, Portugal

: Portimão, Portugal Length : 2.891 mi

: 2.891 mi Also hosts: MotoGP, European Le Mans Series, TCR Europe

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to racing and forced a quick rethink of calendars across the globe, Formula 1 returned to Portimão and reminded the world that this Portuguese race track is one of the finest in the world.

The track is an FIA grade 1 circuit, which means it’s laden with modern amenities, but its undulating nature has been likened to classic venues like the Nurburgring and Spa-Francorchamps.

Currently, there are no Portuguese drivers on the IndyCar grid, but a jaunt to Algarve would introduce the open-wheel series to a vaunted European venue without any current F1 ties.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Length : 2.674 mi

: 2.674 mi Also hosts: Formula 1, Formula E, NASCAR

The beloved Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is indeed used for Formula 1 each year, but it’s also the premier racing venue in a country that has firmly caught IndyCar fever — if only thanks to the massive popularity of driver Pato O’Ward.

The track is well located for traveling in and out of Mexico City, while series like NASCAR will be demystifying the process of an American discipline going international. Plus, there are several unique track layouts that can be used to differentiate the IndyCar event from others hosted at the circuit.

Autódromo Juan Manuel Fangio

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Length : 2.8 mi

: 2.8 mi Also hosts: N/A

The ultra-passionate Argentine motorsport fans have been begging a prominent race series to visit its country for year, bolstered by the brief appearance of Agustin Canapino in IndyCar and Franco Colapinto in Formula 1.

But there are very few series looking at scheduling an event in Argentina. The 2.8-mile Autódromo Juan Manuel Fangio received a massive influx of cash from the Argentine government in 2023, with the hope of bringing it up to FIA standards. When the upgrades are complete, IndyCar could find a comfortable home in Balcarce, where the great Juan Manuel Fangio was born.

Velopark (Brazil)

Location : Nova Santa Rita, Brazil

: Nova Santa Rita, Brazil Length : 1.415 mi

: 1.415 mi Also hosts: Stock Car Pro Series

With a drag strip, three kart tracks, and a 1.415-mile race course at hand, Velopark — a motorsport center in the Rio Grande do Sul region of Brazil — could be a comfortable host to the IndyCar Series. Bolster the weekend with kart races for some of the most promising young talents, and there’s a chance we could see the next great kart champion from Latin America liaise with a team owner or driver manager and make the bump to one of IndyCar’s feeder series.

Autódromo de Tocancipá

Location : Tocancipá, Colombia

: Tocancipá, Colombia Length : 0.593 mi to 1.693 mi

: 0.593 mi to 1.693 mi Also hosts: 6 Hours of Bogota

Admittedly somewhat of an outlier on our list is the Autódromo de Tocancipá, which is located outside of Bogotá, Colombia. The track features five different layouts, including a half-mile oval track and moving up to a 1.7-mile race circuit, which means IndyCar would have plenty of options.

Further, it would mobilize a South American audience that has largely been ignored by major international race series, helping lend IndyCar an international credibility while still sticking largely within the continental Americas.

Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan

Location : Marrakech, Morocco

: Marrakech, Morocco Length : 1.846 mi

: 1.846 mi Also hosts: N/A

Formula 1 has been toying with the idea of heading to Africa for the past few months, but IndyCar too could make it happen with a jaunt to Morocco.

Though it hasn’t been used since 2019, the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan — a partial street circuit that used to host Formula E — would make for a fascinating trip to a whole new continent for IndyCar, and in an enchanting city to boot.

Adding to the track’s credentials are its ties to the organizers of Australia’s Surfers Paradise street event — a circuit that IndyCar used to visit in a bygone era.

