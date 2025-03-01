This year, IndyCar will make its debut on FOX Sports, with each race airing live on the main FOX channel. With a new broadcaster comes a few new faces.

Get to know the voices you’ll hear on the broadcast — from a familiar Formula 1 face to the former drivers on the microphone.

Get to know the IndyCar on FOX broadcast team

Will Buxton

Yes, you heard that right: Longtime Formula 1 reporter and pundit Will Buxton has made the move to IndyCar, where he’ll serve as the play-by-play commentator on FOX.

Though Buxton is largely known for his work in Formula 1, most recently on F1TV and on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, he’s making the move to America to check out newer horizons.

The Briton is a massive IndyCar fan — one who has previously taken advantage of opportunities to serve as a pit reporter in the American open-wheel series.

More on IndyCar:

👉 Explained: The chaotic history of the IndyCar split and reunification

👉 Leaders Circle: The IndyCar championship you may not know about

James Hinchcliffe

Another recently familiar voice is that of James Hinchcliffe. The former Canadian IndyCar driver made the move into the NBC commentary booth after retiring from full-time racing, but he’s since begun to expand his horizons to Formula 1; if you tuned into F1TV last year, you’ll have heard Hinchcliffe joining the crew for most of the North American rounds.

Hinchcliffe has become a strong favorite in the booth, providing color commentary and insight with his signature good humor.

Townsend Bell

Another former racer turned commentator, Townsend Bell has become a longtime feature in the IndyCar broadcasting world. He got his start in the booth over two decades ago, moving from SPEED Channel to NBC and now off to FOX.

Much like Hinchcliffe, Bell moved from the cockpit to the commentary booth, with both men occasionally making forays into the endurance racing scene for key events like the Rolex 24.

In the pits and paddock

Longtime IndyCar viewers will also recognize several of the names and faces who will be serving as pit lane reporters on FOX.

First and foremost is Kevin Lee, whose dedication to IndyCar’s broadcast and radio coverage have made him a longtime fan favorite. Lee took over as NBC play-by-play commentator midway through 2024 after the departure of Leigh Diffey, but he truly shines conducting interviews and gathering scoops down in the thick of things.

Also familiar with be Georgia Henneberry. When Lee moved into play-by-play coverage last season, Henneberry took over his pit lane domain with strength. Her insightful coverage will appear somewhat later this year, as she give birth over the off-season.

While Henneberry continues enjoying her time with her family, Jamie Little will take over the microphone in the pit lane. Little really made a name for herself as a pit reporter in IndyCar before moving to NASCAR, where alongside her role as pit reporter, she also serves as commentator for the Truck Series.

Finally, we have Jack Harvey, a driver who offered his services to FOX over the off-season. Harvey is still considered an active driver, though in 2025, his only scheduled race is the Indianapolis 500.

Read next: Explained: How IndyCar drivers and teams get their race numbers