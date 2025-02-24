With the 2025 IndyCar season on the horizon, it’s high time to revisit how to score points toward the championship.

We’ll run through every way a driver can score points in IndyCar, from Indy 500 qualifying to leading laps.

How to score points and win championships in IndyCar

While we’ll get into the specifics in just a moment, IndyCar drivers can score points in a variety of ways. Every driver, up to the max of 33 drivers, in a race earns points just for competing, while you can tack on extra points for winning pole position, leading a lap, and leading the most laps.

Further, to highlight the importance of the Indianapolis 500, the 12 fastest qualifiers for the biggest race of the year are also awarded points.

Much like in Formula 1, IndyCar championships are awarded to the driver who has amassed the most points over the course of a season, which means that it’s more important to consistently finish well than to push for a win (as drivers do in NASCAR).

In 2024, for example, Alex Palou won the IndyCar championship with just two wins. Scott Mclaughlin, Will Power, and Pato O’Ward all netted three wins, but Palou’s consistency saw him finish in the top five 13 different times — more than any other competitor. He didn’t need to win every race of the year, or even most of them; Palou simply maximized his finishing position wherever possible.

2025 IndyCar Series championship points:

1st: 50 points

2nd: 40 points

3rd: 35 points

4th: 32 points

5th: 30 points

6th: 28 points

7th: 26 points

8th: 24 points

9th: 22 points

10th: 20 points

11th: 19 points

12th: 18 points

13th: 17 points

14th: 16 points

15th: 15 points

16th: 14 points

17th: 13 points

18th: 12 points

19th: 11 points

20th: 10 points

21st: 9 points

22nd: 8 points

23rd: 7 points

24th: 6 points

25th: 5 points

26th: 5 points

27th: 5 points

28th: 5 points

29th: 5 points

30th: 5 points

31st: 5 points

32nd: 5 points

33rd: 5 points

Other ways to score points:

Pole Award: 1 point

Leading at least one lap: 1 point

Most laps led: 2 points

There are also points awarded to the top 12 qualifiers in the Indianapolis 500.

Indy 500 qualifying points:

1st: 12 points

2nd: 11 points

3rd: 10 points

4th: 9 points

5th: 8 points

6th: 7 points

7th: 6 points

8th: 5 points

9th: 4 points

10th: 3 points

11th: 2 points

12th: 1 point

