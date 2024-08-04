IndyCar vs Formula 1: Junior driver development series ladders compared

Nearly every top-level form of motorsport — Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR — features a driver development program in the form of a ladder system. Young drivers start at the bottom of this ladder with the hope of moving up to the top.

While the general structure is similar for both primary forms of open-wheel racing, F1 and IndyCar, however, the logistics differ slightly. Today, we’re going to break down the differences between the two open-wheel junior ladder programs.

Formula 1’s ladder base: Karting

Most people looking to get into karting these days start in the same place: karting. Karts are small enough for children to drive, and karting leagues are fairly common no matter where you live. It’s the simplest place to start an open-wheel career.

F1’s next rung: Formula 4

The first step up the motorsport ladder is Formula 4. This open-wheel category is designed for young drivers and was founded by the FIA in 2013 as part of the FIA Global Pathway. The cars are a step up from karts but are still fairly affordable; the series is also structured regionally. There are F4 championships in Australia, China, Italy, England, Japan, Mexico, and even the United States, among countless others — but a driver of any nationality can participate in these series.

Also important to note is that F4 in the United States can lead either to progress up the Formula 1 ladder or IndyCar. The most notable US F4 champion, Kyle Kirkwood, chose to move into IndyCar.

F4 cars are also used in F1 Academy, a series designed to introduce women to the FIA Global Pathway ladder.

F1’s next rung: Formula Regional

Formula Regional was introduced to the FIA Global Pathway in 2018 to serve as a stepping stone between Formula 4 and Formula 3. The engines are slightly more powerful than in F4, but provide an important learning zone for drivers moving futher up the ladder. F4 engines have 160 bhp, and F3 cars have 380; Formula Regional vehicles bridge the gap at 270 bhp.

As the name suggests, Formula Regional is a series of regional championships that exist all over the world. The Formula Regional Americas Championship has produced three champions who went on to race in IndyCar: Kyle Kirkwood, Linus Lundqvist, and Kyffin Simpson.

F1’s next rung: Formula 3

When young drivers progress to Formula 3, they progress to the first truly international championship in the FIA Global Pathway. While F3 has existed for years, its current iteration is the result of a merger between the FIA Formula 3 European Championship and the GP3 series in 2019.

Oscar Piastri is a notable F3 champion to graduate to Formula 1. Logan Sargeant, Yuki Tsunoda, and Oliver Bearman all raced in F3 prior to joining F1. However, IndyCar drivers like Marcus Armstrong, Christian Lundgaard, and Theo Pourchaire graduated from F3 to F2 and ultimately to IndyCar.

F1’s next rung: Formula 2

Formula 2 is the final rung of the FIA Global Pathway prior to reaching F1. The current F2 championship was born in 2017, when the GP2 series rebranded, but the concept of Formula 2 has existed since the very first days of F1 Grand Prix racing.

Notable F2 champions to move to F1 include Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Mick Schumacher, Nyck de Vries, and Oscar Piastri. F2 champion Theo Pourchaire headed to IndyCar.

The pinnacle: Formula 1

Finally, we reach Formula 1. By the time a driver becomes eligible for F1, they’ve likely spent millions of dollars to progress through the lower ranks of the FIA Global Pathway. Ideally, drivers will be signed to an F1 team’s junior program, which can help reduce the driver’s out-of-pocket costs with sponsorship, and which can help ensure the driver a seat at an F1 team when they’ve graduated from F2.

As we’ve seen, though, a Formula 2 championship doesn’t guarantee a Formula 1 ride. The series’ two most recent champions, Theo Pourchaire and Felipe Drugovich, were unable to find a seat in Formula 1.

IndyCar’s ladder base: Karting

IndyCar drivers, like F1 drivers, likely began in karting — but the primary difference is where they began their karting careers. Karting in Europe is more likely to result in a European racing career, while karting in America is more likely to result in an American racing career.

IndyCar’s next rung: USF Juniors

The first rung on the path to IndyCar — known as the Road to Indy — is USF Juniors. This series was founded in 2022 as a way to provide young drivers with a stepping stone between karting and USF2000, the next step on the Road To Indy Ladder.

The USF Juniors series is also a direct competitor to US Formula 4; winners in USF Juniors are guaranteed a prize of $200,000 to help them progress through the ranks. Those prize funds serve as the biggest distinction between the Road to Indy ladder and the FIA Global Pathway ladder.

IndyCar’s next rung: USF2000 Championship

After racing in USF Juniors, drivers on the Road to Indy pathway will look to compete in the USF2000 Championship. This series was founded in 1990, though it only recently became a spec racing series running on Tatuus chassis. USF2000 also featured several sub-championships until 2017, including the National Class champion, the Winterfest champion, the Winterfest National champion, oval champions, and more.

In USF2000, car power jumps from 160 hp to 175 hp.

USF2000 champions to make it to IndyCar in recent years include Oliver Askew, Kyle Kirkwood, and Christian Rasmussen. Victors here are awarded

IndyCar’s next rung: USF Pro 2000 Championship

In 1991, the USF Pro 2000 Championship was introduced as a way to continue developing open-wheel talent in America. These cars jump to 275 hp, and victors are awarded a scholarship package to continue moving up the ladder. This series has also gone by different names, including the Star Mazda Championship, the Pro Mazda Championship, and Indy Pro 2000.

Notable graduates from the USF Pro 2000 series who moved into IndyCar include Kyle Kirkwood, Sting Ray Robb, Christian Rasmussen, and Rinus Veekay.

IndyCar’s next rung: Indy NXT

Indy NXT — formerly known as Indy Lights and similar to the short-lived American Racing Series — is IndyCar’s answer to Formula 2. Drivers in this series contest vehicles with 450-500 hp, and a championship here earns you a significant scholarship package that includes a $1 million prize and three guaranteed IndyCar races the following season — including the Indianapolis 500.

Competition in Indy NXT has waxed and waned over the years due to sponsorship issues and instability in American open-wheel racing, but several drivers did graduate to the IndyCar field: Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Kyle Kirkwood, Linus Lundqvist, and Christian Rasmussen.

In 2017, Josef Newgarden became the first Road to Indy graduate to win an IndyCar series championship.

The pinnacle: IndyCar

Finally: IndyCar!

Where F1 largely develops its talent within the narrow confines of the FIA Global Pathway ladder, IndyCar is willing to accept talented drivers from all around the world and from multiple disciplines. In 2024, notable names include former F1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Romain Grosjean, Supercars racer Scott McLaughlin, and sports car legend Tom Blomqvist.

The Road to Indy program was designed to develop talent within America with the express purpose of getting those drivers into IndyCar, but the barriers for entry into IndyCar have been much lower than those of Formula 1, allowing talent from a diverse array of backgrounds to join the field.

